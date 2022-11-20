Qatar vs Ecuador live: Score and latest updates from Group A Fifa World Cup 2022

Qatar vs Ecuador live: Score and latest updates from the Fifa World Cup 2022 - Ronald Wittek/Shutterstock

02:21 PM

02:19 PM

This splendidly informative piece from Tom Morgan and Sam Wallace gives some excellent background.

Qatar World Cup rules: Alcohol restrictions, plus weather, food and tickets explained.

02:07 PM

02:02 PM

Kits

The question on the lips of many as we count down to the opening match is: "who has got the best World Cup kit?"

It's good news for fans of Japan. Ghana aficionados: look away now.

World Cup kits 2022: Every shirt ranked – including Puma horrors and an Argentina classic

01:56 PM

01:44 PM

01:34 PM

World Cup opening match

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the opening match of the 2022 World Cup. It will be contested by Qatar, who are the hosts, and their Group A rivals Ecuador. The match will kick off at 4pm and there will be an opening ceremony beforehand. The coverage in the UK will be on the BBC and is hosted by Gary Lineker.

There has been a lot of debate about whether Qatar should have got the World Cup, the means and methods by which they secured the nomination, and the health and safety of the workers brought in from other countries to build the stadia in a country where there was not a lot of football infrastructure. Lots of people have criticised these things, and also the human rights issues in the country, where they are harsh on gay people. Many high profile people in and out of football have had their say about it but one notes that quite a few of these people have not boycotted the Qatar World Cup. What do you think? Please have your say in the comments below.

As to the match itself both of these sides will have earmarked this as the one they have to win in group A. The other two teams in the group are Netherlands and Senegal, both of whom are fancied ahead of this pair. Félix Sánchez is the Qatar coach and he has had a lot more time to prep his players, all of whom play in the Qatar domestic league, than some rivals so what his team lack in raw talent might be offset by preparation and cohesion. They will also of course be used the conditions, which could certainly be a factor mitigating against success for teams that are more used to a mild climate.