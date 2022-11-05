Live updates: Boise State tries to end BYU series with big win on The Blue

Boise State and BYU come into Saturday’s rivalry game heading in different directions.

The 6-2 Broncos are winners of four straight and have the inside track to the Mountain West championship game with a 5-0 conference record. Meanwhile, the 4-5 Cougars have a four-game losing streak in their last season as an independent before joining the Big 12.

The Broncos hope to continue the trend when the teams meet at 5 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium, their last scheduled game after meeting in every season since 2012. The Broncos lead the all-time series 8-4.

Beat writers Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) and Rachel Roberts (@ByRachelRoberts) and newsroom assistant editor Jim Keyser will fill you in on all the action with live updates below.

If you haven’t seen an update for a few minutes, try refreshing your browser.

Three out with injuries

Boise State will be without one starting guard on the offensive line tonight against BYU (5 p.m., FS2), but the Broncos get another guard back.

Left guard Garrett Curran was injured in the first quarter of last week’s 49-10 win over Colorado State. He did not return to the game or practice this week.

Texas Tech transfer Will Farrar, who has been starting at center, will slide to left guard and Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez will return to the starting lineup at center.

Right guard Ben Dooley will make his season debut tonight. The redshirt junior has not played this season because of an undisclosed injury. Redshirt freshman Mason Randolph was starting in his place.

Nose tackle Jackson Cravens and kicker Will Ferrin will miss the second game in a row with undisclosed injuries.