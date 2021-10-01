Live updates: Biden, Congress resume $3.5T budget talks Friday with goal of infrastructure vote

WASHINGTON – Talks were set to resume Friday for a possible vote on the bipartisan infrastructure and a framework for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion package of social welfare programs.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., committed to a vote Thursday on infrastructure, in talks with moderates who sought a victory with the package of spending on highways, bridges, railways, transit and broadband.

But progressive Democrats want to see a compromise on the $3.5 trillion package before voting on infrastructure, to avoid losing support for the larger package. House, Senate and White House negotiations ran late into the night, but were unable to reach a deal.

"A great deal of progress has been made this week, and we are closer to an agreement than ever," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement late Thursday. "But we are not there yet, and so, we will need some additional time to finish the work, starting (Friday) morning first thing."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters as he leaves a private meeting with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, and other White House officials on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 30, 2021.

In a bit of legislative legerdemain, the House never adjourned for the day, so Friday is still technically Thursday in the House. “We’ll have a vote today,” Pelosi told reporters as she left the Capitol at midnight.

Republicans are united in opposition to the $3.5 trillion package, so the fight is among Democrats in the narrowly divided House and Senate. The loss of four Democrats in the House or even one in the Senate could doom the bill.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., each seek a smaller price tag. Manchin seeks $1.5 trillion, which he said “does exactly the necessary things we need to do to take care of our children, take care of our people at the end of life, our seniors, and we’re working hard on that.”

“We just we need a little bit more time,” Manchin told reporters late Thursday after huddling with Senate leaders and White House officials.

But Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., argued progressives have already reduced their goal from $6 trillion legislation and shouldn’t go lower. If the House holds a vote on infrastructure, Sanders said it must be defeated so lawmakers can reach a deal on both bills.

“It is an absurd way to do business, to be negotiating a multi-trillion dollar bill a few minutes before a major vote with virtually nobody knowing what's going on,” Sanders said. “That's unacceptable.”

Sanders said negotiations must benefit working families and “the existential threat of climate change.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 30, 2021.

Nancy Pelosi huddles with Democrats on spending bills

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will huddle at 10:30 a.m. with Democratic lawmakers to discuss a potential vote on infrastructure legislation and negotiations on the more expansive budget proposal.

Talks among the House, Senate and White House officials ran until nearly midnight Thursday, as officials searched for a way to approve both major packages. Moderate House Democrats want an immediate vote on infrastructure, but progressives threatened to reject the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill unless it moves in tandem with President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion package of social welfare programs.

The House reconvenes at 10 a.m., but will immediately recess for negotiations to continue.

– Bart Jansen

'Catastrophic' risk if debt limit isn't raised

In another major challenge, Congress has weeks to increase the country’s borrowing authority.

The House voted Thursday to suspend the debt limit until Dec. 16, 2022. The Senate has voted to begin debating that measure.

Republicans have argued that Democrats must increase the debt limit on their own. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has suggested adding a debt limit provision to the $3.5 trillion bill.

Republicans objected this week to debating a stand-alone bill to raise the debt limit. But when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called a vote late Thursday, senators voted along party lines 50-43 to begin the debate. Republicans could still filibuster a final vote.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned country’s borrowing will be exhausted by Oct. 18. A default could lead to catastrophic economic problems, she said.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Sen. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; and Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; talk to reporters after meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 30, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

