Wolves vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates from Premier League

Rob Smyth
·2 min read
Julen Lopetegui arrives at Molineux - Jack Thomas/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Julen Lopetegui arrives at Molineux - Jack Thomas/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

06:46 PM

Team news

04:13 PM

Good evening

In the last few seasons, a lettuce has lasted longer than Arsenal’s title challenge. Not this time. Mikel Arteta’s infectious young team have shown admirable staying power, most recently with their quietly emphatic win at Chelsea on Sunday. We keep waiting for them to blow up, and they keep blowing us raspberries.

Manchester City’s shock defeat at home to Brentford means that, whatever happens at Molineux tonight, Arsenal will go into the World Cup – and Christmas – as Premier League leaders. And if they win, they will go five points clear.

We still don’t know whether they can handle the ultramarathon that is a title race with a Pep Guardiola team, but they can worry about all that after the World Cup. The season has been an unqualified triumph for Mikel Arteta, even more so because of the miserable collapse at the end of last season.

When the fixtures came out, you'd have got long odds on it being top v bottom. But after four seasons of mid-table comfort, Wolves find themselves in an unwelcome relegation battle. Even in those four seasons they were not prolific scorers, but this year the well has dried up completely – they’ve managed eight in 14 games, the second lowest in all four divisions. And even when they scored a couple against Brighton last weekend, their usually competent defence shipped three.

Teams in a relegation battle don’t usually appoint a coach with the pedigree of Julen Lopetegui, whose CV includes Porto, Spain and Real Madrid. He will be in the crowd tonight before starting work on Monday, so this will be Steve Davis’s final game as caretaker manager.

Kick off is at 7.45pm, and we’ll have the team news shortly.

