LIVE, soon: Talking Kansas Jayhawks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels at 1:30 p.m. Join us!

Blair Kerkhoff
·1 min read
Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com
For the first time in a decade, Kansas is playing for the NCAA championship. The game against North Carolina will tip off at 8:20 p.m. on Monday in New Orleans.

The Jayhawks polished off Villanova 81-65 and the Tar Heels defeated rival Duke 81-77 to set up the final. On today’s SportsBeat Live stream, our coverage team of Jesse Newell, Gary Bedore, Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell and Taylor Eldridge break down Monday night’s game, in which KU is a four-point favorite.

Kansas bids for its first NCAA championship since 2008 and fourth in program history. North Carolina won the last of three titles under Roy Williams in 2017 and looks for its first in the debut season of coach Hubert Davis. The Tar Heels won the first of their six NCAA championships in 1957, over Kansas.

Join us with your questions and comments at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

