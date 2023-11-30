🔴 Live: Talks intensify as end of Israel-Hamas truce nears
International pressure grew on Israel and Hamas to extend a truce on Thursday after another exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners and humanitarian aid was delivered to the besieged Gaza Strip. On Wednesday, 16 more hostages were released by Hamas on the final day of a two-day truce extension, which is set to expire early on Thursday. Israel's prison service said it released 30 more Palestinians from its jails in a sixth round of swaps. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Summary
Extended truce due to end at 7am local time (6am Paris time) on Thursday.
Wednesday was the sixth day of the truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza - talks to extend it are ongoing.
30 Palestinian prisoners were freed Wednesday after 16 Israeli hostages were released by Hamas.
Prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was among the 30 prisoners - the 22-year-old activist gained worldwide fame in 2017 when she slapped an Israeli soldier who raided her West Bank village.
Two boys aged 8 and 14 were shot dead by the Israeli army during a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv early on Thursday to meet with Israeli leaders.
