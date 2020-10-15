Live town halls: Trump and Biden offer up their own event tonight, instead of a canceled debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will host their own town hall even tonight. Following here for updated coverage. Refresh this article for updated coverage.

Town halls a warm-up for next debate

Consider Thursday’s dueling town halls a warm-up -- not just for viewers but also the candidates.

President Donald Trump has taken only one on-the-record question from a non-conservative personality since receiving his COVID-19 diagnosis on Oct. 2 – a question about tariffs. Biden hasn’t held a formal press conference since early September, though he often takes questions on the trail.

The last time either Trump or Biden took a series of probing questions in a highly viewed setting was at their last debate, on Sept. 29. Since then Trump fell ill and recovered from coronavirus, his Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett has worked through her confirmation hearings, an apparent new surge of virus cases has started plaguing several states and talks with Capitol Hill over an economic stimulus have appeared promising and then died too many times to count.

Not only does that add weight to Thursday’s town halls, it also means both candidates will be able to road test messages new and old before the main event: Next week’s final presidential debate in Nashville.

— John Fritze

Trump and Biden offer up their own event tonight

Their face-to-face debate canceled, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will instead hold dueling town halls Thursday on competing television networks.

NBC announced Wednesday it will host a Trump town hall at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday – the same time at which ABC will be hosting a similar event with Biden in Philadelphia.

The Trump event will be in Miami, which was supposed to be the site of a second debate between the two candidates. That showdown was canceled after Trump refused to participate once it was moved to a virtual format because of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump works the refs ahead of town hall

President Donald Trump began ripping into the NBC town hall he will take part in Thursday hours before he arrived to field his first question.

“I’m being set up tonight,” Trump told supporters at a rally in North Carolina.

Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will participate in dueling network town halls Thursday, with the former vice president appearing on ABC. Both kick off at 8 p.m. EDT. The appearances are happening in lieu of a scheduled debate that was canceled after Trump balked at switching to a virtual format.

After slamming NBC and its parent company as “the worst,” Trump went after the event’s moderator, "TODAY" anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“She’s always lovely, isn’t she?” Trump said.

In airing his grievances, Trump was hitting on a theme he has frequently sounded on the trail: That he gets tougher questions from reporters than Biden. Never raised in his analysis is the notion that he faces additional scrutiny because he is the president.

Trump described the event as a setup to his supporters but then offered a clue about why he would agree to appear. Down in battleground state polling and fundraising, Trump signaled that the NBC event may be more valuable for his campaign than not.

“We get a free hour on television,” he said.

— John Fritze

Trump applauds ‘flawless’ Barrett

Trump praised Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s performance at her confirmation hearing this week, telling supporters in North Carolina on Thursday that she was “flawless.

During an airport campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump lauded Barrett as “a great intellect” and boasted that she was “toying” with Democrats who grilled her during her hearing.

Trump’s rally in North Carolina – a key battleground in the Nov. 3 election – is his first stop on a two-day campaign swing that also will take him to Ocala, Florida, and Macon, Georgia.

It was also Trump’s fourth rally in as many days as he tries to close the gap with Biden. Biden has consistently maintained an edge over Trump in national polls and in some key battleground states, including North Carolina.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 3 percentage points in North Carolina in 2016, but polls show a close race in the state this year. Biden holds a 3.3 percentage point lead over Trump in the Tar Heel State in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

– Michael Collins

