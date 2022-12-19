Pakistan vs England live: score and latest updates from day three - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

09:46 AM

Nick Hoult's tea verdict

Rehan Ahmed produced a game changing spell of bowling making his mark on his debut as England took a giant stride towards setting up a very gettable run chase.

Ahmed swooped for three for nine off 17 balls, ripping the heart out of Pakistan’s second innings. He broke the 110 run stand for the fourth wicket that was just taking the game away from England when Pakistan captain Babar Azam, just after reaching 50, swiped a long hop to midwicket.

Mohammad Rizwan was defeated by a superb leg break that turned and took the edge. Saud Shakeel, who had reached his fourth fifty in six innings, top edged a sweep off a googly to fine leg, Pakistan throwing away a hard won advantage after lunch.

It raised the question why Ben Stokes kept Ahmed out of the attack until the 42nd over of the day. A low, slow pitch nullified the seamers trying the leg theory tactic and Stokes himself worked through an eight over spell – his first since the opening Test – without reward.

Wickets have fallen in clusters, both sessions producing 78 runs for three wickets, but the pitch is not deteriorating and if a player gets in they start to look comfortable. The soft underbelly of Pakistan’s batting is going to cost them a whitewash at this rate.

09:42 AM

OVER 60: PAK 177/6 (Salman 1 Faheem 0)

Root's third spell began and ended with a maiden as Stokes curtails it after only six deliveries, bringing back Leach. Salman gives all six balls the respect they merit and Brigadier Blocks the lot.

And that is time for tea.

Pakistan lead by 127 runs.

09:40 AM

OVER 59: PAK 177/6 (Salman 1 Faheem 0)

Ahmed's googly earns him another wicket. Pakistan are teetering, only 127 runs ahead. What price an England victory tonight?

09:36 AM

Wicket!!!

Shakeel c Leach b Ahmed 53 Dismisses him for the second time in the match, caught off a top-edged sweep at square leg. Three wickets in three overs. FOW 177/6

09:36 AM

OVER 58: PAK 176/5 (Shakeel 53 Salman 0)

Root starts with a maiden.

09:32 AM

OVER 57: PAK 176/5 (Shakeel 53 Salman 0)

Rizwan should have departed the previous delivery when the right-hander slapped a cut to short extra-cover. Crawley dived to his left to try to take the catch a foot or so off the ground but he spilt it. No matter, Ahmed strikes next ball with a fine leg-break and bowls an even bigger one for Salman that fizzes past the edge. Ben Stokes replaces Leach with Root to have a go at the left-handed Shakeel.

09:27 AM

Wicket!!!

Rizwan c Foakes b Ahmed 7 Leg break, kept a little low but turned enough to kiss the edge and fall into Foakes' hands. Pakistan lead by 126 runs. FOW 176/5

A BIG breakthrough for Rehan Ahmed 💪



And a THIRD Test match wicket ✅🙌 pic.twitter.com/2ZvoKYKgyg — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 19, 2022

09:26 AM

OVER 56: PAK 173/4 (Shakeel 52 Rizwan 5)

Pope is very close at silly mid-off and reads that Rizwan was going to prop forward. He tries to swoop but instinctively raises his hands and can't get them on to the pitch to snaffle the catch. Maiden.

09:24 AM

OVER 55: PAK 173/4 (Shakeel 52 Rizwan 5)

Golden arm drops short again but Rizwan collars it and, unlike Babar, gets it beyond midwicket for three, Shakeel also targets the midwicket sweeper but gleans only a single and Rizwan ends the over by sweeping for one and getting up the other end to face Leach.

09:18 AM

OVER 54: PAK 168/4 (Shakeel 51 Rizwan 1)

Fifty No4 in the series for Shakeel who made his debut in Rawalpindi, brought up by flicking the returning Leach through midwicket for two. Leach replaces Wood who made Babar hop in his short spell and may claim an assist. Leach rips one back into the left-hander who prods just past Pope at short leg. No wonder he groans. They run a single.

Rizwan gets off the mark with a bottom-hand flick through midwicket.

Pakistan lead by 118.

09:14 AM

OVER 53: PAK 164/4 (Shakeel 48 Rizwan 0)

Seemed to be going swimmingly for Babar who beat Shakeel to fifty with a whisk to mid-on that turns into four with a wild shy at the stumps that flies down for overthrows. A couple of balls later he flayed a half-volley for four through cover yet holed out the very next ball.

09:09 AM

Wicket!!!

Babar c Pope b Ahmed 54 As Adil Rashid has shown us a few times, the long hop is a wicket-taking weapon for the leg-spinner. Pakistan's captain, swivels and smashes a pull but straight at Ollie Pope at midwicket. He hit it with blistering power but Pope hags on and all but does a lap of honour. FOW 164/4

A BIG breakthrough for Rehan Ahmed 💪



09:09 AM

OVER 52: PAK 156/3 (Babar 46 Shakeel 48)

Maiden for Wood but an eventful one, menacing Shakeel's ribs and forcing the left hander up en pointe to fend off the rising ball, three of which would have vaulted over him on a normal pitch. But this one is as dead as the spoken word.

09:03 AM

OVER 51: PAK 156/3 (Babar 46 Shakeel 48)

And here comes Rehan Ahmed who starts confidently if a bit too full and and they take a single each with midwicket flicks off half-volleys. He has a a pleasing bustling style to his action and generates plenty of revs. The line is good and the length will come.

09:00 AM

OVER 50: PAK 154/3 (Babar 45 Shakeel 47)

Stokes tells Rehan Ahmed to get loose midway through Wood's over. Just a leg slip in for Babar. Wood goes wide on the crease to try to con Babar with the angle but he serves up a half volley and Babar caresses it square for four. Wood maintains the same angle but drops a fraction shorter and Babar punches it off the back foot for three to bring up 1,000 Test runs for him min 2022 and extend the lead over a hundred.

Babar Azam of Pakistan hits the ball towards the boundary during day three of the Third Test between Pakistan and England at Karachi National Stadium - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

08:52 AM

OVER 49: PAK 146/3 (Babar 38 Shakeel 46)

Another seven-ball over from Stokes and Foakes stands up for the extra ball, forcing Babar back into his crease. Shakeel pulled the no-ball for a single, Babar whisks the seventh for two off his pads.

Mark Wood is called into the attack to replace Robinson. Still no Rehan Ahmed.

08:45 AM

OVER 48: PAK 142/3 (Babar 36 Shakeel 45)

Robinson goes up for a legside strangle when Babar took on the pull shot to one angled across him but Foakes is sure he didn't hit it and instead of wasting a review, Stokes, as he always does, listens to his keeper. After a couple of defensives and a duck, Robinson puts one right up Babar's alley and he harpoons it for four through extra-cover. Handsome way for him to get to drinks.

Pakistan lead by 92.

08:40 AM

OVER 47: PAK 138/3 (Babar 32 Shakeel 45)

Apologies: here's our man in Karachi.

Thanks to the Sports Journalist Association of Sindh for the momentos and presentation at the end of a memorable tour pic.twitter.com/geon3dOrWx — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) December 19, 2022

Stokes, for the first time, has a whole over at Shakeel and would you know it he finds the edge from round the wicket but the ball dies about a metre in front of Foakes. If that had been at the Gabba last week it would have trampolined over the keeper's head. Maiden.

08:36 AM

OVER 46: PAK 138/3 (Babar 32 Shakeel 45)

Still no Rehan Ahmed who bowled two overs last night with the new cherry but nothing so far on day three. Robinson replaces Leach. Shakeel takes a pair of singles with dabby chops past the slips, Babar brings leg slip into play by having a swish at a short one angling into his body but knocks it wide of Root for a single.

Stokes will continue. A masochsitic marathon spell is in store for him. Perhaps it's easier on his knee just to keep going rather than stopping and stiffening up in the field.

08:30 AM

OVER 45: PAK 135/3 (Babar 31 Shakeel 43)

Babar chops a cut for two off Stokes who then oversteps for the third time in six overs. Needs a new tape measure.

08:27 AM

OVER 44 PAK 132/3 (Babar 29 Shakeel 43)

For the second time in successive overs Shakeel uses his feet to clobber Leach over mid-off for four. Doesn't matter if he can't quite get to the pitch, he has the wrist and hand speed to compensate. The left-hander cuts for a single and Babar farms the strike with a push through cover.

Nice touch this, but where's Nick hiding?

Sports Journalist Association of Sindh (SJAS) honored English journalists and Michael Atherton with traditional Ajrak and Sindhi Topi in NSK pic.twitter.com/c00XBfbZQD — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) December 19, 2022

08:22 AM

OVER 43: PAK 126/3 (Babar 28 Shakeel 38)

Waqar thinks Leach should have a rest as the batsmen have got his measure now. Babar works a couple of Stokes's straighter ones to midwicket but cannot pierce the ring and leaves the ones that tail away outside off. Stokes is going to persist with Leach. take that, Waqar.

08:19 AM

OVER 42: PAK 126/3 (Babar 28 Shakeel 38)

Shakeel breaks the Leach suffocation with a boundary and a pair of singles. Babar also takes two singles, to cover and midwicket.

08:17 AM

OVER 41: PAK 118/3 (Babar 26 Shakeel 32)

Stokes serves Babar another one up in the channel and he drills it between extra-cover and mid-off for four. England's captain is livid with himself and oversteps as he tries to make amends next ball. Babar is strating to purr.

Pakistan lead by 68.

08:13 AM

OVER 40: PAK 113/3 (Babar 22 Shakeel 32)

Maiden for Leach to Shakeel. No attacking strokes this over, all pats and taps, pokes and prods.

Babar pulls - ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images

08:07 AM

OVER 39: PAK 113/3 (Babar 22 Shakeel 32)

A couple scuttle through, one of them a Stokes' no-ball, but the over ends with the two captains in seemingly friendly discussion and smiling after Babar smears his elegant cover drive for four. It's a handsome stroke, very fetching. The cover drive is the shot that inspires rhapsodies but purists know the on-drive and off-drive are better still.

Where is Rehan Ahmed? He got Shakeel out in the first innings.

08:02 AM

OVER 38: PAK 108/3 (Babar 18 Shakeel 32)

Turn for Leach, into the left-hander, clipping the inside edge on its way into the pad. No Gavaskar rubber rebounding pads these. Nothing to get short leg hopping. After five dot balls, Shakeel thumps four through mid-off to take the stand to 54.

07:56 AM

OVER 37: PAK 104/3 (Babar 18 Shakeel 28)

Babar has another big flashing drive at a Stokes delivery down the channel. That was very wide, almost the same as the one he chased off Robinson. Stokes racks up a maiden of interrogative bowling on a fourth and off-stump line.

07:53 AM

OVER 36: PAK 104/3 (Babar 18 Shakeel 28)

Babar blocks a couple, charges down to the third but then switches to defence at the last moment, patting it back to Leach. When the left-armer drifts on to leg and middle, Babar whisks him for a single and Shakeel plays out the over, nose over a pair of defensives.

Jack Leach has now bowled 600 overs in Test cricket this year — Simon Wilde (@swildecricket) December 19, 2022

07:48 AM

OVER 35: PAK 103/3 (Babar 17 Shakeel 28)

Shape from the start for Stokes to Babar who leaves the outswinger. He's at maximum pace with his second ball, 85mph and short. Babar slaps a cut in front of point for two and then, when Stokes pitches up, opens the face to glide a single down to third man.

07:46 AM

OVER 34: PAK 100/3 (Babar 14 Shakeel 28)

Leach resumes as Ben Stokes wheels his arms in the outfield. He hasn't bowled since the second innings at 'Pindi but given he can reverse it away from the right-hander, he looks willing to take the pain and strain on his knee to have a spurt at Babar.

Babar flicks Leach for a single through midwicket to bring up three figures for his side and Shakeel plays out five dot balls.

07:11 AM

Nick Hoult's lunchtime verdict

Jack Leach moved back to No1 wicket-taker in Test cricket for 2022 this morning with three wickets in six balls, moving the match on considerably.

The Test is now a one-innings shoot out and Pakistan’s hopes rest on Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, their two most accomplished players. Pakistan are 99 for three, 49 ahead, this pair standing firm for 45 runs so far after Leach reduced them to 54 for three.

Leach took his tally to 46 in 15 Tests – the fact he has played so many in one year will be most pleasing for him – when he bowled Shan Masood attempting a reverse sweep, bowled Azhar Ali fourth ball and pinned Abdullah Shafique lbw on the front leg for the second time in the match.

Leach took three for 36 from 10 overs after replacing Joe Root, Ollie Robinson is still struggling with his stomach bug but was very accurate, squeezing Pakistan in six overs of relentless line and length trying to find a touch of reverse. He surprised Shakeel with a short ball that walloped him on the helmet and required a concussion test.

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel tries to avoid a delivery during the third day of third test cricket match - AP Photo/Fareed Khan

Illness stalks the England squad still and they look tired but can take a significant step towards a series cleansweep this afternoon and possibly cutting short the match by at least a day. Pakistan bat a little deeper in this game but it feels as though this stand is vital.

Azhar’s last Test innings comprised just four balls. All the England players shook his hand as he left and he walked through a guard of honour from his team-mates. He has been emotional throughout the Test and did not take off his helmet, lowering his head as left the field for the last time.-

07:08 AM

An excellent morning for England

Three quick wickets for Jack Leach at the start of his spell, winkling out the top three. Babar and Shakeel have laid the foundations for a rebuild but sharp infielding, a tight, probing spell from Robinson, England's only rival for Harry Book as man of the series, and Leach's accuracy has kept the lead below fifty.

Jack Leach was the second England bowler in men's Tests to dismiss opposition top three without fielder assistance (i.e. all bowled/lbw/hit wicket) since 1965 (Hoggard did so v SL in 2002). Also the first England bowler to bowl out two top three players in same over since 1987. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 19, 2022

07:04 AM

OVER 33 PAK 99/3 (Babar 13 Shakeel 28)

Wood strives for the leg-side strangle, angling the ball across Shakeel. It does take the glove but he manages to keep it down. Those two catchers are still in place at midwicket as well as a leg slip. No orthodox slip.

Saud sees out Wood's late barrage by ducking and walks off for lunch.

We have learned many things this series, but most of all that life is too short for sensitive teeth. I recite it in my sleep.

Pakistan lead by 49 runs.

06:59 AM

OVER 32: PAK 99/3 (Babar 13 Shakeel 28)

Shakeel sashays down the pitch and cloths a drive, not off the middle, over mid-off for two. He didn't get to the pitch in time but there was no fielder back there, making it a relatively safe shot even though he didn't get hold of it. The left-hander pushed a single past cover to nick the strike.

The schoolchildren are being allowed into the posh seats of the Majid Khan stand after sitting on the concrete on first entry. Well done PCB.

06:55 AM

OVER 31: PAK 96/3 (Babar 13 Shakeel 25)

Wood opts for a fuller length at the start of his second spell, presumably because Robbo was reversing it. Shakeel works a single through square leg, Babar drives obe to mid on.

For Wood's round the wicket approach to Shakeel, Stokes has a shortish midwicket and barely two metres away, a short mid-on. Not silly, just short.

06:51 AM

OVER 30: PAK 93/3 (Babar 12 Shakeel 23)

Both batsmen, right and left-handed, milk singles through midwicket. As Mike Atherton explains, had Joel Wilson given Babar out, it would have stayed out. DRS doesn't get involved in overruling.

It's not Rehan Ahmed but Mark Wood for a pre-lunch second burst.

06:49 AM

NOT OUT

It was pad first but Babar was more than 3m down which means DRS doesn't make a call and it stays on field.

06:48 AM

ENG review

Babar lbw b Leach Long way down

06:44 AM

OVER 29: PAK 91/3 (Babar 11 Shakeel 22)

Shakeel is OK. Shaken but not stirred but weirdly decides to stick with the same helmet. I'd be wanting a new one after such a clunk. Who knows whether it retains its structural integrity after such a clanging blow flush on the five-pointed star of Pakistan.

06:41 AM

Shakeel is hit on the head

Right on the badge of his helmet as he was surprised by a Robinson bouncer. There'll be a lengthy delay for a concussion test and a new helmet.

06:40 AM

OVER 28: PAK 90/3 (Babar 10 Shakeel 22)

Shakeel hangs on the back foot to skelp Leach for a single behind square on the legside, Babar uses his feet for one and Shakeel ends the over whisking two over midwicket and wide of the sweeper. Leach has figures of 13-3-38-3. Rehan Ahmed will be on at the other end before lunch, I would expect.

06:37 AM

OVER 27: PAK 86/3 (Babar 9 Shakeel 19)

Robinson is starting to reverse it ... just a little. But the one that beats Babar holds its line as the Pakistan captain has a rush of blood and essays a loose, flashing drive that draws 'oohs' and 'aahs' from Foakes and the slips.

A maiden for Robinson and Babar is showing signs of exasperation and losing his patience because he can't get going. For someone who has been sick for most of the Test, Robinson continues to bowl beautifully.

Azhar Ali - AP Photo/Fareed Khan

06:30 AM

OVER 26: PAK 86/3 (Babar 9 Shakeel 19)

Babar whisks a single through midwicket, bizarrely contemplates sending Shakeel back and then hares through. There was a single there every day of the week. Then Shakeel uses his feet to approach Leach and launch such an elegant drive over mid-off for four that he holds the pose. His scores in this, his debut series, are 37, 76, 63, 94, 23 and 19*.

06:25 AM

OVER 25: PAK 81/3 (Babar 8 Shakeel 15)

Elegant whip off middle and leg by Babar for three runs between midwicket and mid-on. Robinson has an offside ring two pitches away, suffocating Babar's ability to nudge and nurdle singles and rotate the strike, which is why the lead is only inching upwards (now 31).

A guard of honour for a Pakistan Test great 🙌



Farewell, @AzharAli_ 💚 pic.twitter.com/p0aYuxEIu3 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 19, 2022

06:22 AM

OVER 24: PAK 78/3 (Babar 5 Shakeel 15)

Fair point by Basit Ali, that Shakeel and Babar have been the most composed batsmen for Pakistan through the series. Imam, too, who is now injured as he adds. Shakeel comes down to Leach, is diddled by the flight and kicks it away. There's an appeal but he was miles down the pitch and the umpire shakes his head. Shakeel works two off his pads, staying home this time.

Azhar cleaned up by Leach - AP Photo/Fareed Khan

06:17 AM

OVER 23: PAK 76/3 (Babar 5 Shakeel 13)

Just the single off the over as Shakeel and Babar try to rebuild, Shakeel dabbing Robinson for a single down to third man. Some wobble for Robinson off the pitch.

06:12 AM

OVER 22: PAK 75/3 (Babar 5 Shakeel 12)

Shakeel rivals Abrar Ahmed as Pakistan's player of the series which means, despite the result, when Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah return the future is bright.

Shakeel sweeps Leach for four again, orthodox and carted from outside off behind square leg, then fiddles a single off his pads to pinch the strike.

06:04 AM

OVER 21: PAK 70/3 (Babar 5 Shakeel 6)

The trumpeter greets Ollie Robinson's entry into the attack with a blast of Paul Simon's ode to Ollie's mum. He comes round the wicket to Shakeel and the left-hander plays a trio of impeccable forward defensives, leaves one then chops a single with a lateish cut down to third man.

Robinson has only a leg slip for Babar as he comes over the wicket. Babar blocks it solidly and on come the drinks with Pakistan effectively 20 for three.

06:01 AM

OVER 20: PAK 69/3 (Babar 5 Shakeel 6)

Pleasing to see crocodiles of schoolchildren in their uniforms beginning to fill up the vast stands and making that sort of shrill hubub so reminiscent of schoolboy internationals when Babar gets a good stride in to leach and whisks him through midwicket for four.

05:56 AM

OVER 19: PAK 65/3 (Babar 1 Shakeel 6)

Babar gets off the mark by jamming out the attempted yorker. Shakeel ducks a couple of Wood's express bouncers and gets up on his toes to fend another safely off his sternum.

05:55 AM

OVER 18: PAK 64/3 (Babar 0 Shakeel 6)

There be serpents in this pitch now, balls keeping low and skidding through. After Shafique is pinned first ball, Stokes surrounds Shakeel with two slips, silly point, short leg and leg slip. Shakeel stays calm and confidently sweeps for four, then drives two from under his nose through cover. But then the dodgy pitch comes in to play when Leach drops short and the ball shoots through as Shakeel went back to in, burrowing beneath his bat and between Foakes' ankles for four byes. Thoughts of Fed Trueman's remark to David Sheppard there.

05:46 AM

Wicket!!!

Shafique lbw b Leach 26 Played down the wrong line to a ball that went through the points set to straight and pinned him on the shin. Looked like a repeat of his first-innings dismissal, being pinned by the arm ball. Fine start by Leach this. Three wickets in seven balls. FOW 54/3

Pakistan are three down and only four ahead.

05:43 AM

OVER 17: PAK 54/2 (Shafique 26 Babar 0)

Shafique pulls Wood for a single as the Durham quick breaches 90mph.

05:39 AM

OVER 16: PAK 53/2 (Shafique 25 Babar 0)

After Masood's departure there's a touching rush by the England players to shake Azhar Ali's hand as he walks. Was there a touch of the apocryphal story of Bradman having tears in his eyes at the Oval in 1948? Anyway, after shaking his hand on the way to the crease, England congregate to shake his hand again four balls later and Azhar walks off as all his team-mates come out and raise their bats to make a willow tunnel for him to bid farewell through.

05:33 AM

Wicket!!!

Azhar b Leach 0 Not just the end of his innings, but the end of his Test batting career with a four-ball duck, beaten by the flight with one that dips, grips and rips past the outside edge to knock back off stump as he tried to work to leg and lost his balance. FOW 53/2

Azhar Ali's time as a Test match cricketer has come to a close 💔 pic.twitter.com/a1Gku6IYP7 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 19, 2022

05:29 AM

Wicket!!

Masood b Leach 24 Tried to reverse sweep the left arm spinner bowling over the wicket turning it from off to middle. It turned just enough to take the bottom edge as he fell over towards the offside and dragged it on. Perhaps it kept a little low. FOW 53/1

Shan Masood of Pakistan is bowled by Jack Leach of England during day three of the Third Test between Pakistan and England at Karachi - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

05:29 AM

OVER 15: PAK 53/0 (Masood 24 Shafique 25)

Breakfasting on a Belvita version of a garibaldi that tastes like a Farley's rusk inspires a Proustian rush. Wood, like Barkiss, is willing, peppering the batsmen with 85mph plus bouncers that they duck, if above abdomen height or, in Shafique's case, pull when they sit up. His pull for four brings up both the half-century partnership and erases England's lead.

We have got ourselves a one-innings shootout.

05:24 AM

OVER 14: PAK 48/0 (Masood 23 Shafique 21)

Leach is the first change on day three. Over the wicket to the left-handed Masood who pats the shorter one off the back foot through midwicket. Leach experiments with his trajectory and pace. Foakes, noticeably, audibly, is far louder (and monotonous) with his encouragement, calling him variously 'Leacher', 'Leachie' and 'Jackie Boy'. Shafique ignores the volume from 2ft behind him and creams the last ball of the over through extra-cover for four. Shot! Pakistan trail by two runs.

05:20 AM

OVER 13: PAK 43/0 (Masood 22 Shafique 17)

Azhar Ali is playing his final Test here and will almost certainly bat for the last time today. What a player he has been, more than 7,000 runs, 19 centuries including a triple and two doubles, and an average of 42.51. Babar made a presentation to him this morning.

A close up of a commemorative plaque for Azhar Ali of Pakistan, after his last test match during day three of the Third Test between Pakistan and England - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Shafique pulls Wood and smacks the ball into Pope at short leg. Understandably, Pope was taking evasive action but the ball hit him and looped up, just out of Stokes' grasp a she ran in from square leg. Earlier in the over the pull had brought him two but that's the only damage inflicted on Wood's figures and he nearly picked up a scalp.

05:13 AM

OVER 12: PAK 41/0 (Masood 22 Shafique 15)

Masood isn't hanging around in trying to knock off the deficit. Having been unable to beat the infield from the crease, he trots down to the fourth ball of Root's over and dumps him over mid-off for six. Root ups his pace to keep him quiet for the remaining two balls as Pakistan reduce England's lead to nine runs.

05:10 AM

OVER 11: PAK 35/0 (Masood 16 Shafique 15)

"Whenever you're near I hear a [chin] symphony." Wood bangs the first three in to Shafique, cranking up the pace. Not much encouragement with the bounce, though. Shafique lets two go by that Wood has managed to get up a bit then tucks the third one off his hip for a single. Masood, who fell to Wood in the first innings, aborts a pull midway through his pirouette, defends one and then pats a single round the corner.

Ollie Robinson, who is suffering from the squits, has come on to the field seven minutes after his team-mates.

05:03 AM

OVER 10: PAK 33/0 (Masood 15 Shafique 14)

Root opens the bowling, tempting his new Yorkshire captain to drive outside off and he thick edges it past slip for four. Bit loose that. But not to the next delivery that Masood carves off the back foot in front of point for four. It is turning, though, which will give Root hope. It doesn't stop Masood using his feet, though, and he skips down to launch a drive over cover for four more. No more propping and coughing for Masood after yesterday's tentative start.

04:59 AM

How many will England ideally chase?

Nasser Hussain thinks 250 is attainable even on this Beastie Boys (slow and low, that is the tempo) pitch. I'd say that was about right. The record winning chase in the City of Lights is Pakistan's 315 for nine against Australia in 1994 whe Shane Warne's epic five for 89 were not quite enough. England have once won a Test batting fourth there – the famous twilight zone victory when they made 176 for four in 2000.

04:38 AM

Good morning

By David Cosgrove

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on day three of a perfectly-poised third Test match between Pakistan and England.

The hosts resume 29 runs behind with all 10 second-innings wickets in hand and will be looking to bat all day and into tomorrow to give themselves a chance of winning this dead rubber.

England, on the other hand, will be looking to rattle out Pakistan in short order and then knock the runs off to complete a series clean sweep.

The tourists' main man with the bat during this series has been the rising star Harry Brook, who clobbered his third century in three Test.

But the humble Yorkshire batsman, who passed David Gower's total of 449 for the most Test runs scored by an Englishman in a tour of Pakistan, believes Jonny Bairstow should still come straight back into the team when he is returns to fitness.

Brook hopes his exploits will cause the selectors problems when Bairstow does return.

"Most selectors say they like headaches, so hopefully I've caused a very big migraine," he said. "It's too hard to say at the minute. I think Jonny is one of the best players, if not the best player in the world - he was this summer anyway.

"So for me, he comes straight back in the side. Obviously I'm not selecting the team but he's such a big player for the side and he has been for so many years."

Last night, Brook was optimistic England can do damage with the ball on day three, saying: "It would have been nice to have got a couple of wickets tonight but I'm sure we will go hard at them tomorrow.

"There's quite a bit of rough at both ends of the pitch and it is starting to break up, it is so dry and cracked. So hopefully that keeps on happening and we can get a bit of spin and it keeps low."

We will have over-by-over updates throughout with play due to start at 5am GMT.