Live updates: Trump's 2nd impeachment trial
Opening arguments in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial will begin Wednesday at noon ET after the Senate voted 56-44 to proceed. Six Republicans joined the 48 Democrats and two independents who concluded a former president can still be impeached.
A recap of day one
• Donald Trump's second impeachment trial included a debate Tuesday over whether it's even constitutional to prosecute a former president.
• Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who is serving as the Democrats' lead prosecutor, began their case by playing a 13-minute video montage showing Trump's Jan. 6 speech and the deadly Capitol riot that followed.
• Raskin fought through tears while recalling his daughter — who was with him at the Capitol on Jan. 6 after his son's suicide days earlier — said she never wanted to come back.
• In a meandering monologue, Bruce Castor Jr., Trump's lead impeachment lawyer, argued that his client's rhetoric is covered by the First Amendment.
• Trump's lawyers also played a video montage of Democratic lawmakers expressing their support for his impeachment early in his administration.
• After four hours of debate, the Senate voted 56-44 to proceed with the trial. Six Republicans joined Democrats in voting to move ahead.
• The trial was adjourned until Wednesday at noon ET, when opening arguments are scheduled to begin.
Senate votes to proceed with trial
After four hours of debate over whether it's constitutional to try a former president, the U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to proceed with Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
The motion to proceed passed 56-44, with six Republicans joining 48 Democrats and two independents in voting to move ahead with the trial.
The six Republicans were:
• Bill Cassidy (Louisiana)
• Susan Collins (Maine)
• Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)
• Mitt Romney (Utah)
• Ben Sasse (Nebraska)
• Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania)
After the vote, the trial was adjourned until Wednesday at noon ET, when opening arguments will begin.
Biden speaks in the Oval Office Tuesday. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
Biden says he's not watching the trial
Asked by reporters in the Oval Office after a economic briefing if he planned to watch the impeachment trial, President Biden said no.
“I am not,” Biden said. “I have a job. My job is to keep people — we have already lost over 450,000 people, and we could lose a whole lot more if we don’t act, and act decisively and quickly. A lot of people, as I have said before, children are going to bed hungry. A lot of families are food-insecure. They are in trouble. That’s my job.
“The Senate has their job, and they are about to begin it and I am sure they are going to conduct themselves well,” he added. “And that’s all I am going to have to say about impeachment.”
"I know this is a lot to listen to at once — a lot of words. But words are what make our Constitution, quite frankly, and the interpretation of that Constitution is, as you well know, a product of words.”
— David Schoen, one of Trump's defense lawyers, arguing that the impeachment trial itself is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president
Defense team argues Senate has no jurisdiction to try 'private citizen' Trump
Following his co-counsel’s rambling opening, Trump defense attorney David Schoen spent time arguing that the Senate lacked jurisdiction to conduct a trial of a former president.
Schoen stated that the House moved too quickly in impeaching Trump without due process while also not moving quickly enough because the trial is now occurring with him out of office.
"Every civil officer who has served is at risk of impeachment," he added, if House members decide such officers now deserve "to be canceled.”
Schoen said that Democrats were proceeding with the trial only because they hoped to ban Trump from running for office in 2024 out of fear he would win.
He also said calls for unity from Democrats were false, since the impeachment trial would only further divide the nation.
Minutes after criticizing impeachment managers for the video they used in their opening argument, the defense team played a montage of Democratic legislators saying they supported impeaching Trump, scored with ominous music.
"I know this is a lot to listen to at once — a lot of words,” Schoen said. "But words are what make our Constitution, quite frankly, and the interpretation of that Constitution is, as you well know, a product of words.”
Bruce Castor Jr. (via Reuters TV)
Trump's lawyer gives rambling First Amendment defense
In a meandering opening monologue that stretched beyond 45 minutes, Bruce Castor Jr., former President Donald Trump's lead impeachment lawyer, began his defense by praising the senators who are serving as jurors in the trial.
He then argued that the First Amendment guarantees "free and robust" political speech like the rhetoric Trump used during the rally that preceded the deadly riot on Jan. 6.
"We can't possibly be suggesting that we punish people for political speech in this country," Castor said. "And if people go and commit lawless acts as a result of their beliefs and they cross the line, they should be locked up."
Castor also argued that the insurrection did not succeed, noting that the American people were fed up with the Trump administration and didn't reelect him.
Trump has never publicly admitted his own election defeat.
Before concluding his remarks, Castor said the defense team changed their opening because the House managers’ presentation was "well done."
Raskin tearfully recounts Capitol attack, which happened a day after he buried his son
Rep. Jamie Raskin. (Via Reuters video)
In a closing statement, lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is "personal" for everyone who experienced the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, including him.
The day before the attack happened, Raskin buried his 25-year-old son, Tommy, who died by suicide. Raskin said that for him and his family it was "the saddest day of our lives."
On Jan. 6, his youngest daughter, Tabitha, and son-in-law were at the Capitol — they wanted to be with him in the middle of a devastating week for their family. Raskin wanted to go back to work to fulfill his constitutional duty to count the Electoral College votes.
As the insurrection unfolded, Raskin said, his daughter and son-in-law were barricaded in another room, leaving messages for loved ones to say goodbye. "They thought they were going to die."
When Raskin and his family were reunited over an hour later, he hugged his 24-year-old daughter and promised it wouldn't be like this again the next time she came. "She said, 'Dad, I don't want to come back to the Capitol,'" Raskin said, breaking down in tears. "Of all the terrible, brutal things I saw and heard on that day and since then, that one hit me the hardest."