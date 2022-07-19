LIVE: UK records ‘highest ever’ temperature as heatwave scorches country

PA Reporters
·8 min read

Temperatures have breached 40C in the UK for the first time on Tuesday amid the continued heatwave, figures show.

The highest ever UK temperature was provisionally recorded at Heathrow this afternoon.

The Met Office earlier revealed that the UK had experienced its warmest night on record on Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s, meaning an uncomfortable sleep for many.

2.13pm

Earlier, the Prince of Wales voiced concern over the climate crisis amid the stifling heat:

2.08pm

2.03pm

Fountains in Trafalgar Square
That’s one way to cool off: a woman is sprayed by fountains in Trafalgar Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

2pm

Meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker says he saw a brief ‘dust devil’ – a whirlwind – in the park earlier.

1.55pm

A man uses an envelope to shade himself from the sun in Chinatown, central London
A man uses an envelope to shade himself from the sun in Chinatown, central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

1.46pm

Sage advice from recently retired football manager (and cyclist, it seems) Neil Warnock, who has urged people to stay hydrated and healthy.

1.45pm

The Met Office said temperatures in many other places of England had already exceeded the previous record of 38.7C from 2019 by 1pm on Tuesday.

As well as the 40.2C seen at Heathrow, Charlwood in Surrey hit 39.9C, Kew Gardens saw 39.6C and Wisley in Surrey recorded 39.3C.

Chertsey in Surrey and Northolt in west London both saw 39.2C.

1.40pm

A woman sunbathes on the crowded beach at Brighton
A woman sunbathes on the crowded beach at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

1.36pm

A swimmer is missing at sea and five others have been pulled from the water close to Clacton Pier in Essex, the Coastguard said.

Emergency services have been called to the scene and a major search and rescue is underway to find the man after six people got into difficulty off the coast.

1.31pm

1.29pm

Less punishing – but no less spectacular – conditions were welcomed by people in the South West earlier today.

Lucy McRobert, communications manager for the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, told the PA news agency she first heard the “rumblings” of thunder and lightning early this morning.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been so relieved to see the sky go black and the rain start pouring,” she said.

1.27pm

Fresher conditions are on the way for some parts, according to the Met Office:

1.25pm

The River Lea
A man takes his dog for a paddle in the River Lea near Hackney Marshes in east London (Yui Mok/PA)

1.20pm

Interim deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, Miriam Deakin, said the heatwave was having an impact on urgent and emergency care and some planned care.

She said: “Across the country we are seeing hospitals having to scale back the number of planned surgeries as operating theatres are too hot.

“Trusts are having to install industrial cooling units, mounting fans, and trying to cool down IT server rooms.”

1.08pm

Woman in the sea
Marisa Santos cools off in the sea in Bournemouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

1.05pm

Despite the hottest day on record in the UK, the Queen carried on with her royal duties.

The 96-year-old welcomed the new US ambassador Jane Hartley from the safety of inside Windsor Castle during the virtual audience on Tuesday.

1.01pm

12.58pm

BREAKING – The temperature has exceeded 40C in the UK for the first time on record, with 40.2C reported at Heathrow at 12.50pm on Tuesday, according to provisional Met Office figures.

12.57pm

A man under an umbrella
This man has the right idea in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

12.52pm

12.51pm

There were 90,592 visits to the heat exhaustion and heatstroke section of the NHS website on Monday – that’s equivalent to around 63 visits every minute.

NHS Digital also said that in total there have been 284,772 visits to the web page over the past seven days from July 12-18.

12.49pm

BREAKING: A man in his 20s has died at the Cotswold Water Park, Wiltshire Police said.

Police were called shortly after 6pm on Monday and said the man was confirmed dead shortly after being pulled from the water. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The park is an area of more than 40 square miles with 180 lakes.

12.48pm

12.47pm

Along with Charlwood, in Surrey, two other places had surpassed the previous UK temperature record by noon on Tuesday, the Met Office said.

Kew Gardens, in west London, and Heathrow, west of London, both recorded temperatures of 38.8C, taking them over the 2019 high of 38.7C.

12.45pm

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms over much of the South East and eastern England which may bring disruption during Wednesday afternoon, as temperatures drop from their current searing highs.

Thunderstorm warning graphic
(PA Graphics)

12.43pm

A man wets his face in the fountain
A passer-by wets their face in a fountain at Trafalgar Square in central London. The public have been warned to be ultra-cautious in the sunshine (Aaron Chown/PA)

12.38pm

Speaking of feeling the heat – at least three fans have been placed in the room where Tory MPs will cast their votes in the latest round of the party leadership contest.

MPs were expected to file in to Committee Room 14 as Westminster baked in the heatwave.

The fourth round of voting will see another candidate eliminated, with the result due to be announced at 3pm.

12.33pm

Changing of the Guard
Sparing a thought for this member of F Company Scots Guards during the Changing of the Guard ceremony on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

12.28pm

In video: UK records ‘highest ever’ temperature:

12.24pm

Such incredibly high temperatures have led to the risk of thunderstorms in some areas. Here’s the Met Office with more information:

12.21pm

People on the beach
People applying sunblock on the beach in Bournemouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

12.16pm

It is understood RAF Brize Norton will remain closed on Tuesday.

An inspection and assessment is due to be carried out later and again on Wednesday morning.

This comes after flying activity was halted at the RAF base in Oxfordshire on Monday “during this period of extreme temperature”, with aircraft using alternative airfields.

12.13pm

Back in Cornwall, @WillH1000 shows us how quickly the conditions can change:

12.09pm

Steller's sea eagle
Vraska the steller’s sea eagle cools down in her bath with keeper Johanna McQuade at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)

11.59am

The Met Office has stressed that these are provisional figures.

11.52am

The UK has experienced its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 39.1C in Charlwood, Surrey, according to provisional Met Office figures.

