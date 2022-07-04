Live updates: Highland Park parade shooting person of interest in custody, police say
6 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Highland Park, Illinois, July 4th parade, authorities said.
Officials say a person of interest, Robert E. Crimo III, has been arrested following a two-hour manhunt.
Crimo will face questioning by the Highland Park Police.
Police: Person of interest has been arrested
Police say they have arrested the person of interest, Robert E. Crimo III, at roughly 6:30 p.m. local time after a two-hour manhunt in the northern Chicago area.
Investigators said they processed a significant amount of digital evidence to identify Crimo as a target of investigation.
Police identify Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest in connection with the shooting
Police told media they are looking for a 22-year-old area resident named Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III as a person of interest in connection with the parade shooting.
Crimo is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a silver Honda Fit.
Biden: "shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community"
"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," President Joe Biden said in a statement.
The President also expressed thanks to first responders and police officers on the scene, and said federal law enforcement would aid in the search for the shooter.
"I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence," Biden added.
Officials say they recovered a 'high-powered rifle' from the scene of the shooting
Officials recovered a "high-powered rifle" from the scene where a gunman opened fire — killing six people and sending another 24 to the hospital — at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, authorities said at a press conference.
Chris O'Neill, the Highland Park Police commander, said, "firearm evidence was located on a rooftop of a nearby business," where multiple witnesses told local news broadcaster WGN they saw the gunman start shooting three-quarters of the way through the parade at about 10:14 a.m. local time.
A Klezmer band was playing a 'joyous' Jewish wedding song when gunfire erupted at parade.
The Maxwell Street Klezmer Band was playing a joyful Jewish wedding song, and parade-goers should have been dancing. Instead they were running, and the band had no idea why.
The band played on, not realizing that gunfire had erupted just around the corner from them in Highland Park, Illinois, killing six people and injuring at least 31.
"It was surreal," Howard Prager, the band's tuba player, told Insider.
Cops say they ran to gunfire during shooting, but the gunman had stopped firing
Illinois police said cops ran toward the sound of gunfire after a shooter opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, but by the time they arrived, the shooting had stopped.
Police officials said the gunman in the deadly shooting fired on the crowd from a nearby rooftop. The shooter remained at large as of Monday afternoon.
"All indications was he was discrete and he was very difficult to see," said Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Chris Covelli.
17-year-old says he and his family 'ran for our lives' when shots rang out at the Highland Park parade
A teenager who was feet away from the parade when shots rang out in Highland Park on Monday morning said he and his family "ran for our lives."
The 17-year-old — who asked to be identified as Anand P. — said on Twitter that he retreated to a parking garage.
Later, he returned with his mother to help.
"Everyone was very strong," he said, adding that "We are recovering slowly but we are fine."
Spectators were 'targeted' in the deadly Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, authorities say
Authorities say the gunman in the deadly Highland Park parade shooting "targeted" spectators.
Christopher Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Town Task Force didn't disclose a motive for the shooting but said it "appears to be completely random."
"We don't know what his intentions are at this point," Covelli told reporters.
Shooter opened fire from a nearby rooftop, police say
The shooter opened fire on an Illinois Fourth of July parade from a nearby rooftop, police said.
"It does appear that he was shooting from a roof. The roof that he was shooting from — I don't have that information right now," Chris Covelli, the public information officer for the Lake County Sheriff's Office, told reporters.
Highland Park gunman still at large: police
The gunman who opened fire at the Highland Park July 4th parade is still at large.
"We would still consider him to be armed and dangerous," Lake County Sherrif's Office spokesperson Chris Covelli said.
Police described the shooting suspect as a white man between 18 and 20 years old, with long dark hair, a small build, and wearing a white or blue t-shirt.
6 people killed, 24 injured in mass shooting at Highland Park parade: cops
Police said 6 people were killed and another 24 injured in the mass shooting during the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
The gunman remains at large, authorities said.
Videos show chaos as gunfire breaks out
Videos shared on social media show confusion and chaos as the gunfire broke out at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
In a video shared on TikTok and later removed, children in a marching band sprint down the street.
Authorities said 6 people were killed in the mass shooting.
Read the original article on Insider