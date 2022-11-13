Live updates: Boise State heads to Nevada with eyes on Mountain West championship

After taking a detour from conference play in a 31-28 setback to regional rival BYU last week, Boise State returns to Mountain West action to take on another familiar foe: Nevada.

The Broncos (6-3, 5-0) will put their undefeated conference record on the line Saturday night against the Wolf Pack (2-7, 0-5) in Reno in the teams’ 45th meeting — the most Boise State has played any one team.

A win would keep the Broncos on track for a Mountain West championship game appearance, and would avenge a 41-31 loss to the Wolf Pack in Boise last season.

Beat writers Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) and Rachel Roberts (@ByRachelRoberts) and newsroom assistant editor Jim Keyser will fill you in on all the action with live updates below.

