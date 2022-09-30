Live updates: Boise State debuts new offensive coordinator, starting QB against SDSU

A lot has happened since Boise State’s disappointing 27-10 loss at UTEP a week ago. A new offensive coordinator in former Broncos head coach Dirk Koetter, who took over for the fired Tim Plough. And a new starting quarterback in Taylen Green, who moves into the position after senior Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal.

The Broncos face their first test with this new look against Mountain West foe San Diego State at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Beat writers Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) and Rachel Roberts (@ByRachelRoberts) will fill you in on all the action with live updates below, starting with pregame news and continuing well after the final whistle.

If you haven’t seen an update for a few minutes, try refreshing your browser.