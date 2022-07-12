LIVE: Shop 75+ Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple, LG, Ninja and Grubhub right now

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here and we have all the best deals you can shop right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Shoppers, start your engines: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here! As one of the biggest shopping events of the year, there are a ton of amazing Amazon Prime Day deals to score today. Want to get in on the savings? You can still sign up for a discount and enjoy the perks of Prime just in time for the two-day savings spectacular.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

15 best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to shop today

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals

Starting today, July 12, the 48-hour shopping extravaganza will offer steep price cuts on tons of Reviewed-approved products, plus blowout deals at several competing retailers. Get your shopping list out—the Prime Day discounts are officially here.

Story continues

► Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Best tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day tech deals include some of the best tech we've ever tested. There's the LG C1 4K smart TV, one of our favorite TVs, available in a 65-inch size for 36% off at $1,596.99. The C1 impressed our testers with its incredible contrast, color and an impressive array of features and unique design. Shop all the best tech deals below.

Upgrade your tech and devices with Prime Day discounts on all your favorite brands.

Best home and furniture deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon has great Prime Day home deals on everything from furniture to smart security devices. Prime members can get the Blink video doorbell for 30% off at $34.99. The Blink is one of our favorite video doorbells for its impressive features and dual-installation methods all at a wallet-friendly price. Check out more home essentials on sale at Amazon today.

Keep your home fresh with deals on leaf blowers, vacuums, and more.

Best kitchen deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Some of the tastiest Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals include the Dash Deluxe rapid egg cooker, typically $29.99, for 22% off at $23.49. We're big fans of the standard Dash egg cooker for its easy design and how well it prepared different types of egg dishes. Check out more Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals below.

Bring the best tools to your kitchen with these Prime Day discounts.

Best fitness and lifestyle deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals today and save big on yoga mats, scooters and more. The Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker is on sale for 23% off at $30.99. The developer says the wearable monitors your heart rate and tracks your sleep with a battery life that lasts up to two weeks.

Give your home an update with fitness and lifestyle Prime Day deals.

Best streaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Whether you're a bookworm or an audiophile, Amazon has streaming service deals that can help entertain you no matter where the day takes you. Prime members can get a four-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, one of our favorite music streamers, totally free. Access over 75 million songs and podcasts on your laptop, tablet and smartphone.

Get discounts on your favorite shows, movies, and more for your tablet or TV with Prime Day streaming deals.

Best Toy and Game deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

LEGO sets, Nerf guns, and more are all getting big discounts during Prime Day. Outfit your kids with the latest and greatest toys and games (or squirrel something away for your inner child) while they're on sale.

Upgrade your kids' gaming set up with deals on toys, games, and accessories for Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13. We have already seen tons of price drops leading up to Prime Day 2022 with plenty of deep discounts available today. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 home and furniture deals: Save on iRobot, Sun Joe, KitchenAid and more

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a limited-time event and we've got the info on how long you've got to shop.

Historically, Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals will only be available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value. To help make shopping the sale even easier, we're saving you time by leading you directly to the best deals—be sure to bookmark this page to be the first to know about new markdowns.

What deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Whatever it is you're shopping for, there are tons of Amazon discounts you can scoop during Prime Day 2022—including several already-live deals you can shop today. The retailer is offering category-wide discounts including price cuts on smart tech, kitchen tools, home products, beauty essentials, fashion staples, fitness gadgets, parenting must-haves and more for Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you have a Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speaker or any other Amazon device on your wishlist, Prime Day will have plenty of deep discounts available.

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, hence the event offering the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop stellar Amazon Prime Day deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, no need to hold off until Black Friday 2022—Amazon's Prime Day markdowns promise rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has boasted impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment set up, we suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Shop Amazon Prime Day deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop 75+ best Amazon Prime Day deals today