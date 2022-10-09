Live updates: Boise State looks to keep momentum rolling vs. Fresno State

Boise State’s season looked to be spiraling out of control eight days ago when the Broncos found themselves trailing 13-0 at halftime to San Diego State at home. But a punishing rushing attack and an unyielding defense overwhelmed the Aztecs in the second half and perhaps redefined the 2022 narrative.

The 3-2 Broncos look to keep that momentum going — and stay undefeated in the Mountain West Conference — when they host the 1-3 Fresno State Bulldogs at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

Beat writer Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) and newsroom assistant editor Jim Keyser will fill you in on all the action with live updates below.

If you haven’t seen an update for a few minutes, try refreshing your browser.