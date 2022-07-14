LIVE: Tory leadership rivals battle for votes in race to Number 10

PA Reporters
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak came out on top in the first round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt in second place and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in third.

The other candidates that remain in the contest are equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, MP Tom Tugendhat and Attorney General Suella Braverman.

A second vote by Tory MPs takes place later on Thursday, and the last-placed candidate will be eliminated.

Here is the latest in the Tory leadership race:

11.25am

Tom Tugendhat said all Tory leadership candidates have to be prepared for criticism, following Lord Frost’s broadside against Penny Mordaunt.

The former Brexit minister has said he would have “grave reservations” about Ms Mordaunt being prime minister, as he claimed she had lacked a grasp of the detail and was unwilling to deliver
tough messages to Brussels while serving as his deputy in talks with the EU last year.

Mr Tugendhat told reporters in Westminster: “It’s not always easy but I think it’s fair because if you are running for an office like this it is fair that those who know you express views.

“Some of them are going to be nice, some of them less so.

“This is a really short interview round for a hell of a big job.”

11.15am

Tom Tugendhat has suggested many Tory MPs may vote differently in the second round of the ballot.

During a press conference in Westminster, the leadership hopeful said “I can tell you that a lot of people – a lot of people – are looking at the options before them today and thinking differently about the votes they made yesterday, and that’s not surprising.”

On whether he will withdraw from the race, he added: “I offered to serve, and that’s what I’ll do, and it’s up to others to decide whether or not they they wish to have me.

“That’s, I’m afraid, how democracy works. But I don’t quit.”

Mr Tugendhat has been pushing his case to Tories weary of the Johnson Government under the banner “A clean start” – emphasising he is the only one of the candidates “untainted by the last two years” as he did not have a ministerial role.

10.55am

As Tories fight amongst themselves to elect their new leader, whoever takes over in Number 10 will have the backing of their own party – but what about the support of the country? The latest opinion polls show the gap between Labour and the Conservatives is widening.

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

10.45am

Tom Tugendhat has said he will not withdraw from the Tory leadership race despite coming fifth in the first round of voting.

“I’m still in this fight,” he told reporters in Westminster.

He said picking up 37 votes as a backbencher shows there is an appetite for a “clean start”.

Conservative leadership candidates
Tory MPs will vote on the six candidates again on Thursday, with the person coming last then being eliminated (PA)

10.35am

Liz Truss was questioned on why she had not quit Boris Johnson’s Cabinet last week during the mass exodus of ministers.

“I am a loyal person,” she responded. “I am loyal to Boris Johnson. I supported our Prime Minister’s aspirations.”

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson
Liz Truss said she had supported the ‘aspirations’ of Boris Johnson (PA)

However, while she promised to continue the Government’s levelling-up ambitions, she also pledged a change of tack on the economy and to reverse the planned rise in national insurance.

Ms Truss dodged questions about worries she could be outflanked by rival Penny Mordaunt, instead stressing the wide array of talent the leadership contest is displaying.

10.30am

The Foreign Secretary admitted she does not have a conventional Tory background, but promised to deliver Conservative values while in office.

“I will campaign as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative,” she said.

“I am ready to be prime minister from day one.”

10.25am

As she launched her campaign for the Tory leadership, Liz Truss stressed her credentials to become prime minister as she vowed to focus on the economy.

Under the banner “Liz for leader”, the Foreign Secretary opened her speech with a clear message: “We are at a critical moment for our country.

“Now is the time to be bold, we cannot have business-as-usual economic management, which has led to low growth for decades.”

To shouts of “hear, hear”, she said it is time to deliver on Brexit and “win the fight for freedom, at home and abroad”.

Liz Truss
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is officially launching her campaign for the Tory leadership (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

10am

Allies of Liz Truss went on the attack against her leadership rival Penny Mordaunt, seizing on scathing comments on the trade minister from former Brexit minister Lord Frost.

He claimed on TalkTV that Ms Mordaunt – his deputy in Brexit talks last year – “did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations”, and “wouldn’t always deliver the tough messages” to the EU when they were required.

Lord Frost said he would therefore have “grave reservations” about whether Ms Mordaunt is fit to be the next prime minister.

The Truss campaign claimed Lord Frost’s warning “is a really serious one”, with Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke adding: “Conservatives – and far more importantly our country – need a leader who is tested and ready.”

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)
