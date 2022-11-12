Heartbreak for England as Red Roses lose to New Zealand in thrilling Rugby World Cup 2022 final

The New Zealand Black Ferns celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup 2021 Final - Greg Bowker/Getty Images

England 31 New Zealand 34

14-player England falters in the final moments in nail-biting final

new zealand - Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

England 31 New Zealand 34

This was England’s chance to seize their destiny and at the spiritual home of New Zealand rugby, they bottled it. Their ride at the top of the women’s game is over and so is their invincible 30-game winning streak which, when all the reflecting is done, will count for nothing after falling short in their aim to banish their World Cup hoodoo against their old nemesis. For another World Cup cycle, New Zealand, who have been brought back from the dead in Lazarus-like fashion by Wayne Smith, will reign supreme.

In truth, England were always going to be up against it after being forced to play over an hour of this match with 14 players following Lydia Thompson’s reckless tackle on Portia Woodman. It was the moment that ultimately spelled the end of the Red Roses’ World Cup dream. The Black Ferns rallied and, even despite England’s best efforts and Amy Cokayne’s hat-trick, succumbed to the pressure. The signs were ominous when Lucy Packer was drafted in for just her ninth cap at scrum-half after Leanne Infante suffered an unexpected lower limb injury.

They were inches from stealing victory right at the death when they pressed deep into New Zealand territory in the dying minutes. Pressure can do funny things in sport and England, for the first time in their near unblemished campaign, made a mess of their lineout five metres from the Black Ferns’ try-line before the full-time whistle sounded. It was simply not to be.

If England were nervous, they didn’t show it. They got on top of New Zealand from the start as Zoe Harrison’s impeccable boot pinned the hosts in their own half, unleashing a crisp passing game that stretched the Black Ferns. It led to Ellie Kildunne gliding over after just three minutes as the raucous Eden Park crowd fell silent, irked that their beloved Black Ferns were being outmuscled at every breakdown as England drew more blood with their crisp machine of rolling doom. Amy Cokayne, who honed her rugby trade growing up in New Zealand’s Manawatu District and had a trial with the Black Ferns as an 18-year-old, emerged from a pile of bodies.

Amy Cokayne scored a hattrick of tries on the biggest stage imaginable - Aaron Gillons/Shutterstock

Everything was going to plan, until the 18th minute. As the Black Ferns slid into gear, their tenacious winger, Portia Woodman danced down her wing and struck the fear of God into Lydia Thompson, who rashly bashed her head in as she ambushed the Black Ferns’ star into touch and out cold. “Off! Off! Off!” jeered the crowd, before Thompson, having been shown red, traipsed off to a cauldron of boos.

And so came the ultimate test for England and their seemingly invincible forward pack. They faced the daunting task of having to play out the biggest match of their lives with 14 players on the pitch against the reigning world champions in their own backyard.

The Black Ferns inevitably seized on the energy of the crowd and their hooker, Georgia Ponsonby, crashed over. But in a testament to their composure, resolute England did not reach for the panic button. This was a side who were given a reality check by Canada seven days ago, and they ploughed on by rebooting their maul after Maiakawanakaulani Roos spilled the ball into touch, Marlie Packer finishing off the choreographed trademark set-piece.

Yet the Red Roses could not get a foothold in the game, as the spirited Black Ferns kept eating away at the scoreline. You could hardly blame them - 12 months ago they had been chewed up and spat out by England on their northern tour - they had surpassed all expectations by simply reaching the final of their own World Cup. They continued to carve England’s increasingly porous midfield open and Ayesha Leti-l'iga, who replaced the concussed Woodman, crossed.

Ayesha Leti-I'iga proved New Zealand were not de-fanged with the loss of Portia Woodman - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Such was the deafening noise inside the stadium that the players didn’t even hear Hollie Davidson’s whistle when Renee Holmes blitzed the full length of the pitch, thinking she had scored, only for both sides to be brought back for an England penalty. Harrison stroked the ball into the corner and Abbie Ward leapt like a gazelle in the lineout, the maul clicked into gear and Cokayne crashed over for her second. Boom, England were back in business - for all of eight minutes - as the Black Ferns turned on their ‘chaos’ game.

Amy Rule crashed over on the stroke of half-time to reduce the arrears to a seven-point game and it was the impetus the Black Ferns needed to kick on. They burst out of the blocks after the break as England looked shell-shocked when Stacey Fluhler burned the Red Roses’ shaky backline to make it a two-point game.

Yet three years of fully-fledged professionalism meant that depleted England were not going to lie down. When Cokayne crashed over at the other end for her hat-trick after the Red Roses whipped out their romping rolling maul for the umpteenth time in this campaign. They continued to weather wave after wave of Black Ferns pressure, before Kennedy Simon was shown yellow for illegally ploughing into Abby Dow as she tiptoed her way out of England’s 22 and caught high by New Zealand’s vice-captain, who was sent to the bin in the 65th minute.

All of a sudden, the number of personnel on the pitch was level and England had just five minutes of the remaining quarter of an hour to front up with a player down. But it was the Black Ferns who, sensing England were tiring, seized the initiative. Holmes kicked through a sumptuous grubber and a Leti-l'iga raced through, latched onto it and as she was being hauled to the floor popped it up to Fluhler, who slid over to nudge the hosts in front with seven spine-tingling minutes to spare. It proved enough to seal the deal and break English hearts.

New Zealand foiled England's last-gasp set-piece - Greg Bowker/Getty Images

Spine-tingling celebrations

Wayne Smith speaks to ITV

It was an outstanding finish to a great game. "First I say to the English, that is an outstanding game from 14 players. They were phenomenal. They knew how to run the game. For us, we played 32 players at this tournament, I could have played any of the 32 today.

Fiona Tomas is soaking up the atmosphere at Eden Park

Does this signal the end of Middleton in charge?

Nolli Waterman, speaking in ITV's studio coverage, believes that it could be time for Simon Middleton to go, in search of freshness, citing these back-to-back defeats in New Zealand.

Middleton came into the set-up as an assistant coach in 2014. That would be over ten years involved, by the time the home World Cup comes around.

Simon Middleton speaks to ITV

[Pride] is the overwhelming feeling. Just how proud I am and we are of the players. Not just tonight, 51 days we've been here, and they've been nothing but the best. [The red card] didn't help. [New Zealand] played a great round of rugby, didn't they. We took it right down to the wire. But just overall, I'm just so proud of the players. They couldn't have given more. In terms of our goals, it is [a failure]. But we've won on massive fronts. We've lost tonight but we've won massively over [the tournament].

The fateful final moments for the Red Roses

Heartbreak for England yet again... 💔



What a game. What an occasion.



Scenes of jubilation at Eden Park

new zealand - Greg Bowker/Getty Images

new zealand - Getty Images/Getty Images

Trophy aloft

In high spirits, New Zealand line up on the podium, before Demant is handed the trophy by Sir Bill Beaumount.

Then it's flares, confetti, the roar of the crowd: the world champions confirmed once again.

new zealand - David Rowland/Reuters

new zealand - Greg Bowker/Getty Images

Here come the silver medals

Second place, for England. They applaud the crowd going up to the hastily-constructed podium, but file past collecting their medals under extreme duress.

A lot of them keep their medals on, which can be quite divisive. I have visions of the England men tearing off their second-place Euros medals as if corrosive. Two attitudes, and valid reasons for both but this England team have so much to be proud of.

That was surely one of the finest World Cup finals we've seen.

Ruahei Demant speaks to ITV

We sacrificed so much to win a World Cup at home and we did it. We hope we have inspired the next generation. That was an 80-minute slog. England came in as favourites so massive congratulations to them, they are an awesome team.

england nz - Greg Bowker/Getty Images

Sarah Hunter speaks to ITV

[I'm] Gutted. So proud of the team. We came out fighting. We had our backs against the wall for 60 minutes. One result doesn't define the squad, and the people that we are Hopefully we've inspired the next generation, given them something to be proud of. Sport is cruel. Credit to New Zealand, they kept coming, they found a way. But we didn't leave any stone unturned, and that's what we wanted to do.

I can't lie, that was a tough watch. Eyes red rimmed, voice catching: Hunter held herself together but the emotion was palpable. Incredibly dignified words, under any circumstances, and most of all, these.

England's haunting decision

With their final penalty awarded, they could have kicked for a draw, and extra time. But instead, they went for their not-so-secret weapon, and it didn't pay off.

Hindsight is, of course, 20-20.

england - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

england - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand's final try

New Zealand are back in front!



This game can change in the blink of an eye.. 👀



What an achievement from New Zealand

England, the No 1 ranked team, were world-beaters, who thumped New Zealand in their last meeting, and New Zealand managed them very well. In the end, they beat England at their own game, getting a handle on their ferocious mauls, and taking advantage of England going a player down by stretching them wafer-thin.

Their unbeaten record at Eden Park continues, and that's a sixth World Cup to add to their haul. In front of a home crowd, this victory will be the sweetest.

Full-time

That is heartbreaking for England. They were in their prime position, at their very strongest, with moments to go, and the play just did not work out.

England huddle on the pitch, faces aghast. The camera is pushed out of the circle, switching back to the Black Ferns' joy.

80 min: NEW ZEALAND WIN THE WORLD CUP 34-31

Five seconds on the clock, as England get to throw-in, but New Zealand steal the ball back at the critical moment! The whistle blows, and England's unbeaten run comes to an end!

NEW ZEALAND ARE BACK-TO-BACK WORLD CHAMPIONS!

79 min: England 31 New Zealand 34

England set up for their showstopper, pushing for the driving maul five metres out.

England are dragged down, Cleall has the ball after Ngan-Woo concedes the penalty. England are inches away, but the whistle blows, and there's another penalty to come. This is stomach-churning!

77 min: England 31 New Zealand 34

New Zealand opt for an unorthodox route, and as Demant looks for the charge, she gives away a penalty. Dow comes back on, after her assessment, as England set up the lineout a long way out.

They push closer to the 22m, Cleall powering over the line and winning a penalty. This could be the decider...

75 min: England 31 New Zealand 34

New Zealand are coming into their own defending lineouts now, just as England look for the emergency cord to drag them back into the game.

England win a penalty, flowing forward, looking for some attacking rhythm here. But as Cleall looks to thread through, she's caught, and doesn't release in time as she's piled on. Penalty for New Zealand, when it counts.

With five minutes to go, Simon comes back onto the pitch.

72 min: England 31 New Zealand 34

England are defending breathlessly, but Holmes finds a gap to kick through the line and New Zealand flood forward. Leti-I'iga springs forward, and collecting a swift-handed catch to score a TRRRYYY for New Zealand!

Fast and fluid from New Zealand, who go ahead, but at the cost of Fluhler, who is helped off by medics. She receives an enormous cheer, and beams regardless of injury.

Holmes is again unlucky with the conversion.

70 min: England 31 New Zealand 29

Harrison kicks, aiming for touch, and whilst she isn't perfect, Demant interferes and England get their lineout again.

But play comes to a halt again, this time as Cleall goes down and is tended to.

TMO reviews Demant's interference, and it looks like she doesn't, so England lose their advantage as it flips to the Black Ferns. There's been no shortage of big calls this morning.

68 min: England 31 New Zealand 29

Cocksedge kicks well to force play up the pitch, but Kabeya is able to hold onto the ball in the face of the oncoming Black Ferns.

A messy play for New Zealand is eventually picked up by Fluhler, but she is dogged by Scarratt, buzzing around to fence the home side. Under pressure, they concede for a lineout.

67 min: England 31 New Zealand 29

Harrison carries, looking to the left, before being bundled down, but she passes off to O'Donnell, who charges through the pack. But England concede a penalty, unable to push further.

Bern goes down, possibly with cramp, and is tended to by a medic. In the pause, Dow talks to the medic again. Perhaps there will be a change – and my lips (or text) to God's ear, here comes Heard to sub her off.

65 min: England 31 New Zealand 29

Dow looks breathless and dazed as she's tended to by medics on the pitch. She stays on the pitch, however, and appears not to need an HIA. Play resumes, as 14 against 14.

65 min: England 31 New Zealand 29

Ward passes to Bern but the execution is limp, and Bern has to stoop to attempt the catch. She can't, and knocks on instead.

Change for New Zealand, Roos off for Ngan-Woo, ahead of the New Zealand scrum. Dow springs into action to pick up a long looping ball, seeking to carry up the right. She looks to sneak through, replicating that semi-final magic, but she's brought down heavily.

Dow looks to be in a lot of pain after being caught on the shoulder. We swivel to TMO, and it looks to be a yellow card for Simon.

63 min: England 31 New Zealand 29

Change for New Zealand, as Rule comes off, smiling and flashing peace signs, for Taumata.

62 min: England 31 New Zealand 29

Kildunne tussles with a long, badly-bouncing ball, but collects cleanly. Harrison again slips up kicking into touch, straying from the 22, and handing a costly penalty to New Zealand.

Matthews is clever in the lineout, as the ball loops over for her to catch. But she can't get a handle on it, and New Zealand can keep their advantage with a sigh of relief.

In the ensuing scrum, New Zealand again look to stretch underserved England. They get close, but O'Donnell is a star in the ruck inches from the goal line as England's defence shines.

59 min: England 31 New Zealand 29

England shuffle the scrum forward, unpeeling well to win the penalty as they battle their way out of their territory.

This time, New Zealand get aerial in the lineout, and when the ball is brought down, Bremner works brilliantly in the maul to gain the advantage, and try and shift momentum back to the home side.

57 min: England 31 New Zealand 29

New Zealand's recovery is immediate, as they win back possession and begin driving up the field, stretching England paper-thin.

England win the advantage but Harrison doesn't find touch with her kick. As New Zealand spring forward, England's defence locks up as they pull no punches to keep out their marauding opponents. It's a good piece of play.

Play pauses as Murray goes down with an injury, and is tended to briefly.

55 min: England 31 New Zealand 29

England win a scrum in New Zealand's 22, a bright spot in what has been a very damp start to the half. England gain ground energetically, and set up the opportunity for a lineout and the dangerous driving maul.

New Zealand have not been defending these in the air, and here again, their groundwork falls short as Amy Cokayne gets her hattrick as England win another TRRYY ground over the line!

Scarratt scuffs the conversion, but England are back in the lead.

Hunter, on the bench, is on her feet spurring on her team!

51 min: England 26 New Zealand 29

Kabeya comes on for Packer for England, and Simon comes on for McMenamin for New Zealand.

50 min: England 26 New Zealand 29

England bully their way over the halfway line, Packer sending the ball left to set up a kick which lands with Fluhler. Cocksedge is next to kick, as New Zealand ease into their kicking game, kept under wraps in the first half.

A well-placed lineout for New Zealand as England concede a penalty. Roos edges her way through the England defence, playing to Rule. New Zealand are patient here, until the backs surge forward, and it's Murray, moments after coming over who inches over the line to score the TRY!

New Zealand are ahead for the first time in the match!

Holmes eyes up the posts, but cannot nail the conversion.

46 min: England 26 New Zealand 24

England push out of their 22, before Scarratt kicks long. She's collected by Holmes, who plays to Leti-I'iga. She looks to play a fantastic ball to Fluhler, who stutters, for an England scrum.

Changes for New Zealand beforehand, though, Murray and Connor on for Love and Ponsonby.

44 min: England 26 New Zealand 24

That must have been quite the half-time team talk. England's lead is marginal now, and they're vulnerable.

England knock on after the scrum, and New Zealand benefit, Cocksedge kicking away to set up a defensive lineout for England.

40 min: England 26 New Zealand 24

New Zealand are immediately off the mark with a sensational TRRYY for Fluhler who combines in an exquisite running strike with the support of her backs. She sprints down the left, and is rewarded roundly.

Captain Sarah Hunter is the player who exited for Cleall. An enormous decision for England.

New Zealand take the lead for the first time in this final!



Breaking down the English defence.



Immediate impact off the bench!



Back underway at Eden Park

Here comes the second half... and not a moment too soon.

England start off the deciding 40.

Poppy Cleall is the only change.

The moment that changed everything for England

07:26 AM

Half-time

What an opening 40 that was... and there's not long to recover. The defining moment was, of course, Thompson's red card, and it will be fascinating to watch England protect their lead in the second half, as New Zealand are sure to come out all guns blazing.

It has been flawed starts for both teams, who have both suffered little moments of carelessness that have proven costly. Getting a handle on nerves and momentum-shifts will be crucial. But if the second half is half as action-packed as the first, we'll still be in for a real treat.

40 min: England 26 New Zealand 19

New Zealand drive their maul, beating England at their own came as they throw bodies onto the pack. But Rule is too quick through the gap, and sneaks over the line for a TRRRYY for New Zealand!

Holmes's conversion flies wide, and the whistle blows. That's time on a breathless first half!

38 min: England 26 New Zealand 14

New Zealand try to stretch play as much as possible, working through the phases, picking their way through England's line. They battle to the halfway line, and Leti-I'iga streaks through, capitalising in England's absence, before winning a crucial penalty.

36 min: England 26 New Zealand 14

Leti-I'iga fumbles the ball, with both teams fluffing their lines on this, the biggest stage of all, from a catch perspective of late. England capitalise from the scrum, Packer pushing play up the pitch, but O'Donnell neck rolls in the tackle, handing the advantage back to New Zealand.

A well-placed kick sets up a New Zealand lineout right in front of their goal line, as England lie in wait. They don't jump, but wait for a New Zealand loose pass, penning the title-holders in.

32 min: England 26 New Zealand 14

Scarratt plays a high ball over the top of the pack in New Zealand's 22, and it's intercepted, setting Holmes up for a ferocious run. Davidson plays the whistle, as England had a penalty advantage following the lineout, but the force of the Eden Park crowd makes the sound meaningless. Holmes runs and runs and Davidson blows the whistle – what would have been a miraculous try is ruled out!

When the penalty is taken, the game is turned on its head as England deploy their driving maul, patiently pushing and pushing until Cokayne gets the TRRRY for England! over the line.

Scarratt converts this time, and cleverly, 14-player England add to the bank.

Another incredible drive from @EnglandRugby 🏉



4 tries to two.



28 min: England 19 New Zealand 14

Aldcroft goes off for checks on a possible head injury, and O'Donnell comes on.

27 min: England 19 New Zealand 14

Again, England are quick to respond, pushing through New Zealand's 22m, looking to pummel past their opponents. But this time, New Zealand can loose and go for broke.

England shut the run down promptly, but Aldcroft knocks on for a Black Fern scrum.

26 min: England 19 New Zealand 14

Now it's Ward who muddles the ball, for a New Zealand penalty. England defend their driving maul very well, much better than the first that yielded the try, but New Zealand hold position, and can finally take advantage of England's gap.

A flying change through the centre, and Leti-I'iga pulls off a sensational run on the left which England can not hold off. It's a TRRRY for New Zealand!

Holmes converts and the home side edge closer.

leti-I'iga - Marty Melville/AFP

22 min: England 19 New Zealand 7

Roos fumbles the New Zealand catch, which is rolled into touch and England win a lineout in their preferred area. England have to pull off a ferocious maul, and they do! It's a TRRRYYY for England, as Marlie Packer brings the match to heel!

Gosh, that maul is powerful. England have come up with the perfect response.

Scarratt's conversion pings off the post.

Red Roses double their lead again!



19 min: England 14 New Zealand 7

Another devastating exit: Portia Woodman comes off on the injury cart after being caught up in that Thompson tackle, and is replaced by Leti-I'iga.

That red card was for head-to-head contact; in the end, the challenge was desperate and entirely unnecessary.

From the ensuing penalty, the Black Ferns play England at their own game, driving the maul across the try line for a TRY for Ponsonby!

New Zealand are back in the game, and England look troubled, to say the least.

Holmes converts cleanly.

woodman - Marty Melville/AFP

new zealand - Andy Jackson/Getty Images

18 min: England 14 New Zealand 0

Woodman streaks past Kildunne to pick up Demant, before England knock on, handing New Zealand the scrum in a dangerous area. England are forced into heavy defending, but Marlie Packer rises to the occasion, pulling off a much-needed turnover a spit from the goal line. The ball is punted down the pitch to mass English relief.

Brief break for drinks, and we have our first look inside the TMO HQ.

Oh my goodness. It's a red card for England. Thompson made a reckless late tackle, and Davidson has shown her a straight red.

davidson - David Rowland/Reuters

Kildunne's sparkling opener

What a start for the #RedRoses 🥰



Stretching the Kiwi defence



15 min: England 14 New Zealand 0

Ponsonby gives away a penalty after diving on top of the ball, setting up England very well indeed for the lineout. Here comes another commanding play, and the maul sets up to do its damage.

It is impossible to stop but as the crowd roar them on, New Zealand cannot hold back the invitable: TRRRYYYY (13 min) for Amy Cokayne!

England's force in keeping up the early pressure has them deservedly in the lead. The driving maul is water-tight!

Scarratt converts, and that's quite the opening quarter of an hour.

11 min: England 7 New Zealand 0

England's defence takes an enormous hit as Woodman jinks through, looking unstoppable. Things get hairy but England rally, wrestling momentum back and winning a penalty, which gives them some respite at the halfway line.

9 min: England 7 New Zealand 0

Ward grapples for the ball in the centre, New Zealand coming off the better and looking to set up a running outlet on the left. When stymied, Roos resets through the right. Tui kicks on, but the attempt is inaccurate and England have the lineout in their own 22.

The ball is punted back as England push up for pressure.

Woodman, the record try-scorer, goes for broke down the left-wing, but England are winning these early battles, and again pin back New Zealand with thoughtful kicking.

7 min: England 7 New Zealand 0

England's defence rush for the centre line to block Hirini, looking for a run down the left. Bern fails to roll away, and passes New Zealand the advantage just over the 10m line in England's territory for a penalty.

Holmes takes the kick, and the ball misses the near post by the barest of margins. A lucky early escape for the visitors.

3 min: TRY!!!! England 7 New Zealand 0

England are pushing and pushing, and win the advantage. They expand right, Harrison playing to Kildunne, and it's a TRYYYYYY in the first 3 minutes!

A dreamland start for England!

Scarratt converts nicely.

2 min: England 0 New Zealand 0

Thompson wins the first touch, and New Zealand have the early possession, but England win the turnover, setting up for Harrison to run on the left. Holmes picks up just in front of the goal line and is immediately under pressure. New Zealand keep their cool, but England have them pinned back in their own 22.

England have their first line up, and Aitchison sets up Dow on the left. They're looking feisty in these opening moments.

Here we go

Referee Hollie Davidson, and New Zealand, get us underway! In 80 minutes, give or take, we'll have our world champions.

Players on the pitch

The players stream out of the tunnel, Hunter with a beaming smile on her face. No England player pauses to look at the trophy, it should be noted. No complacency here.

The anthems are sung, New Zealand's first. Players and fans join in, lifting the proverbial roof. England's is up next, a little quieter, but no less committed to by the team.

Next up, the Haka, which England line up to face. Arms crossed, hands on hips, mean mugging: it takes a lot not to look intimidated, but England pull it off, in the response to a stunning display from New Zealand.

Moments until we're underway!

haka - Greg Bowker/Getty Images

england - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Lively scenes on the ground in Auckland

england - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

england - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

england - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

england - Greg Bowker/Getty Images

Simon Middleton speaks to ITV

The mood in the camp has been brilliant all week, they have worked so hard. We want to enjoy it but obviously we want to win. We knew all week that Lucy Packer would play. Everyone has to be 100% to play in a World Cup final.

Not such a last-minute rethink as initially thought, which is positive news for Red Roses fans.

Updates from Eden Park

Fiona Tomas is in situ:

Eden Park filling up nicely in the evening sun. We're expecting a sell-out tonight and there's a real party atmosphere going on, with a live DJ set playing. Fans are waving their poi, Dancing Queen has just blasted through the tannoy. What a historic night this is set to be for women's rugby. It already feels like a moment.

The secrets of England's world-beating set-piece game

He is the brains behind the Red Roses’ thunderous set-piece which has battered teams at the World Cup, but Louis Deacon wants to make one thing clear. “I’m not a lineout nause,” he says, straight faced. “My idea of a Friday night is not watching lineouts on repeat.”

Hard to believe, when you take stop of the precision with which England conduct their highly effective lineout routines. They've played 42 mauls in the competition, four times their opponent's figure, and the play will undoubtedly be a weapon today.

Read more in Fiona Tomas's interview with Deacon here.

Pitchside at Eden Park

Rachael Burford, who featured in four World Cups for England, winning it in 2014, comments on that late change with Packer coming in for Infante:

It's going to have a huge impact. Leanne has been the starting number 9, she's really reliable. It's going to add disruption [...] this is a critical change.

Packer has not featured since the quarter-finals, due to a small niggle she picked up. This is her ninth cap for England – what a moment for her.

Eden Park is sold out

No small feat, to do so in New Zealand's largest stadium, making it the largest audience for a women's rugby match of all time.

Friends in high places

Exactly who you want in your corner – Euros-winning England manager Sarina Wiegman. The Red Roses have been vocal about their bid to emulate the Lionesses' summer success, and it all comes down to a sunny day in Auckland.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 COME ON ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



A message from the #Lionesses to the #RedRoses ahead of their @rugbyworldcup final. 👊



Late squad update for the Red Roses

Head coach Simon Middleton has been forced into an eleventh-hour reshuffle after scrum-half Leanne Infante suffered a foot injury.

He drafts in Lucy Packer, rather than promoting the benched Claudia MacDonald.

Lucy Packer, back in action - Brett Phibbs/PA

Try of the tournament?

It's certainly up there. To get yourself in the winning spirit (if you're an England supporter, that is...), why not revisit Dow's stupendous play from the semi-final.

As a reminder, Dow broke her leg this April during a Six Nations clash – to say her comeback has been magnificent is not enough.

What you up to? 🤔



England's Red Roses – by those who know them best

“I still remember you in that blue tutu, after your first ballet class and you said, ‘I’m not coming back here again.’ So we moved onto karate and after that I knew you’d be good at a contact sport. “You turned up to a festival, aged 11 – none of the boys wanted you in their teams. A side from Wales was one player short, so they roped you in. The coach asked you to run at him as fast as you could and you knocked him flying. He said it was a fluke and asked you to do it again, so you did. “From that moment, you went from the C team, to the B team and then became captain of the all-boy A team, all in your first season." Sarah Bern, by her mum, Vicky Bern

All of England's 33-strong squad have played their part in the Red Roses' journey to Saturday's World Cup Final against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Ahead of the big kick-off we asked those who have seen their journey close up – their family, partners, former team-mates and coaches – what makes each of them tick and why they deserve success.

The result in an incredibly moving piece, put together by my Telegraph Sport colleagues: read it here.

Fiona Tomas is at Eden Park

And what a view that is...

Team news

England: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Lydia Thompson,13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Holly Aitchison,11 Abigail Dow, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Leanne Infante; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Alex Matthews, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Sarah Hunter (capt)

Replacements: Davies, Muir, Brown, O’Donnell, Cleall, Kabeya, MacDonald, Heard

New Zealand: 15 Renee Holmes, 14 Ruby Tui, 13 Stacey Fluhler, 12 Theresa Fitzpatrick, 11 Portia Woodman, 10 Ruahei Demant (capt), 9 Kendra Cocksedge; 1 Pip Love, 2 Georgia Ponsonby, 3 Amy Rule, 4 Maiakawanakaulai Roos, 5 Chelsea Bremner, 6 Alana Bremner, 7 Sarah Hirini, 8 Charmaine McMenamin

Replacements: Connor, Murray, Taumata, Ngan-Woo, Simon, Bayler, Tubic, Leti-I’iga

Three changes for England, all enforced by injury, as Kildunne, Aitchison, and Thompson come in for Keates, Rowland, and Botterman, and only one change for New Zealand, with McMenamin stepping in for Mikaele-Tu'u.

It doesn't get any bigger than this

Hello and welcome to the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, with England set to face title-holders and hosts New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

The final will kick off at 6.30am GMT in front of a sellout crowd in this eagerly-anticipated re-run of the 2017 final, won by the home side, but expectations are a little different this time around. The Red Roses have had a barnstorming tournament, extending their winning streak to a record 30 games, and going into to today’s match, edge the Black Ferns as favourite.

But the five-time World Cup winners have never been beaten by England in this competition and their ferocious domination of the tournament, as well as the promise of a feisty home crowd, has set up a possibly era-defining challenge for Simon Middleton’s side.

England’s head coach has indulged in some fighting talk ahead of the fixture, intimating that the greater challenge might be for New Zealand to live up to the expectations of their supporters at Eden Park, but his general message has been more circumspect.

“We wanted to leave this country a better team than we arrived, better squad than we arrived. And we'll do that, whatever happens tomorrow,” Middleton said in his pre-match press conference.

"That's a massive source of encouragement for us and we're really proud of that. Yeah, obviously we want to win tomorrow and you know, that would be the icing on the cake.”

England and New Zealand are the two teams that have blazed through the competition without conceding a match, but England can be buoyed up by their strong showing in their penultimate match against Canada, marked by a heroic performance by Abigail Dow. By contrast, New Zealand’s feet were held to the fire by their semi-final opponents France, with the Black Ferns edging into the final 25-24.

We should be in for a nail-biter, as two teams with wildly contrasting styles — the fluid, expansive pace of New Zealand versus the hard-driving, set-piece perfectionism of England — do battle in a match with the highest of stakes. Stay tuned for all the pre-match build-up, team details, and commentary as we count down until kick-off.