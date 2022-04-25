Live updates | UK: Russian offensive slowed by supply issues

·5 min read

LONDON — British defense officials say the Kremlin’s decision to besiege the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol means many Russian units will have to remain in the city and can’t be redeployed to other parts of Ukraine.

In an intelligence update posted Monday morning, the U.K. Ministry of Defense says Ukraine’s defense of Mariupol has “exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness.”

The ministry says Russia has made “minor advances” as it seeks to occupy all of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, but it has failed to make a “significant breakthrough” with the offensive hampered by supply problems.

The ministry also says Russian defense officials have proposed that compensation payments to the families of service personnel should be overseen by military rather that civilian authorities. This is probably an effort to hide the “true scale of Russia’s losses” from the public, the ministry says.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

— Russian advance in Ukraine slow; US says Moscow ‘is failing’

— To Europe’s relief, France’s Macron wins but far-right gains

— Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons

— Follow all AP stories on Russia's war on Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims and Ukraine is succeeding.

Following meetings Sunday in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Blinken told reporters in Poland on Monday that, with Russia having pulled back its troops from around Kyiv and the north of Ukraine to focus on the eastern Donbas region, “When it comes to Russia’s war aims, Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding.”

In footage of the meeting later released by the Ukrainian presidency, Blinken praised the “extraordinary courage and leadership and success that you’ve had in pushing back this horrific Russian aggression.”

“We got used to seeing you on video around the world, but it’s great, it’s good to see you in person,” Blinken said with a smile.

Blinken said U.S. diplomats returning to the country likely will first re-staff the consulate in Lviv in western Ukraine before returning to Kyiv.

Austin said that “the world has been inspired” by Ukraine in the war and that America would continue its support.

___

NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER — The United States is giving new military assistance to Ukraine and renewing a diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden’s secretary of state and Pentagon chief complete a secretive trip to Kyiv.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed Ukraine’s president of a more than $300 million package of foreign military financing and a $165 million sale of ammunition.

They also said Biden would announce his pick for a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left ahead of Russia’s invasion in February would start returning to the country this coming week.

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said he planned to meet with the U.S. officials in Kyiv on Sunday, but the Biden administration refused to confirm that or discuss any details of a possible visit.

It was the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February.

Austin and Blinken announced a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries. Some $322 million is earmarked for Kyiv.

Officials say the remainder will be split among NATO members and other nations that have provided Ukraine with critical military supplies since the war with Russia began.

___

LVIV, Ukraine — A fire has erupted at a Russian oil depot near the border with Ukraine.

The Tass news agency reported the fire early Monday in Bryansk. The Russian report said oil storage tanks at the facility caught fire around 2 a.m. local time.

NASA satellites that track fires show a burning fire at coordinates that correspond to a Rosneft facility some 110 kilometers (70 miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, was cited by the Ukrainian news agency Unian as saying that people who live near the burning oil depot were being evacuated.

Moscow previously has blamed Ukraine for attacks on the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine.

Ukraine’s top security officials have denied that Kyiv was behind an earlier airstrike on an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, about 60 kilometers (35 miles) from the border.

___

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — A newly released video shows Ukrainian children in an underground bunker receiving Easter presents.

The video was released Sunday by the far-right Azov Battalion, which is among Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steelworks where soldiers and civilians have been holed up under a Russian attack.

The group’s deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, says the video was shot Sunday at the plant.

One toddler is seen wearing homemade diapers made of cellophane. People are hanging laundry on makeshift hangers.

One of the women in the video begs for help from world leaders and says she and others stuck under the plant are tired of the bombing and are desperate for their freedom.

“The children are constantly crying here — they want to play and live,” she adds. “Stop this aggression. I ask everyone, help please, free us!”

Another woman says there are 600 civilians sheltering under the plant, without food and water.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Live updates | Japan: Macron's reelection key to G-7 unity

    TOKYO — Japan welcomed the reelection of French President Emmanuel Macron as key to the unity of Group of Seven at a time when its members need to work together to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as soon as possible. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida congratulated Macron in his Twitter messages in both Japanese and French, saying, “I hope to closely work with President Macron in a wide range of issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.” Deputy Chief C

  • Flood warning issued for Red River Valley from Emerson to floodway inlet south of Winnipeg

    Manitoba has issued a flood warning for the province's Red River Valley, from the southern community of Emerson near the United States border up to the Red River Floodway inlet just south of Winnipeg. The province's hydrologic forecast centre announced the warning in a news release Sunday afternoon. An overland flood warning is still in place for parts of southern Manitoba, as announced on Saturday. A high water advisory has also been issued for the Whiteshell lakes area, the province said, as l

  • Fire burns down Cap-Pelé restaurant

    The Cap-Pelé, N.B., restaurant Chez Camille burned down early Sunday. RCMP received a call around 3:30 a.m. AT about the fire, said Cpl. René Blanchard. Once firefighters arrived on scene, the restaurant was completely engulfed in flames. Authorities believe the fire is suspicious and of a criminal nature. The Chamber of Commerce for Cap-Pelé/Beaubassin Est said the incident is another tragedy in the community, which has seen multiple smokehouses burn down in fires that authorities deemed suspic

  • How would Canada approach the prospect of war?

    In a world where co-operation has given way to competition and conflict, how will Canada approach the prospect of war?

  • Blinken: Russia is failing in war aims, Ukraine 'succeeding'

    NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER (AP) — After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding.” The trip by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February. They told Ukraine’s president, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, and his advisers that the U.S. would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165

  • US officials promise more military aid, renew diplomatic push in meeting with Zelenskyy: Live Ukraine updates

    Blinken and Austin promise more aid in meeting with Zelenskyy. Ukrainian officials criticize the UN's planned meeting with Russia. Monday's updates.

  • FTSE 100 slumps 2pc as Beijing faces lockdown - live updates

    TalkTV goes live: inside Rupert Murdoch's assault on the BBC Twitter 'more receptive' to Elon Musk takeover plan FTSE 100 drops 1.5pc as China lockdown fears grip markets Roger Bootle: Macron faces the mammoth task of reviving the French economy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ukraine to call for heavy arms when top U.S. officials visit Kyiv

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine will ask U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for more powerful weapons during an expected visit by the officials to Kyiv on Sunday as the Russian invasion enters its third month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country would overcome "dark times," in an emotional address at Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral to mark Orthodox Easter as fighting in the east overshadowed the religious celebrations. The trip by Blinken and Austin, announced earlier by Zelenskiy, would be the highest-level visit to Ukraine by U.S. officials since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

  • Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win Congress

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence officials had gathered to brief select members of Congress on future threats to U.S. elections when a key lawmaker in the room, No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik of New York, tried to move the discussion to a new topic: Hunter Biden’s laptop. Stefanik, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, asked the officials during the April 1 briefing whether they had any evidence of Russian involvement in the release of Biden’s laptop to the news media in the fall

  • Live updates |U.S. pledges new Ukraine aid, diplomatic surge

    NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER — The United States is giving new military assistance to Ukraine and renewing a diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden’s secretary of state and Pentagon chief complete a secretive trip to Kyiv. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed Ukraine’s president of a more than $300 million package of foreign military financing and a $165 million sale of ammunition. They also said President Joe Biden woul

  • A makeup brand is disputing a claim by Amber Heard's lawyer that the actress used its concealers to cover her domestic violence bruises

    In a viral TikTok video, Milani said that its All In One Correcting Kit was released in 2017, one year after she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp.

  • Zelenskyy's top economic adviser said Ukraine will prosecute companies that continue to trade Russian oil and gas. 'These companies should be judged,' he said.

    "They know we're watching them," Oleg Ustenko told The Observer. "If companies are making war crimes, we are going to prosecute and sue."

  • EXPLAINER: How France's old-school voting system works

    PARIS (AP) — Paper ballots tucked in paper envelopes. No absentee voting, and no early voting either. French voters in Sunday’s presidential election are using and old-school system that has defied calls for more flexibility or modernization. As France’s 48.8 million voters are invited to choose between President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, here is a look at how the French election works: HOW DO THEY CAST BALLOTS? Voters make their choices in a booth, with the cur

  • Tiny chapel in northwestern B.C. 'extensively' damaged after suspicious fire

    A tiny, historic chapel in northern B.C. has been "extensively" damaged after a fire on Friday that investigators deem suspicious The Usk Pioneer Chapel, located in Usk northeast of Terrace, B.C., was built in 1967 along Highway 16. A post on the Terrace Library website says it has been visited by thousands of people over the years. The Thornhill Fire Department say they were called to the chapel around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, and when they arrived, they noticed that there was smoke coming out of t

  • The £3 Hack A Celebrity Facialist Taught Me For Glowing Skin

    Adeela Crown is the skincare expert pretty much all your favourite actors visit before stepping on set. From Marvel Pictures and Universal Studios to the Oscars red carpet and soon, the Met Gala, her role as a film facialist and RéVive Skincare ambassador ensures that celebrities appear on camera with their best skin ever. So in demand is Adeela that she spends the majority of her time flying between destinations like the Maldives, LA and New York to meet her VIP clients. London’s Dorchester Hot

  • Nissan signals the end of the road for Datsun cars

    The Japanese firm previously called the range of cars "an important part of Nissan's DNA".

  • Dominic West on ‘incredibly emotional’ retirement discussion with Maggie Smith

    The actor said working with the Oscar winner was a highlight of starring in the new Downton Abbey film.

  • Roger Stone Claims God Gave Trump Courage To Pardon Him; Not A Chance, Say Critics

    And God wants Mitt Romney out of the Senate, Stone insisted God very specifically told him.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.