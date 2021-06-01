Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 2

(The Hurricanes host Tampa Bay in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. Check here for game updates.)

The Hurricanes have a pretty short checklist Tuesday for Game 2 against the Lightning.

-- Find a way to make Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy more uncomfortable.

-- Continue to limit the offensive chances of Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos.

-- Clean up their own play coming through the neutral zone.

-- Finally, find a way to win the game regardless of what it takes.

Having been beaten 2-1 in Game 1, the Canes should be in desperation mode. It’s not an elimination game, but an 0-2 hole with the next two games in Tampa might make Tuesday’s game feel a lot like one.

“It always comes down to the puck battles, playing in their end more than you’re playing in your end,” Brind’Amour said Tuesday morning, adding another check-off item. “I think that’s where we’ve got to make it tougher, harder on all their guys. Take away more time and space, all the generic things you talk about. But that’s how you win hockey games.”

The Canes need to score more goals and find a way to beat Vasilevskiy, who on Tuesday was named a finalist for the 2021 Vezina Trophy. Canes forward Cedric Paquette, who played on the Lightning’s Stanley Cup championship team last season, was asked how to make the big goalie more uneasy in the crease.

“Good question,” Paquette said. “I think he doesn’t get frustrated a lot. Obviously, like with any goalie, it’s traffic in front, lots of shots, lots of backdoor plays. But obviously he’s the best goalie for a reason and we need to make him uncomfortable.”

It also would help to have smoother play in the neutral zone to set up more offensive looks. Defenseman Brett Pesce said Tuesday that Brind’Amour had noted that the Canes had 11 turnovers in the neutral zone to Tampa Bay’s three in Game 1. Too many.

“I feel like every time we got the puck in their end we were rumbling around,” Pesce said. “I think that’s our best asset , with our forwards getting in on the forecheck and getting on their D.”

The lineup

Brind’Amour said Tuesday morning there would be no lineup changes from Game 1. Alex Nedeljkovic will be the starting goalie, Nino Niderreiter will miss another game with an upper-body injury and Paquette again will draw into the lineup.

Brind’Amour said Tuesday that he expects a bounce-back performance from Nedeljkovic, who allowed a soft goal to Tampa Bay’s Barclay Goodrow in the third period that was the difference in the 2-1 loss.

“We all have things that don’t go our way and little mistakes here and there,” Brind’Amour said. “What always defines who you are is how you respond to that stuff. “

The lines at the morning skate had Sebastian Aho centering Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen; Vincent Trocheck centering Jordan Martinook and Martin Necas; Jordan Staal with Andrei Svechnikov and Warren Foegele, and Steven Lorentz centering Paquette and Jesper Fast.

In the power-play drill at the skate, Pesce and defensemen Jake Bean continued to work with the second unit with Staal, Fast and Svechnikov.