I live in a tiny NYC studio apartment— here’s everything I use to work out at home

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Working out at home isn’t easy. And that’s especially true if you, like me, live in a very tiny apartment.

I live in an NYC studio. I sleep, work and eat in the same room every day, so once 2020 hit and my favorite boutique fitness studios shut down, I needed to find a way to keep up my workout routine at home. And after almost two years of working out at home, I think I finally have the setup down pat.

I prefer to do low-impact workouts like yoga and pilates, so quality, minimal and compact equipment is what I’ve found to be the key to getting a good workout in and not having to rearrange my apartment to do so. Below, check out the six essentials I reach for every time I work out at home.

1. Melissa Wood Health Subscription, $9.99/month or $99/year

Credit: Melissa Wood Health

Buy Now

When I stopped going to group classes, I knew I had to find a good online program with a teacher that inspired me. Melissa Wood Tepperberg is the genius behind the MWH method, and her program is all about crafting long, lean lines. Her subscription is super affordable, in my opinion, and gives you access to 250+ workouts that range from a few minutes to 45+ minutes. Plus, Melissa also encourages getting your mind right and stresses that inner peace is the key to a full life. Her meditations are amazing and her energy is infectious.

Credit: Bala

Buy Now

These aesthetically pleasing weights are all over social media because they’re chic, but I’m here to tell you that they are also incredible in terms of quality. Available in a ton of different colors, these weights can be worn on your ankles or wrists and are the perfect way to amp up any workout or daily activity. Wear them when you’re doing leg lifts, on a walk or doing laundry!

Story continues

Buy Now

When I am looking to add more weight or to focus on my arms, I reach for these 5-pound weights that I got on Amazon. While they are basic, they are just what I need. They have a nonslip coating, are super easy to store and cost less than $20.

Credit: Manduka

Buy Now

Since most of my workouts take place on the floor, a good yoga mat is a total essential. Manduka is the brand that my favorite NYC yoga studio uses, so I knew I’d be happy purchasing one of their yoga mats for myself. This mat is 71 inches long and is thick enough to keep me comfortable when working out on hardwood floors.

Credit: Madewell

Buy Now

If you’re looking to really target your abs, I definitely recommend buying these Bala Exercise Sliders. Use these if you’re looking to intensify anything from pushups to lunges or squats. One side of the slider is a smooth plastic that easily slides across the floor, while the other contains a cushioned, nonslip material.

Credit: Container Store

Buy Now

Since my apartment isn’t large enough to leave my workout must-haves out, I rely on a pretty woven basket to help me corral it all (minus the yoga mat — that gets tucked into a closet!). The Container Store has every type of bin imaginable, but this one is minimal, sturdy and the perfect size for me.

If you liked this story, check out 11 self-care gifts to buy for yourself.

More from In The Know:

Get up to 25% off fitness equipment at Target, and get ready to crush your 2022 goals

8 actually great self-improvement books to help you start 2022 off right

Le Creuset’s Winter Savings Event is here! Get up to 50% off

Gen Z says flared leggings are back — shop 7 cute pairs fast!

The post I live in a tiny NYC studio apartment— here’s everything I use to work out at home appeared first on In The Know.