Live score, Premier League latest updates from the Premier League

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on October 18, 2022 in London, United Kingdom

10:30 PM

Zaha speaks with Amazon Prime Video

It was difficult to go down, but we knew we just had to dig deep.

When we went in [at half time], we all thought we were doing the right things, we just had to carry on, being relentless.

The thing we got right second half were the combinations.

Having such a legend as your manger makes a difference, because he tells me different things that helps improve me as a man in general, and just how we play allows me to focus on the main thing, and that's scoring goals.

Zaha

10:25 PM

Post-match facts

Crystal Palace have won each of the last three Premier League games where they conceded the opening goal.

Wolves are without a victory in their last 10 away Premier League games (D2 L8), their worst winless run in the competition since January 2012 (also 10).

Wolves’ total of nine points from their opening 11 games is their joint-worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign (also 9 in 2003-04 and 2010-11) while their tally of five goals scored after 11 games is their joint-worst total at this stage in their top-flight history (also 5 in 1981-82).

Adama Traoré’s opener ended Wolves’ run of seven hours and 54 minutes without an away Premier League goal, their first on the road since Daniel Podence netted on the opening weekend of the season against Leeds at Elland Road.

Only Harry Kane (22), Son Heung-Min (18), Ivan Toney (16) and Erling Haaland (15) have scored more Premier League goals than Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha (14) in 2022.

10:23 PM

Eze speaks with Amazon Prime Video

I think the energy from the boys, we gave everything today. I think with the quality that we've got, we're always going to score goals. [On Olise]: I know he's got the ability, and he's always going to be able to make some space, be effective and create chances. [On the crowd at Selhurst Park]: It's beautiful, they don't know how powerful they are, how much energy they give us.

Eze

10:13 PM

FULL TIME: Palace 2 Wolves 1

Palace have it. They've conceded first in all three of their wins this season. They maintain that record tonight.

Eze and Zaha on the scoresheet this evening after going into half time 1-0 down.

They started the second half with much more energy, much more commitment. Zaha was superb second half, and it'll be a very welcome three points for Palace. They're into the top half of the table.

Patrick Vieira at full time

10:09 PM

90+2 mins: Palace 2 Wolves 1

Schlupp plays in Ayew to his left, who spots 6ft 4 Mateta making the run into the box.

He whistles it in, but Collins is on the end, steering the ball away from danger.

10:08 PM

90 mins: Palace 2 Wolves 1

Eze's just come off for Riedewald in Palace's third change.

10:07 PM

90 mins: Palace 2 Wolves 1

Five minutes of added time to come.

A couple of chances for Wolves. A sense of purpose. They're not done yet.

10:06 PM

88 mins: Palace 2 Wolves 1

Collins misses an open goal!!!

Fortunately for him though, Guedes was offside in the build up.

Guedes went a bit too early as he made his run up the right, before sending a ground ball into Collins at the back post, who had to finish that from two yards. His blushes are spared as the flag went up.

10:03 PM

87 mins: Palace 2 Wolves 1

Neves with a sizzler from range from the edge of the box. It forces Guaita across his line, and he can only parry it away, such is the ferocity with which the ball is struck.

10:02 PM

83 mins: Palace 2 Wolves 1

Wolves break down the right, Guedes playing in Semedo on the overlap. Semedo sends it in, a low ball, but it's dealt with by the Palace defence.

There was a brief Var check, as it looks like the ball brushes Mitchell's arm as the ball comes into the box, but there's not a lot in it. He moved his arm away and it looks like it touched his left leg first.

09:58 PM

81 mins: Palace 2 Wolves 1

Moutinho is played nicely into the box, but it hits his right arm as he controls it. Palace free kick.

09:56 PM

79 mins: Palace 2 Wolves 1

Zaha releases Olise on the right-edge of the box, but it's a poor one from the goalscorer and that'll be Olise's last contribution.

Two palace subs: Olise comes off for Ayew, and Edouard is replaced by Mateta.

09:54 PM

Zaha's goal

09:52 PM

76 mins: Palace 2 Wolves 1

Bueno pops one into the box, but there's a deflection on it and it's easy for Guaita to gather.

09:51 PM

74 mins: Palace 2 Wolves 1

Diego Costa comes off, replaced by Hee Chan Hwang.

Costa was a bit fired up there before coming off, clashing with a coupler of Palace players. He's still up for the fight.

09:49 PM

GOAL! Palace 2 Wolves 1 (Zaha, 70)

WILFRIED ZAHA!!!

Eze down the left, a through ball to Edourard who curls his run around the Wolves defence before then cutting in towards the 18-yard box. He looks up and spots his man in the box, pulling out Collins, and committing Kilman on the sliding tackle, but the ball is away from Kilman. It's perfectly in to Zaha's feet.

Zaha's just got the keeper in his way. He takes a soft touch, sets his sights and picks his spot beyond Sa.

09:45 PM

68 mins: Palace 1 Wolves 1

Schlupp, to Olise on the right. He chips it up for Edouard, floating it into his man in the middle, who then tries a bicycle kick which isn't far off at all!

That Palace attack was very easy on the eye. It started in Palace's half with Zaha's quick feet squirming away from three or four Wolves players. Great determination and balance from the Palace talisman.

09:42 PM

Eze's goal

Eze

09:40 PM

63 mins: Palace 1 Wolves 1

Semedo launches a counter-attack out the back following a Palace corner... Podence whips one in from the right, looking for Costa in the box, but Andersen gets across well and heads it confidently out for a throw on the Palace left.

09:38 PM

61 mins: Palace 1 Wolves 1

Palace are searching for that way through, trying the right flank, and then the left, but the Wolves defence is standing up well and stopping any final balls from connecting through.

09:35 PM

58 mins: Palace 1 Wolves 1

Hodge has a chance just after coming on. Another sub, Guedes, teeing him up from his right via Costa after not really being picked up. He takes a touch, but probably could've gone first time there. Crowded out.

09:33 PM

57 mins: Triple sub for Wolves

Off: Traore, Matheus, Traore.

On: Guedes, Hodge, Moutinho.

09:32 PM

56 mins: Palace 1 Wolves 1

Zaha with a spin in the box, just letting the ball roll across him! But those white shirts are all over him.

Wolves go up the other end, Podence with a shot, earning a corner.

09:30 PM

54 mins: Palace 1 Wolves 1

Palace are getting lots of final-third action, as they had in the first half, but those final runs are lacking. Apart from the goal there have been no other actual chances for the hosts so far this half.

09:27 PM

Eze's equaliser

09:26 PM

49 mins: Palace 1 Wolves 1

Ward has gone sliding in on Sa as Palace make a threatening foray into the Wolves box.

Olise has tried to cut it back across, he miss-hits, and Sa comes diving out only for Ward to slide straight into his fractured wrist. Ref says nothing's on. He escapes without a booking.

09:24 PM

GOAL! Palace 1 Wolves 1 (Eze, 47)

EZE!!! Just one minute into the second half.

Olise is played down the right, he cuts inside, spotting Eze at the back post, and dinks it in with his left foot.

Semedo jumps for the ball, but he's too far away and it comes to Eze who has more-or-less an open goal to aim for. Easily headed in.

09:20 PM

Second half

Begins. Neves gets us going.

09:18 PM

Second half will begin any moment now

The last kick of the first half:

09:17 PM

Adama Traore: catch him if you can

Adama Traore

09:10 PM

Adama Traore's goal

09:09 PM

HALF TIME: Palace 0 Wolves 1

Adama Traore's headed back-post finish from Bueno's pin-point cross is the difference at the break.

Both sides have hit the inside of the post: Doucoure for Wolves very early on, and Neves with a fabulous free kick as the last kick of the half.

Costa went close for Wolves earlier too.

Palace have had much more possession, but Wolves have made their chances count.

09:06 PM

45+4 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 1

Neves curls the free kick in, going for goal, but it hits the post! Guaita is absolutely rooted.

09:04 PM

45+3 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 1

Adama Traore with a surging run from well in his own half. He's very direct, Zaha can't keep up with him.

He's brought down by Doucoure on the edge of the Palace box. A threatening position here.

09:02 PM

45+1 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 1

Schlupp from the middle sees Zaha lurking on the left-edge of the Wolves box. He cuts inside and takes on a shot, but he's in a rather wide position. Over Sa's crossbar.

09:01 PM

45 minutes

Four minutes of added time.

Not unexpected given how many injury stoppages we've had.

09:00 PM

Jose Sa punch

Jose Sa punch

08:59 PM

43 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 1

Bueno with a poor clearance on the edge of the 18-yard box, straight to Olise ahead of him, who then lays off Ward on the overlapping run down the right.

Ward tries to whip it in, but it's deflected out for a throw. Palace can't capitalise.

08:56 PM

39 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 1

A couple of back-to-back yellows.

One for Traore, then for Ward.

Podence has gone down, he's been clattered into by Ward there.

He's being looked over by medical staff now.

08:54 PM

Adama and Costa celebrating the goal

Adama and Costa celebrating the goal

08:52 PM

34 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 1

Olise sends a free kick into the mixer, Sa comes out and punches with his broken wrist.

Nunes has gone down in the box. It looks like Sa has come right over the top of him and Nunes has been sandwiched between Kilman and Sa. Friendly fire.

08:48 PM

GOAL! Palace 0 Wolves 1 (Adama, 31)

Adama Traore!!!

Bueno makes a great run down the left-hand side, Olise's switched off to allow him to make the run after Wolves were working something down the right.

Bueno charges towards the Palace box. It's delivered in to the far-post by the young Spaniard and Adama Traore is there to head it firmly beyond Guaita.

08:43 PM

26 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Palace looking very comfortable in possession. Olise's just cut inside from the left, taken a shot from the edge of the area, Joel Ward dragging a man away on the forward run. Deflection and another corner.

Delivered in to Guehi, defended by Collins. Eze sends it in again on the recycle, and Andersen gets on the end of it, but he's been picked up by Collins. Well defended.

08:40 PM

24 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Eze with the effort, right-footed. He gets it over the wall, but wide of the mark. Not testing Sa.

08:40 PM

24 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Zaha's been tripped over, almost body-slammed actually, by Kilman.

Palace free kick, central, 30 yards out.

08:39 PM

22 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Olise cuts inside from the right, trying to find some space for a shot, but he's crowded out.

Ball comes to Zaha, he powers towards the box, tries a stepover, but Semedo and Kilman are having none of it.

08:37 PM

21 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Joel Ward picks the ball up in the middle of the pitch, looking for Edouard with a pass to his right... but Bueno pounces on that and pushes Wolves back.

08:36 PM

20 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Eze and Mitchell exchange some passes down the left, Eze takes too long on his move towards the box and doesn't realise Adama has steamed onto him. Palace corner.

08:34 PM

18 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Neves has a crack from outside the box after being picked out in space with a good pass from Matheus on his left... but he curls it wide.

08:33 PM

16 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Zaha weaves his way into the Wolves box after some excellent play by Edouard through the middle.

But the Palace talisman can't get through the traffic.

08:31 PM

14 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

It was arrowing towards the forehead of Edouard, with a low trajectory, but Collins puts a towering defensive header in. Corner on the right.

Olise sends it in, it's smashed back to him and he recycles it back in. Really solid delivery, picking out Guehi, who gets on the end of it, but heads a couple of yards wide.

08:29 PM

13 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Eze's won a free kick on the left-hand side, a couple of yards in from the touchline, around 20 yards out. He will take.

08:28 PM

11 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Adama with some trickery down the right as he cuts inside. He tries the cross towards goal with the outside of his right foot, but it's comfortably headed away by Guehi.

08:26 PM

9 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Guehi's caught late by Costa and the ref awards a free kick in the Palace half.

Fairly evenly matched so far. Wolves had that golden chance through Costa, but Palace also had theirs through Doucoure.

Zaha's gone in late on Semedo. Free kick on the halfway line. Lucky not to be booked there.

08:24 PM

7 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Neves tries an ambitious switched ball from left to right, spotting Traore making the run, but Mitchell is there to head away.

08:21 PM

4 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Huge chance for Costa: Podence plays the ball through, Costa's touch is good, edge of the six-yard box, but he probably should've taken that first time. Instead Ward is able to get back to him and swamp him, and Guaita somehow keeps it out. The Wolves forward needed to be quicker there.

08:20 PM

3 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Doucoure's just hit the inside of the post from outside the box. He looked like he was going to hit it early, but he took his time. Good effort.

08:19 PM

2 mins: Palace 0 Wolves 0

Palace have been making most of the enquiries so far. Balls down both the left and right channels.

Diego Costa's just won his side a free kick, getting in front of Andersen and forcing the Palace man to try to wrestle him down.

08:15 PM

Kick off!

Eze gets us going.

08:15 PM

David Coote is the man in the middle this evening

Palace will kick off.

08:12 PM

The players are gathering in the tunnel; a reminder of the line ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Edouard, Olise, Zaha.

Subs: Milivojevic, Tomkins, Ayew, Mateta, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Balmer, Riedewald, Goodman.

Wolverhampton: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Collins, Bueno, Matheus Luiz, Boubacar Traore, Neves, Adama Traore, Costa, Daniel Podence.

Subs: Hwang, Sarkic, Mosquera, Goncalo Guedes, Jonny, Ronan, Joao Moutinho, Hodge, Campbell.

08:03 PM

Wilfried Zaha: Is he the best player outside the top six?

Alan Shearer on Amazon Prime Video:

There's no doubt that the talent has always been there. He's a very experienced player now, so he knows what to expect. I've noticed his positional sense is better now. He now realises that you have to get in and around the six-yard box. He's now got a manager who is telling him and pushing him to do more of that.

Wilfried Zaha

07:58 PM

Selhurst Park under the floodlights

Selhurst Park

Scarf seller

07:54 PM

Steve Davis hands full debuts to Boubacar Traore and Hugo Bueno

Boubacar Traore

Hugo Bueno

07:52 PM

Steve Parish, the Palace chairman, speaks with Amazon Prime Video

[On the academy]: Look, it's so important to this club. You've got to use the advantages you've got. It's the lifeblood of the club, and we're so excited about the prospects we've got there. [On plans for the future]: We've got to develop the stadium. I think with the extra places we see in Europe, we're going to see a two-tier Premier League: the ones who play in Europe, and the ones who don't. We've got some fantastically exciting players, yes. There's an identity to the club, and we try to build on that identity. We like to try to entertain and our home form has been very good over the past couple of seasons. [On Patrick Vieira]: He's such an inspirational person, he gives time to absolutely everybody at the football club. He brings a lot of focus, a lot of positive focus.

07:43 PM

Diego Costa is back in London

Diego Costa

07:42 PM

Wolves have only scored four goals in the league this season

It's the lowest across all top-four divisions in English football.

Ally McCoist on Amazon Prime Video:

They will get relegated if they don't start converting some of these chances. They must start scoring goals.

07:36 PM

Team news: One change for Palace; four for Wolves

Palace: Michael Olise starts ahead of Jordan Ayew.

Wolves: Nathan Collins returns from suspension, and Nelson Semedo starts. Boubacar Traore and Hugo Bueno, meanwhile, make their full first-team debuts.

Selhurst Park

07:32 PM

Steve Davis speaks with Amazon Prime Video

First and foremost, we're coaches and we prepare the team for the game. When you're lacking confidence in front of goal, it's nice to get a goal. You could see there was still a lack of confidence there. Away from home, I think we've had more shots than most clubs. We worked closely with Bruno and his staff, fantastic people. It was important that we tried to stamp something on it and try to play a different way. And that's the sort of planning we did. Empower the players a little bit more, and get some feedback from the players.

07:27 PM

Patrick Vieira talks with Amazon Prime Video

Of course, when you don't have the financial back up like other teams in the Premier League, you have to give these players the opportunity to prove themselves. I'm really pleased, it's been really challenging because we changed a little bit the way we want to play. I think you know better than me there's no easy game. That is the biggest mistake we can make. [On the 0-0 with Leicester]: I was really frustrated about the way that we played. I think in the first half against Leicester, there was an opportunity to score goals and we didn't take it. Overall, today, we have to change our approach. We have to take more risks.

07:20 PM

Wolves' starting XI

Wolves: Sá (GK), Bueno, Kilman, Collins. B.Traoré, Neves, Podence, Semedo, Nunes, A.Traoré, Costa.

Subs: Sarkic (GK), Mosquera, Guedes, Jonny, Ronan, Moutinho, Hodge, Campbell, Hee-Chan.

07:19 PM

Team news is in: Crystal Palace's starting XI

Palace: Guaita (GK), Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Doucouré, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Goodman (GK), Tomkins, Balmer, Riedewald, Milivojević, Ebiowei, Ayew, Mateta.

05:07 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Crystal Palace vs Wolves, a match which pits 13th and 17th together, who are separated by just one point.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira has urged his team not to focus on league position at this stage in the season, warning of the threat that Wolves pose despite their current lowly standing.

Vieira's side drew 0-0 with bottom club Leicester on Saturday, leaving them with just two wins after nine games of their season.

He said: "It's important to focus on the quality of the teams we are facing and not at the table, because it is too early to be looking at the table.

"When you look at this Wolves team and you look at the individual talent that they have, we have to perform well, we have to play better than we did against Leicester to win that game."

Steve Davis remains in interim charge of Wolves as former Ajax manager Peter Bosz joins the managerial shortlist after Bruno Lage's sacking at the start of this month. Their narrow win over beleaguered Nottingham Forest on Saturday, courtesy of Ruben Neves' penalty, pulled them out of the relegation zone.

Vieira said: ""We are going to face a team who – when you look at the last few performances that they had – are well organised, there is no doubt about the organisation."

"I think it will be challenging because they will want to get out of their position and we want to get higher and it's going to be a challenging game for us, there's no doubt about it.

"We don't think for one second that because of the temporary manager that they have or because of the league table that it's going to be an easy game, there is no easy game in this league."

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa put in a heroic performance on Saturday for the win over Forest, saving Brennan Johnson's penalty and playing with a broken wrist.

Speaking after the victory at Molineux, he said: "We have to keep going and we have to keep working with Steve [Davis] who is a good manager and after, what happens, we will see.

"It's important to get the win which takes us out of the bottom three. But this is still very early in the league season and we are all together.

"If we win next week we can soon go to ninth or 10th. It's still very early, we have a lot of time left and we are a good team."