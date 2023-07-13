Live updates: 2023 Barbasol Championship gets underway as part of PGA Tour schedule

Hello and welcome to the Herald-Leader’s live updates page for the 2023 Barbasol Championship, Kentucky’s only annual event on the PGA Tour schedule.

More than 150 professional golfers have descended upon Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville — which is about 25 minutes outside of Lexington — to take part in the event.

Held from Thursday through Sunday, the Barbasol Championship offers access to both PGA Tour members and DP World Tour members. The tournament has a $3.8 million purse, with $684,000 going to the winner.

The winner also receives 300 FedEx Cup points and a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

This week’s winner will also gain access to a pair of major championships: The Open Championship (the final golf major of 2023) next week in England, and the 2024 PGA Championship, which will be held next May in Louisville.

Follow along all week from Central Kentucky for Barbasol Championship updates.

2023 Barbasol Championship underway at Keene Trace

Balls are in the air at Keene Trace.

The 2023 Barbasol Championship is underway, with the first groups going off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Former major champion Jason Dufner birdied the first hole for the first birdie of the tournament.

This is the Champions at Keene Trace golf course in Nicholasville, Kentucky.



Ryan Armour finds the left-side bunker, while Jeong Weon Ko and Jason Dufner send their drives into the fairway off No. 1 tee.



And with that, the 2023 Barbasol Championship is underway. pic.twitter.com/YOeUCdPHbH — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) July 13, 2023

This week marks the fifth, and potentially final, edition of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace in Nicholasville.

The tournament’s five-year sponsorship deal with Barbasol, an American shaving brand, is set to end after the 2023 event.

Tournament Director Darren Nelson told the Herald-Leader in May that “there’s no news as of yet,” about the future of the event in Central Kentucky.

Like the 2022 event, this year’s Barbasol features a strong international presence with several top players from the DP World Tour crossing the Atlantic Ocean to play.

Like the 2022 event, this year's Barbasol features a strong international presence with several top players from the DP World Tour crossing the Atlantic Ocean to play.