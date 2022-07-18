Live: UK heatwave: Red extreme heat warning in place as temperatures soar

Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest points of the day and keep hydrated as the country faces soaring temperatures.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a level 4 heat-health alert – described as an “emergency” – while the Met Office has issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning, with both running from Monday to Wednesday.

Some schools have said they will close amid the hot weather, while train companies urged people not to travel on Monday and Tuesday.

Additional contingency support for ambulance services, such as more call handlers and extra working hours, have been put in place to cope with the strain.

1.35pm

Paddleboarders on the River Thames near Richmond (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

1.30pm

Ambulance trusts across the country are braced for a rise in 999 calls as the heatwave leads to a surge in demand for NHS services.

Miriam Deakin, interim deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said the entire health service is under pressure as temperatures rise, with some operating theatres getting too hot, leading to surgery being cancelled.

Brian Jordan, director of 999 operations at London Ambulance Service, urged people to only dial 999 in an emergency as he told the BBC a busy day would see 5,500 emergency calls to the service but he was anticipating up to 8,000 calls on Monday.

1.22pm

In the sporting arena, teams have made adjustments due to the heatwave.

In football, England have changed the timing of their training sessions ahead of their Euro 2022 quarter-final.

The start time for the Lionesses’ sessions on Monday and Tuesday at their tournament base in Teddington, south-west London, has been brought forward to 10.30am, around an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

The team are preparing to play against Spain in the quarter-finals at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Wednesday evening.

🌡 Due to the extreme hot weather conditions forecast for day one of the Cheltenham Cricket Festival tomorrow, the end of play has been moved forward by 90 minutes to 4:30pm. Please click below to find out the details in full ⤵#GoGlos 💛🖤 — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) July 18, 2022

In cricket, day one of Gloucestershire’s County Championship clash with Hampshire on Tuesday will finish early due to the soaring temperatures.

Gloucestershire said on Twitter the match will still start at 11am, but play will stop at 4.30pm “in line with advice from the ECB to alter the hours of play”.

1.15pm

A woman uses an umbrella to shade herself from the sun in Greenwich Park, south-east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

1.10pm

Pet-safe sun cream, fresh water, damp towels and homemade cat-friendly ice lollies are among the tips for keeping your animals safe in the heat.

– Animals should never be left in cars, conservatories, outbuildings or caravans on a warm day, even for a short while, the RSPCA said.

If it is just 22C (71.6F) outside, temperatures can quickly rise to 47C (116.6F) in these environments.

– The RSPCA said you can use a pet-safe sun cream on exposed parts of your pet’s skin, make sure they have shade, ensure they have constant access to fresh water, put ice cubes in their water bowl and give them damp towels to lie on.

– Battersea Dogs & Cats Home advises against walking your dog in hot weather as dogs are less able to cope than humans in the heat.

It suggests a gentle walk very early or late in the evening, when the temperature has significantly reduced.

Eddie, a four-year-old golden retriever, tries to keep cool on a District line train in central London (Yui Mok/PA)

– You should look out for signs of heatstroke as dogs suffer with heatstroke when they overheat. Battersea Dogs & Cats Home said it is important to know how to avoid it and be aware of the signs as it requires urgent veterinary treatment.

Signs of heatstroke include heavy panting, lethargy, confusion or loss of co-ordination, drooling or foaming at the mouth, vomiting or diarrhoea, shaking or weakness, and seizures.

– Battersea said pet ice lollies are not only a delicious way to help your pet in the heat but a nutritious snack too.

As a treat for your cat, the animal rescue centre suggests freezing the water from a can of tuna along with a few tuna flakes for them to lick.

– It can be painful for your pet to walk on surfaces that heat up in the sun, and they can even sustain burns in extreme heat.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home said if it feels too hot for you to touch, then the chances are your pet is thinking the same.

1pm

A woman keeps cool in the River Thames near Chertsey in Surrey (Steve Parsons/PA)

12.55pm

Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government of being “checked out” and failing to do “the basics” to prepare the nation for the heatwave.

The Labour leader told reporters: “We need a national resilience strategy and the Government consulted about this.

“That consultation closed down 10 months ago, but it hasn’t been implemented, so there’s real question marks about why the Government hasn’t done the basics.

“And I think for many people today it’s going to be a real struggle today and tomorrow in the heat and they’re seeing a Prime Minister who’s basically checked out, so he’s not really doing anything.

“You’ve got a Cabinet that is completely distracted with the circus of a leadership race.

“So the basics need to be done, that strategy needs to be put into place … and have an across all systems approach.”

12.45pm

A police officer gives water to a horse called Verity on Whitehall in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

12.42pm

By 12pm, the top recorded temperature was 34.8C (94.6F) in Charlwood in Surrey, according to the Met Office.

Heathrow had reached 34.5C (94.1F), Kew Gardens was 34.4C (93.9F) and St James’s Park in London saw temperatures of 34.3C (93.7F).

12.41pm

The level of road congestion at 9am today was lower in most UK cities than at the same time last week, according to figures published by location technology firm TomTom

In Birmingham, congestion levels fell from 46% on July 11 to 43% today, while in Glasgow they fell from 17% to 12%, in London they fell from 53% to 42% and in Manchester they fell from 45% to 37%.

The figures reflect the proportion of additional time required for journeys compared with free-flow conditions.

12.35pm

12.33pm

A 13-year-old boy has died after going missing in a river as emergency services appealed for people to stay out of dangerous waterways and reservoirs.

The death of the teenager at Ovingham, Northumberland, is one of a number of water-related incidents during the sunny weather, including the deaths of a 16-year-old boy in Salford Quays, Greater Manchester, and a 50-year-old man in a reservoir near Leeds.

Northumbria Police said a body was found after an extensive search for the missing boy in Ovingham, which started shortly before 4.15pm on Sunday.

12.30pm

Downing Street said a “range of measures” were in place to cope with the impact of the heat.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “In the NHS, for example, we are increasing ambulance control room staff and on NHS 111. There are specialist teams from Network Rail and Transport for London monitoring the impact of higher temperatures so they can keep services running.”

The Department for Transport is in touch with port operators, highways agencies and the police to “check their contingency plans”.

12.26pm

A man uses a newspaper as a fan while travelling on the Bakerloo line in central London during the heatwave (Yui Mok/PA)

12.24pm

Nigel Arnell, professor of climate system science at the University of Reading, told a Science and Media Centre briefing that all evidence from the climate models and projections suggests heatwaves are going to get worse and more frequent.

He said: “The way we’re dealing with heatwaves at the moment essentially is to implement our emergency plans, which may or may not be very effective – we won’t know until Tuesday afternoon.

“We really need to up the game in terms of adaptation and resilience in the UK and in other countries.

“And there are a number of things that we can do based on what we’ve learned over the last few years of working on this.

“One is that we need to make sure that all the new infrastructure that we’re currently building, the 40 new hospitals and so on, are designed to cope with the extremes that we’re definitely going to see.”

He added that as well as improving infrastructure for the future, upgrades to existing infrastructure need to be done with future temperatures in mind.

12.15pm

Staying in the shade and wearing sun cream are some of the steps you can take to keep safe in the heat.

People walk past an ice cream display on South Bank in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

12.10pm

More schools are closing because of the extreme weather.

Braidwood School in Birmingham said it will remain closed until Wednesday because of the heat, while 53 schools in Buckinghamshire have closed and reverted to remote learning.

North Wootton Academy and South Wootton Junior and Infant School in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, are closed because of low water supply amid the heat.

12pm

Network Rail warned that journey times could more than double for train passengers as speed restrictions are imposed.

The chances of services returning to normal by midweek will also depend on any “damage that the weather does to the infrastructure” over the course of Monday and Tuesday, travellers have been told.

Speed restrictions have been imposed on trains amid fears of rails buckling in the heat.

Kevin Groves, chief spokesman for Network Rail, said trips which typically take two hours could take “more than four hours” as emergency measures have been brought in to prevent trains derailing.

11.53am

Britons prepare for the heatwave ahead of surging temperatures

11.46am

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said there would be “exceptional heat” on Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday seeing the peak of the heat in central and eastern England.

Temperatures on Monday were likely to peak around 37-38C, with the hottest weather seen in places within an area from the East Midlands to east Wales.

On Tuesday quite a large area of central and eastern England, from the Vale of York down towards London, are at risk of seeing temperatures above 38C or possibly 40C, she said.

11.44am

(PA Graphics)

11.41am

The temperature has already exceeded 30C (86F) in one part of the South East.

The village of Wisley in Surrey recorded 30.2C at 10am, the Met Office said.

Writtle in Essex has reached 29.8C, Manston in Kent has recorded 29.5C and Heathrow has seen temperatures reach 29.4C.

11.38am

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said technological advances were required to tackle the damage being done to the planet.

Speaking at Farnborough Air Show, Mr Johnson said: “On this scorching day, with the thermometer about to blow and temperatures here apparently higher than the Sahara, there is the next great technological challenge, which is how to send a plane across the Atlantic without burning thousands of tons of kerosene and adding to the carbon tea cosy that is heating our planet to destruction.

“We know that we must fix it. We know that time is running out.

“That’s why one of the first things I initiated three years ago was a project called Jet Zero, which I think many of you are participating in, thanks very much for what you are doing.

“A zero-carbon flight.”

11.34am

Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster temporarily closed due to the hot weather, with the animals doing their best to stay cool.

A polar bear keeps cool in a lake (Danny Lawson/PA)

A black rhino has a drink (Danny Lawson/PA)

11.30am

At the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew, west London, the temperatures inside the greenhouses are cooler than outside during the heatwave.

On hot, dry days the evaporative cooling effect created by misting the plants in glasshouses can be sufficient to cool the house slightly below external temperatures.

Horticulture student Muhammed Ismail Moosa waters the plants in the Palm House at the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew in west London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

11.25am

These beachgoers avoided the heat by heading out early.

Bethan Lewis with her 18-month-old child Ellis Forsyth, from Gosforth, by the colourful beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)