Live: UK heatwave: Red extreme heat warning in place as temperatures soar

PA
·11 min read

Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest points of the day and keep hydrated as the country faces soaring temperatures.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a level 4 heat-health alert – described as an “emergency” – while the Met Office has issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning, with both running from Monday to Wednesday.

Some schools have said they will close amid the hot weather, while train companies urged people not to travel on Monday and Tuesday.

Additional contingency support for ambulance services, such as more call handlers and extra working hours, have been put in place to cope with the strain.

1.35pm

Paddleboarders on the River Thames near Richmond
Paddleboarders on the River Thames near Richmond (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

1.30pm

Ambulance trusts across the country are braced for a rise in 999 calls as the heatwave leads to a surge in demand for NHS services.

Miriam Deakin, interim deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said the entire health service is under pressure as temperatures rise, with some operating theatres getting too hot, leading to surgery being cancelled.

Brian Jordan, director of 999 operations at London Ambulance Service, urged people to only dial 999 in an emergency as he told the BBC a busy day would see 5,500 emergency calls to the service but he was anticipating up to 8,000 calls on Monday.

1.22pm

In the sporting arena, teams have made adjustments due to the heatwave.

In football, England have changed the timing of their training sessions ahead of their Euro 2022 quarter-final.

The start time for the Lionesses’ sessions on Monday and Tuesday at their tournament base in Teddington, south-west London, has been brought forward to 10.30am, around an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

The team are preparing to play against Spain in the quarter-finals at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Wednesday evening.

In cricket, day one of Gloucestershire’s County Championship clash with Hampshire on Tuesday will finish early due to the soaring temperatures.

Gloucestershire said on Twitter the match will still start at 11am, but play will stop at 4.30pm “in line with advice from the ECB to alter the hours of play”.

1.15pm

A woman uses an umbrella to shade herself from the sun in Greenwich Park, south-east London
A woman uses an umbrella to shade herself from the sun in Greenwich Park, south-east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

1.10pm

Pet-safe sun cream, fresh water, damp towels and homemade cat-friendly ice lollies are among the tips for keeping your animals safe in the heat.

– Animals should never be left in cars, conservatories, outbuildings or caravans on a warm day, even for a short while, the RSPCA said.

If it is just 22C (71.6F) outside, temperatures can quickly rise to 47C (116.6F) in these environments.

– The RSPCA said you can use a pet-safe sun cream on exposed parts of your pet’s skin, make sure they have shade, ensure they have constant access to fresh water, put ice cubes in their water bowl and give them damp towels to lie on.

– Battersea Dogs & Cats Home advises against walking your dog in hot weather as dogs are less able to cope than humans in the heat.

It suggests a gentle walk very early or late in the evening, when the temperature has significantly reduced.

Eddie, a four-year-old golden retriever, tries to keep cool on a District line train in central London
Eddie, a four-year-old golden retriever, tries to keep cool on a District line train in central London (Yui Mok/PA)

– You should look out for signs of heatstroke as dogs suffer with heatstroke when they overheat. Battersea Dogs & Cats Home said it is important to know how to avoid it and be aware of the signs as it requires urgent veterinary treatment.

Signs of heatstroke include heavy panting, lethargy, confusion or loss of co-ordination, drooling or foaming at the mouth, vomiting or diarrhoea, shaking or weakness, and seizures.

– Battersea said pet ice lollies are not only a delicious way to help your pet in the heat but a nutritious snack too.

As a treat for your cat, the animal rescue centre suggests freezing the water from a can of tuna along with a few tuna flakes for them to lick.

– It can be painful for your pet to walk on surfaces that heat up in the sun, and they can even sustain burns in extreme heat.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home said if it feels too hot for you to touch, then the chances are your pet is thinking the same.

1pm

A woman keeps cool in the River Thames near Chertsey in Surrey
A woman keeps cool in the River Thames near Chertsey in Surrey (Steve Parsons/PA)

12.55pm

Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government of being “checked out” and failing to do “the basics” to prepare the nation for the heatwave.

The Labour leader told reporters: “We need a national resilience strategy and the Government consulted about this.

“That consultation closed down 10 months ago, but it hasn’t been implemented, so there’s real question marks about why the Government hasn’t done the basics.

“And I think for many people today it’s going to be a real struggle today and tomorrow in the heat and they’re seeing a Prime Minister who’s basically checked out, so he’s not really doing anything.

“You’ve got a Cabinet that is completely distracted with the circus of a leadership race.

“So the basics need to be done, that strategy needs to be put into place … and have an across all systems approach.”

12.45pm

A police officer gives water to horse Verity on Whitehall in central London
A police officer gives water to a horse called Verity on Whitehall in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

12.42pm

By 12pm, the top recorded temperature was 34.8C (94.6F) in Charlwood in Surrey, according to the Met Office.

Heathrow had reached 34.5C (94.1F), Kew Gardens was 34.4C (93.9F) and St James’s Park in London saw temperatures of 34.3C (93.7F).

12.41pm

The level of road congestion at 9am today was lower in most UK cities than at the same time last week, according to figures published by location technology firm TomTom

In Birmingham, congestion levels fell from 46% on July 11 to 43% today, while in Glasgow they fell from 17% to 12%, in London they fell from 53% to 42% and in Manchester they fell from 45% to 37%.

The figures reflect the proportion of additional time required for journeys compared with free-flow conditions.

12.35pm

12.33pm

A 13-year-old boy has died after going missing in a river as emergency services appealed for people to stay out of dangerous waterways and reservoirs.

The death of the teenager at Ovingham, Northumberland, is one of a number of water-related incidents during the sunny weather, including the deaths of a 16-year-old boy in Salford Quays, Greater Manchester, and a 50-year-old man in a reservoir near Leeds.

Northumbria Police said a body was found after an extensive search for the missing boy in Ovingham, which started shortly before 4.15pm on Sunday.

12.30pm

Downing Street said a “range of measures” were in place to cope with the impact of the heat.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “In the NHS, for example, we are increasing ambulance control room staff and on NHS 111. There are specialist teams from Network Rail and Transport for London monitoring the impact of higher temperatures so they can keep services running.”

The Department for Transport is in touch with port operators, highways agencies and the police to “check their contingency plans”.

12.26pm

A man uses a newspaper as a fan while travelling on the Bakerloo line in central London during the heatwave
A man uses a newspaper as a fan while travelling on the Bakerloo line in central London during the heatwave (Yui Mok/PA)

12.24pm

Nigel Arnell, professor of climate system science at the University of Reading, told a Science and Media Centre briefing that all evidence from the climate models and projections suggests heatwaves are going to get worse and more frequent.

He said: “The way we’re dealing with heatwaves at the moment essentially is to implement our emergency plans, which may or may not be very effective – we won’t know until Tuesday afternoon.

“We really need to up the game in terms of adaptation and resilience in the UK and in other countries.

“And there are a number of things that we can do based on what we’ve learned over the last few years of working on this.

“One is that we need to make sure that all the new infrastructure that we’re currently building, the 40 new hospitals and so on, are designed to cope with the extremes that we’re definitely going to see.”

He added that as well as improving infrastructure for the future, upgrades to existing infrastructure need to be done with future temperatures in mind.

12.15pm

Staying in the shade and wearing sun cream are some of the steps you can take to keep safe in the heat.

People walk past an ice cream display on South Bank in central London
People walk past an ice cream display on South Bank in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

12.10pm

More schools are closing because of the extreme weather.

Braidwood School in Birmingham said it will remain closed until Wednesday because of the heat, while 53 schools in Buckinghamshire have closed and reverted to remote learning.

North Wootton Academy and South Wootton Junior and Infant School in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, are closed because of low water supply amid the heat.

12pm

Network Rail warned that journey times could more than double for train passengers as speed restrictions are imposed.

The chances of services returning to normal by midweek will also depend on any “damage that the weather does to the infrastructure” over the course of Monday and Tuesday, travellers have been told.

Speed restrictions have been imposed on trains amid fears of rails buckling in the heat.

Kevin Groves, chief spokesman for Network Rail, said trips which typically take two hours could take “more than four hours” as emergency measures have been brought in to prevent trains derailing.

11.53am

Britons prepare for the heatwave ahead of surging temperatures

11.46am

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said there would be “exceptional heat” on Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday seeing the peak of the heat in central and eastern England.

Temperatures on Monday were likely to peak around 37-38C, with the hottest weather seen in places within an area from the East Midlands to east Wales.

On Tuesday quite a large area of central and eastern England, from the Vale of York down towards London, are at risk of seeing temperatures above 38C or possibly 40C, she said.

11.44am

Warmest UK July temperatures
(PA Graphics)

11.41am

The temperature has already exceeded 30C (86F) in one part of the South East.

The village of Wisley in Surrey recorded 30.2C at 10am, the Met Office said.

Writtle in Essex has reached 29.8C, Manston in Kent has recorded 29.5C and Heathrow has seen temperatures reach 29.4C.

11.38am

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said technological advances were required to tackle the damage being done to the planet.

Speaking at Farnborough Air Show, Mr Johnson said: “On this scorching day, with the thermometer about to blow and temperatures here apparently higher than the Sahara, there is the next great technological challenge, which is how to send a plane across the Atlantic without burning thousands of tons of kerosene and adding to the carbon tea cosy that is heating our planet to destruction.

“We know that we must fix it. We know that time is running out.

“That’s why one of the first things I initiated three years ago was a project called Jet Zero, which I think many of you are participating in, thanks very much for what you are doing.

“A zero-carbon flight.”

11.34am

Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster temporarily closed due to the hot weather, with the animals doing their best to stay cool.

A polar bear at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster keeps cool in a lake
A polar bear keeps cool in a lake (Danny Lawson/PA)
A black rhino has drink at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster
A black rhino has a drink (Danny Lawson/PA)

11.30am

At the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew, west London, the temperatures inside the greenhouses are cooler than outside during the heatwave.

On hot, dry days the evaporative cooling effect created by misting the plants in glasshouses can be sufficient to cool the house slightly below external temperatures.

Horticulture student Muhammed Ismail Moosa waters the plants in the Palm House at the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew, west London, where temperatures inside the greenhouses are cooler than outside during the heatwave. On hot dry days the evaporative cooling effect created by misting the plants in glasshouses can be sufficient to cool the house slightly below external temperatures
Horticulture student Muhammed Ismail Moosa waters the plants in the Palm House at the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew in west London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

11.25am

These beachgoers avoided the heat by heading out early.

Bethan Lewis with her 18-month-old child Ellis Forsyth, from Gosforth, by the colourful beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland
Bethan Lewis with her 18-month-old child Ellis Forsyth, from Gosforth, by the colourful beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
People preparing to enter the water in Penzance, Cornwall (
A swimmer prepares to enter the water in Penzance, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How to manage with extreme temperatures during the heatwave

    Here is everything you need to know about coping with the soaring mercury.

  • In pictures: Britain sizzles as record heatwave approaches

    Predicted high temperatures have prompted warnings from officials.

  • Extreme heat puts pressure on transport, NHS and health as temperatures soar

    Red and amber warnings for extreme heat are in place on Monday and Tuesday.

  • Evacuations as Wildfire Breaks Out in Catalonia

    A wildfire broke out in El Pont de Vilomara, Spain, burning at least 1,614 hectares of forest, and forced hundreds of people to evacuate on July 17, according to the Catalan civil protection organization.Footage posted by the Catalan fire department shows fires ravaging the forest and homes. 370 firefighters tackled the fire with the support of 15 aircrafts, according to local news reports.Spanish news outlet El Pais, citing authorities, reported a lockdown was ordered in 275 municipalities in 20 counties from Sunday to Monday due to smoke and the risk of fire. No casualties have been reported.The fire in El Pont de Vilomara is the latest fire among 30 active wildfires in Spain, according to local news reports.Spain’s Meteorological Agency predicted an extreme fire risk level across the country. Credit: @bomberscat via Storyful

  • London ‘will be hotter than Caribbean and Sahara’ amid emergency alert

    The Met Office has forecast the capital could see highs of 38C when the heatwave sweeps across England.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wraps up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 has reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w