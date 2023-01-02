Live storm updates: Sacramento moves 1,000 jail inmates as flood nears, highway reopens

The Sacramento area was starting to see signs of recovery on Monday after a atmospheric river dumped heavy rain across Northern California over the weekend.

A downpour of rain and strong winds on New Year’s Eve flooded roads, breached levees and even triggered evacuations.

But by Monday morning, one of California’s major north-south thoroughfares, Highway 99, reopened and water levels began to retreat.

Still, more rain is expected to drop starting Monday afternoon and another intense storm system is headed for the region later this week.

Here are the latest updates on the storm.

Sacramento County inmates evacuated

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday evacuated more than 1,000 inmates and staff members from the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center due to serious threats of flooding in the area, the agency announced Monday.

The evacuation process began at about 2 p.m. Sunday as weather conditions worsened and road conditions eroded near the correctional facility.

Rio Consumnes is located just west of the Consumnes River, which rapidly rose during and after the weekend storm system.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that all 1,075 inmates and staff members were taken to nearby correctional facilities. It is unclear when the department plans to bring them back to the facility, especially given the risk of repeat flooding this week as the rain returns to Northern California.

Highway 99 and Dillard Road reopen

Two South Sacramento Roadways — Highway 99 and Dillard Road — were reopened early Monday morning after rising water from the Cosumnes River made them both impassable over the weekend.

Highway 99 was closed early Sunday after the river flooded the road and stranded dozens of vehicles on one of California’s major north-south thoroughfares.

South of Elk Grove, Dillard Road had also been inundated after flood water pushed the river past its brink and a second levee was breached in the Wilton area. Crews with Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department found a person dead inside a submerged vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Sunday along Dillard Road, near Highway 99.

After advising motorists to avoid Highway 99 and Dillard Road for the past 24 hours, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Leavitt said Monday morning that both were once again safe to travel on.

As rain returns Monday afternoon, Leavitt said his agency, as well as Caltrans and county officials, would be monitoring the condition of the roadways and provide updates if any new closures would be necessary.

“For now, we’re okay, but it all depends on how much it’s going to rain,” he said.

Crews are still working to clear downed trees and debris from the sides of the roads, as well as tow vehicles that were may have been abandoned or swept away during the intense wind and rain storm that hit the region early Saturday, according to Leavitt.

“Don’t be shocked if you see a tree or car on the side of the road,” Leavitt said. “Crews are still out there working on things but it’s going to take some time.”