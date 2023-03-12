Live updates: Follow along with Selection Sunday as NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed

Selection Sunday is finally here! And in a matter of hours, college basketball’s field of 68 will be set.

Among the biggest storylines: Who gets the No. 1-overall seed after Kansas fell in the Big 12 Tournament to Texas? Should the Jayhawks get it, they’ll land in nearby Kansas City for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight ... but if it goes to Houston (or if the Cougars finish ahead of the Jayhawks), Kansas could get bumped out West to Las Vegas.

How about Kansas State? The Cats could easily end up on the three line after playing in the toughest conference in college basketball, but back-to-back losses put Jerome Tang’s squad in danger of falling to a four. That could be the difference in KSU playing nearby — perhaps Des Moines, Iowa, or Denver — or having to travel elsewhere for the first two rounds.

As for Mizzou, Dennis Gates’ Tigers had an impressive end to the season, winning five of their last six and putting a scare into top SEC seed Alabama. Gates was rewarded with a contract extension, and the Tigers should land as a six or seven seed, barring a surprise.

The four regionals this year will be in Kansas City (Midwest), Las Vegas (West), New York (East) and Louisville, Ky. (South). The Final Four this year will be in Houston.

We’ll post the NCAA Tournament bracket below, as it is announced. Plus, scroll down for a printable bracket.