Steve Borthwick warns England's World Cup rivals: Expect the unexpected

Owen Farrell will lead England out in France after a strong end to the season - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

Steve Borthwick has warned England’s rivals to expect the unexpected at the World Cup as the head coach named five uncapped players in his training squad - and confirmed Owen Farrell as his captain for global rugby’s showpiece in France.

Borthwick announced a squad of 41 players - plus five in rehabilitation - who will assemble at The Lensbury, south-west London, on Monday, but hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will not be among them. The former Exeter hooker has been ruled out of the tournament after failing to recover sufficiently from a shoulder injury which plagued his season, with uncapped Theo Dan included alongside Jamie Blamire and Jamie George.

Danny Care will be present in Teddington on Monday, however, with the veteran scrum-half included as one of three No 9s. Leicester duo Jack van Poortvliet and Ben Youngs also received call-ups, meaning there was no place for Six Nations squad regular Alex Mitchell. Borthwick highlighted Care’s tactical acumen as a strength that sets him apart, while confirming his intention to take three scrum-halves to France.

“A big part of the conversation was about how we’re going to play,” Borthwick said. “One of the things we have to recognise here is that this has not been a four-year cycle of building the game plan. The coaching team came together three weeks ago, the squad will come together on Sunday night to start training on Monday.

“So we need to make sure we have the foundation of the game and then tactical flexibility on top of that. I’m very confident when we arrive in France there will be some things the opposition won’t expect from us.”

While Borthwick remained tight-lipped on what England had been working on - he would not confirm whether Farrell would now be deployed solely as a fly-half, for instance

“I’ll share one thing,” he said. “The last game Harlequins played last season was against Leicester, who had a wing sent off. The way Danny and Marcus [Smith] then targeted that corner I thought was tactically brilliant. I watched the conversations that were happening and when I chat to Danny now about his understanding of the game and what he sees, that experience is incredible. He sees so much and he also adds an incredible dimension with the way he plays.”

Dan, left, started the 2022-23 season in the second tier of English rugby while Care, right, offers valuable experience

At No 8, Borthwick has opted for the uncapped Tom Willis - brother of Jack, who is also included - over Zach Mercer, the Top 14 player of the season in 2021/22. Billy Vunipola is also included as one of five players in camp for rehabilitation, alongside brother Mako, lock Ollie Chessum, centre Ollie Lawrence and hooker Jack Walker. Borthwick confirmed that the expectation was that all five would be fit for selection but that recovery from injury is not “linear”.

Allied to those injuries, Borthwick added that usually there might be “four, five, six” spots up for grabs before naming a final 33-player squad for the World Cup on August 7. However, the head coach highlighted how players were constantly “emerging in training”, recognising both Tom Pearson’s results on the watt bike and Henry Arundell’s speed in recent weeks as evidence of the benefits of training camps. The head coach also sent a message to those who have been omitted to “be ready”.

“There’s a number of players I’ve had conversations with about missing out on this squad, and every one of them I’ve said, you need to be ready for an opportunity to come,” the head coach said.

“One thing that’s consistent in every World Cup preparation I’ve been involved in, in 2003 as a player missing out, 2007 as a player, then 2015 and 2019 as a coach, every one of those preparation periods, there’s always something that happens, and somebody from outside the squad comes in.

“So the message to every player is: be ready. If your opportunity comes, be ready to take it.”

Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes will act as vice-captains, with Borthwick explaining how a two-hour walk around the Hertfordshire countryside with Farrell convinced him that the Saracens playmaker should be England’s World Cup skipper.

“I went and met Owen about 10 days ago, and we spent nearly two hours walking around fields outside Harpenden, farmers’ fields, talking about everything we wanted to do with this team, everything we wanted to do with this programme and what we wanted to achieve,” he said.

“If I talk about something that is consistent about him since I’ve known him as a 17 or 18-year-old – it’s the competitive drive. That hasn’t changed one bit. If anything, it’s gotten greater.”

England face Wales (twice), Ireland and Fiji as warm-ups on consecutive weekends in August before beginning their World Cup campaign in Marseille against Argentina on September 9.

England training squad

Forwards (23) Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 100 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps), Theo Dan (Saracens, uncapped), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 14 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 48 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 77 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 67 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 97 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 19 caps), Joe Marler (Harlequins, 79 caps), George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped), Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 61 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 25 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 29 caps), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 10 caps), Tom Willis (Bordeaux Begles, uncapped)

Backs (18) Henry Arundell (London Irish, 7 caps), Danny Care (Harlequins, 87 caps), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 14 caps), Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 106 caps), George Ford (Sale Sharks, 81 caps), Max Malins (Saracens, 18 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 15 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 72 caps), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 56 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 21 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 51 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps), Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 55 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 122 caps)

Rehabilitation (5) Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 11 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 79 caps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 68 caps)

Borthwick announces England training squad, as it happened

11:10 AM BST

Thanks for following!

Below you will find England’s World Cup training squad, with Steve Borthwick revealing that Owen Farrell will captain the side in the tournament.

Keep an eye on Telegraph Sport throughout the day for further reaction and analysis.

Forwards (23): J Blamire, D Cole, T Curry, T Dan, A Dombrandt, B Earl, E Genge, J George, J Hill, M Itoje, C Lawes, L Ludlam, J Marler, G Martin, T Pearson, V Rapava Ruskin, D Ribbans, B Rodd, K Sinckler, W Stuart, S Underhill, J Willis, T Willis.

Backs (18): H Arundell, D Care, J Cokanasiga, E Daly, O Farrell, G Ford, M Malins, J Marchant, J May, C Murley, G Porter, H Slade, M Smith, F Steward, M Tuilagi, J van Poortvliet, A Watson, B Youngs.

Rehabilitation (5): O Chessum, O Lawrence, M Vunipola, B Vunipola, J Walker.

11:07 AM BST

On Tom Willis...

A very attractive player, been playing out in France. Him and Jack will have modified training due to the longer French season. I’m really looking forward to working with him.

11:06 AM BST

Borthwick speaks...

I met Owen about 10 days ago and we spent about two hours walking around fields talking about everything we wanted to do with this team. His passion... he’s a fantastic leader and players have enormous respect for him. This is not a four-year cycle. We need to make sure we have the foundations and the tactical flexibility on top of that. When we arrive in France, there will be certain things that the opposition won’t expect of us. Players that have missed out, they need to be ready for an opportunity. In every World Cup I’ve been involved in - as player or coach - there’s always something that happens where someone from outside comes into the squad. So my message is: be ready.

11:04 AM BST

Breaking!

Steve Borthwick announces that Owen Farrell will captain England in the World Cup.

Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes will be vice-captains.

10:57 AM BST

Momentarily...

... we are expecting Steve Borthwick to speak about this squad.

Apparently he has one or two things to get off his chest. So stay tuned!

10:49 AM BST

The most surprising omission...

Ewels? Launchbury? Isiekwe? Mercer? Mitchell? Freeman?

Answers on a postcard in the comments.

10:34 AM BST

Cowan-Dickie speaks!

Everything happens for a reason ! Gutted is an understatement , but il be back 💪🏽 — Luke cowan dickie (@1_Dickie) June 30, 2023

10:17 AM BST

Talking points

The props are pretty regulation, particularly at tighthead. Owing to Mako Vunipola’s injury - the severity of which we should ascertain when Borthwick speaks at 11am - Marler and Rapava Ruskin might fancy their chances for a loosehead spot. Hooker is up for grabs, too, with the uncapped Dan included alongside Blamire and George. Walker is in the rehab group, from which Luke Cowan-Dickie has been released.

Second row is fairly self-explanatory, too - admittedly with Isiekwe and Ewels as noteworthy omissions - but back row is intriguing. Mercer is left out, both Willis brothers are included, alongside Dombrandt, Pearson, Underhill, Ludlam, Lawes and the returning Tom Curry and Earl. Billy Vunipola and Chessum are rehabbing.

Has Borthwick decided on his World Cup scrum-halves? It looks that way, given there are just three in this squad: Van Poortvliet, Youngs, and Care. There is no place for Mitchell.

Behind the scrum, all three fly-halves are included as expected with Porter, Murley and Cokanasiga as semi-eyebrow-raising names.

10:04 AM BST

Thoughts?

Let us know in the comments.

We’ll be bringing you live reaction from Steve Borthwick at 11am, with analysis until then.

09:59 AM BST

Breaking!

Steve Borthwick names a 41-player squad for the World Cup.

Luke Cowan-Dickie is out due to a shoulder injury; as trailed by Telegraph Sport, uncapped Theo Dan on Saracens replaces him.

Both Zach Mercer and Alex Mitchell are left out, with uncapped Tom Willis (of Bordeaux) and Danny Care included. Tom’s brother, Jack, is also selected.

It is the first squad for which Sale and Saracens players have been eligible and as well as Dan, T Curry, Earl, George, Itoje, Hill, Rodd, Daly, Farrell, Ford, Malins, and Tuilagi.

The Vunipola brothers, Ollie Chessum, Ollie Lawrence and Jack Walker comprise a five-person rehabilitation list.

The England head coach will name his 33-player squad for the World Cup on August 7. There are no further trims until then.

Forwards (23): J Blamire, D Cole, T Curry, T Dan, A Dombrandt, B Earl, E Genge, J George, J Hill, M Itoje, C Lawes, L Ludlam, J Marler, G Martin, T Pearson, V Rapava Ruskin, D Ribbans, B Rodd, K Sinckler, W Stuart, S Underhill, J Willis, T Willis.

Backs (18): H Arundell, D Care, J Cokanasiga, E Daly, O Farrell, G Ford, M Malins, J Marchant, J May, C Murley, G Porter, H Slade, M Smith, F Steward, M Tuilagi, J van Poortvliet, A Watson, B Youngs.

Rehabilitation (5): O Chessum, O Lawrence, M Vunipola, B Vunipola, J Walker.

09:57 AM BST

In three minutes...

... we will know Borthwick’s squad. We’re expecting some surprises - so sit tight!

09:27 AM BST

Squad as things stand

A reminder of where things currently stand, ahead of today’s announcement...

Forwards (20) Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons) Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers) Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins) Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby) Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears) Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers) Ted Hill (Bath Rugby) Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints) Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints) Joe Marler (Harlequins) George Martin (Leicester Tigers) Zach Mercer (Montpellier Hérault Rugby) Beno Obano (Bath Rugby) Tom Pearson (London Irish) Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby) David Ribbans (Northampton Saints) Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby) Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs (18) Henry Arundell (London Irish) Danny Care (Harlequins) Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby) Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints) Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints) Will Joseph (London Irish) Joe Marchant (Harlequins) Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints) Cadan Murley (Harlequins) Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs) Fin Smith (Northampton Saints) Marcus Smith (Harlequins) Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers) Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers) Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers) Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers) and Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs) remain in camp to continue their rehabilitation from injury.

09:07 AM BST

The scrum-half pinch point

Sources have indicated that Borthwick has been up-front with his charges in the early weeks of England’s preparations, informing certain players that they have had work to do to force themselves past more established or in-form peers. Particularly tight calls will have been made at scrum-half, with Danny Care and Ben Youngs in camp alongside the duo of Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell, and across the back row.

09:06 AM BST

Theo Dan's rapid rise

Morning. As we wait for Borthwick to name his longlist of players in contention for this autumn’s World Cup, here’s Charlie Morgan on the rise of a potential new England hooker.

Theo Dan’s rise was a prominent subplot of another domestic title victory for Saracens. The explosive 22-year-old, who qualifies to represent Romania and joined his club’s academy as a centre before converting to the front row, began last season on loan with Ampthill in the Championship. Injuries to his colleagues and Jamie George’s involvement with England saw him recalled to his parent club and promoted up the pecking order. Borthwick is thought to have sounded him out about the possibility of making the World Cup squad after the Six Nations before Dan strung together more strong individual performances to finish the season. That culminated in the Premiership final at Twickenham. George failed a head injury assessment early in the first half and Dan excelled upon arriving as a replacement, feeding the line-out accurately and showcasing the dynamic carrying that caught the eye of Borthwick. He even kicked a 50:22, helping Saracens to close out a 35-25 win. England’s depth at hooker is uncertain. Luke Cowan-Dickie has been part of this month’s training camps, though he has been labelled as one of the players recovering from injury. Jack Walker is in the same situation, having suffered a calf injury in the first week. That left Jamie Blamire and Tom Dunn as the two hookers in a 36-man group that trained in Teddington this week. Joe Gray, the former Harlequins and Saracens hooker, has been part of the coaching set-up as a throwing specialist.

