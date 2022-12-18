Pakistan vs England live: Score and latest updates from third Test day two - Asif Hassan/AFP

04:46 AM

We'll be getting underway

In a few moments, with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope picking up where they left off yesterday.

04:38 AM

Pakistan's perfect start

🗣️ "The magician continues his magic" 🔮



What a start for Pakistan 👏 pic.twitter.com/4bYva5Zm6U — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 17, 2022

04:36 AM

The wizard's return

Good morning and welcome from Baltic Britain!. And many thanks to those of you braving the early start and the temperature to join me for live coverage of the third and final Test between England and Pakistan in Karachi. However, let's scrap the weather and discuss the dream debut of Rehan Ahmed. The teenager claimed two wickets on the day he became England's youngest men's Test cricketer of all time, as the tourists bowled Pakistan out for 304 in their pursuit of a historic 3-0 clean sweep.

The Leicestershire spinning all-rounder struck in style in the second session with an excellent leg break removing Saud Shakeel before he trapped Faheem Ashraf lbw with his favoured ball the googly, in the evening session.

The visitors closed on 7-1 from three overs in reply to trail by 297 runs. England's opener Zak Crawley was pinned lbw by Abrar Ahmed on the back foot as Pakistan spinner backed up his 11-wicked haul during the second Test in Mulan,

Agha Salman and Babar Azam both passed half-centuries for Pakistan but you sense their score looks below par on such a flat surface, however the pitch did seem to offer more turn as the day progressed with Jack Leach completing figures of 4-140. The most memorable scalp was taken by Rehan Ahmed who has eclipsed Brain Close, as England's youngest male player. Stokes seemed to protect the youngest with some defensive fields at times- a rarity under this new era of "Bazball."

Story continues

History-maker Ahmed became the first English leg-spinner to take two wickets in his debut innings since Ian Sailsbury against Pakistan at Lord's in 1992.

The England debutant reacted after taking 2-89 stating "I think I rushed a little bit in my first spell but it came out better than I expected. I know I got hit for boundaries but Ben Stokes was like " I don't care about the runs, just get me the wicket."

"The second spell I just went in, forgot about the runs and wanted to take wickets, and it happened."

So join us for day two of this third and final test, as we will bring you over-by-over commentary live from Karachi.