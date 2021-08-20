Live updates: Arlington school district considers suing Gov. Greg Abbott over mask order

Arlington school district board members are meeting Thursday to decide whether to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order barring schools from enacting pandemic-related restrictions.

Board members will also consider whether to offer virtual options for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

The district joins a growing number of school systems in considering legal action against Abbott, whose executive order prohibits cities, public health entities, counties and school districts from requiring use of face masks indoors.

Fort Worth school board members voted Tuesday to join the La Joya school district board in its lawsuit, which argues Abbott’s executive order cannot limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to enact safety measures.

Arlington school board members unanimously approved COVID-19 school protocols Aug. 5 that kept masks optional, spelled out isolation and absence policies for students and discontinued the use of physical barriers. The school board also approved paid absences for personnel who test positive for COVID.

Board members were slated to discuss COVID-19 policies in emergency session Friday, Aug. 13, but the meeting was canceled shortly before AISD announced the district attorney drafted a lawsuit.

The district reported 53 active student cases and 9 staff cases on its COVID dashboard at 4:39 p.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated throughout the meeting. Keep tabs on the discussion below:

