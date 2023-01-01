Chelsea's weaknesses exposed as Serge Aurier earns Nottingham Forest deserved point

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live: score and latest updates from Premier League match - Clive Mason/Getty Images

By John Percy, at the City Ground

Chelsea’s season is already threatening to flatline and the importance of this January transfer window for Graham Potter cannot be overestimated.

Potter’s rebuilding job is already underway, with Monaco defender Benoît Badiashile poised to become the latest new arrival, and this is a squad which desperately needs shaking up.

Nottingham Forest more than deserved their point after a spirited second-half performance, exposing Chelsea’s deficiencies in so many areas.

Potter was under scrutiny before the World Cup break following an alarming sequence of defeats and patience is wearing thin, as the campaign drifts towards the abyss of mundanity.

Chelsea have only one victory from the last seven league games and face Manchester City at home on Thursday. It could be another chastening experience.

Graham Potter is already under a lot of pressure at Chelsea - Rui Vieira/AP

Without the injured Reece James, Chelsea appear predictable and sluggish, and it is remarkable that the absence of one player can have such an impact on a team.

The window is clearly crucial, as owner Todd Boehly moves to further stamp his own imprint on the club.

Badiashile will have a medical on Monday after Chelsea agreed a £32 million fee, while David Datro Fofana was sitting in the stand here after joining from Molde.

Many more new arrivals are expected, while a few of the current squad should also be moved on.

Potter said: “We need to focus on the next match but clearly we have a long way to go. It would be a mistake to think about what could happen in five month’s time.

“We have to be honest and try to improve. We’re disappointed with our performance over the 90 minutes and concerned we didn't deserve the win.

David Datro Fofana of Molde controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 First Leg match between Granada and Molde - Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“We need to be more consistent. It would help to get players back, the key ones and then you can build consistency in key places."

While Chelsea were drab, it was another stirring night on the banks of the River Trent. Home games will be vital in Steve Cooper’s bid to retain Forest’s Premier League status.

The home team responded brilliantly in the second-half and Serge Aurier’s first goal in nearly two years was a reward for their adventure.

Forest will head into a potentially significant evening on Wednesday with renewed confidence, when they face bottom club Southampton, though Jesse Lingard is out for a month with a hamstring injury.

Jesse Lingard - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Cooper said: "We should be pleased, we were the better team and we should have won but we didn't. We will take the learnings from it. We should take a bit of spirit from the performance and some internal credit for the work the players are doing.

“It was a good reference point that we can play against the big teams in the league. We're in control of our destiny and we have to keep building.”

Forest’s three league wins have all taken place at their famous home and they started with purpose, in the first meeting at the City Ground between the clubs since 1999.

Brennan Johnson was denied twice by Kepa after being sent clear by Morgan Gibbs-White, and the home team appeared comfortable.

Yet in the 16th minute Chelsea demonstrated the ruthless nature of this division, capitalising on a slice of good fortune to take the lead.

Under pressure from Kai Havertz, Forest defender Willy Boly inadvertently flicked Christian Pulisic’s cross on to the bar with his heel and Raheem Sterling reacted first to lash home.

Raheem Sterling scores for Chelsea at Nottingham Forest - Carl Recine/Reuters

It dented Forest’s early confidence, and frustration began to build in the stands with a succession of refereeing decisions infuriating Cooper and his staff.

Thiago Silva was also having an outstanding afternoon in the heart of Chelsea’s defence, effortlessly snuffing out danger, but there were few other stand-out performers in blue.

Forest could have buckled but rediscovered their momentum and dominated much of the second half.

Johnson was denied again by Kepa five minutes in, after taking the ball into the Chelsea area from the halfway line, before Gibbs-White crashed a shot against the underside of the bar.

Gibbs-White, the record £25 million signing, and Johnson are establishing a decent partnership which will provide Cooper with optimism for the months ahead.

Forest’s pressure was rewarded in the 63rd minute, with Aurier chesting the ball down and then hooking home from close range after Chelsea failed to clear.

With the game threatening to slip away from Chelsea, Potter introduced Hakim Ziyech for his first appearance since Morocco’s World Cup adventure, plus Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Conor Gallagher.

Aubameyang glanced a Havertz cross wide nine minutes from the end in a rare moment for Chelsea in the opposition’s area, but there was no late twist.

Forest’s result moves them level on points with West Ham, who are just outside of the bottom three.

And finally, Graham Potter

We're disappointed with our performance level. They attack the big spaces so well, we make a mistake or a big pass, they have so much pace you never feel comfortable. But we can do better.

It was a combination of our performance level and that of our opponent.

For us it's about the next game and how to improve. It would be a mistake to focus on five months ahead. It would help if we got our players back. It's not an easy place to come and the opponent played a good game.

Graeme Souness on Chelsea

I would love to got to Cobham and watch their five-a-sides on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. I bet they're great. But in war out there? They're not capable.

Cesar Azpilicueta speaks

We are disappointed. It's not the way we wanted to start the new year. In the first half we had more control but were not dangerous enough to score the second goal that would have eased the pressure.

They had a couple of transitions in the second half and we could not escape by playing long.

We were not able to find the right space to calm down their reaction to falling behind at home. We are disappointed to concede a goal after three touches in the box. These are areas we can't allow.

We lost two points and since the season started we have lost too many.

We are far from where we want to be. That's the reality. We need to have a very good second half of the season if we want to achieve Champions League football.

We have to stick together, be humble, analyse ourselves and where we can do better and start to win points.

Steve Cooper speaks

I thought tactically we were good, first and second half, But we weren't aggressive enough in the press in the first half. You have to go after the ball at the right time. We were unlucky with the goal. It hit the bar and could have gone anywhere but went to Raheem's right foot.

We were the better team and in the second half we were more aggressive in our press and in our duels. A point is the least we deserved. We should take a bit of spirit for the performance and some internal credit for the work we're doing.

We want to win every game, especially here. You have to respect the opponent, they have world-class players but if somebody had said we would create so many good chances, we would take that. The change was being more aggressive, believing in the press and the combat and showing more quality in the turnovers.

We are please you say we should have won but didn't ... but we take the learnings from it. We will never look too far ahead.

Chelsea respond to offensive Forest chants

Chelsea's official LGBTQ+ supporters group has condemned alleged homophobic chanting from Nottingham Forest fans during Sunday's game at the City Ground.

The PA news agency understands Forest are investigating the alleged chants.

A tweet from Chelsea Pride read: "We totally condemn the Chelsea Rent Boy chant that can be heard at the City Ground.

"Time to call this out the game is live on @SkySportsPL This is now classed as a hate crime."

Forest's own LGBTQ+ group said it was embarrassed and ashamed by the abuse and apologised on behalf of those responsible.

A twitter post from LGBTQ+ Trickies read: "From all genuine £NFFC fans, please accept our apologies, not only do we hope @NottPolFootball will do their best to take action, we would hope @NFFC release a statement condoning (sic) this and take necessary action.

"We are embarrassed and ashamed."

Ryan Yates speaks

We didn’t get off to the best of starts but we got the crowd going straight away in the second half with a few turnovers and in the end I think we were unlucky not to win the game. We showed a lot of resilience.

The manager told us at half-time to believe in ourselves a bit more. In the first 20 minutes we were too passive, we showed them too much respect. We’re at the City Ground, we need to get the crowd on their feet. We're not satisfied with draws at home but it's a start.

Opta's post-match stats package

After winning their first three Premier League games under Graham Potter, Chelsea have only won one of their last seven (D3 L3) and none of the last four on the road (D2 L2).

Nottingham Forest avoided defeat in a Premier League game after conceding first for the first time this season. Before today, they'd lost their seven such games by an aggregate score of 23-0.

Chelsea have just 25 points in their 16 Premier League matches this season (W7 D4 L5), their fewest at this stage since the 2015-16 campaign, when they only had 15 after 16 games.

Serge Aurier's goal for Nottingham Forest was assisted by Willy Boly - it was the first time two players from the Côte d'Ivoire have combined for a Premier League goal since August 2015, when Wilfried Bony assisted Yaya Toure for Manchester City vs West Brom. The only other Ivorian goal combination was Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou (assisted each other nine times).

Raheem Sterling netted his 50 th away Premier League goal in this game (8 Liverpool, 40 Man City, 2 Chelsea). Since his first away appearance in September 2012, only five players have more away Premier League goals than Sterling.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling has been involved in 30 Premier League goals in 52 appearances against newly promoted clubs (21 goals, 9 assists). Since the 2012-13 season, only Harry Kane (45), Jamie Vardy (37) and Sergio Aguero (37) have been involved in more against promoted teams.

Since his Premier League debut in October 2020, no player has more yellow cards in the Premier League than Conor Gallagher (23), who was booked for Chelsea in this game.

Here's how the table stands

A point is good enough for both sides to move up a place.

Forest deserved their point

Chelsea may call it patience but it looks like they lack urgency. Forest grew into the game, got better when they raised the tempo and stopped looking to play largely on the counter and sniffed how vulnerable Koulibaly and Azpilicueta are as a partnership on the right side of the Chelsea defence.

06:21 PM

Full time: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Lodi scythes down Ziyech. Free-kick on the left. Forest win the header from the cross and the referee blows for time.

06:20 PM

90+2 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Aubameyang almost plays a pass to tee up a shot after god work from Ziyech and Gallagher but he gets too much on the lay off to Havertz.

06:19 PM

90+1 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Gallagher is booked after losing the ball to Surridge and then hooking his legs from behind to prevent him storming upfield. Two more minutes to be played.

06:17 PM

90 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Still a curious lack of urgency from Chelsea.

88 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Boly cuts out Ziyech's pass up the inside-right intended for Havertz.

Forest sub: Williams replaces Carragher's man of the match, Taiwo Awoniyi.

06:14 PM

86 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Forest free-kick just inside their half. Gibbs-White hoists it to the edge of the area, Koulibaly leaps highest to clear and Ziyech earns a free-kick. Off goes Pulisic to be replaced by Chukwuemeka.

06:12 PM

84 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Ziyech effs and jeffs at the linesman when the winger slips Azpilicueta in round the back on the right and the captain's cross is well-blocked by Boly. As Ziyech tries to shepherd it out for a corner he is deemed to have touched it and the ref awards a goalkick, much to his exasperation.

06:10 PM

82 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Surridge replaces Johnson for Forest. Havertz wastes a good opportunity with a misplaced pass intended for Aubameyang falling a metre short.

06:09 PM

79 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Long cross from the right, Ziyech bending it with his left to the far post. Aubameyang and Pulisic race towards it, sandwiching Aurier but the right-back does enough to prevent either applying a decisive touch as it dipped.

Aubameyang miss - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

06:05 PM

77 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Chelsea have been better since the changes, stringing a few more midfield passes together and probing with Pulisic down the left. Forest make their first change, Colback coming on for Mangala who has run his socks off.

06:03 PM

75 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Apologies: Aubameyang is also on, replacing Jorginho.

06:02 PM

73 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Double Chelsea change: Gallagher and Ziyech come on for Sterling and Mount. Kepa flies off his line to smother Awoniyi's shot after the Forest forward had bombed down the left and exposed Koulibaly's weakness away from the middle of the pitch.

06:00 PM

71 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Lodi goes driving down the left, centres with a daisycutter and Yates shapes to shoot with his left but Awoniyi nips ahead of him to shoot wide, taking it off his better-placed colleague's toe.

05:59 PM

69 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Freuler is causing Azpilicueta real problems by cutting inside when Lodi overlaps.

Nottingham Forest's Ivorian Coast defender Serge Aurier (R) celebrates after scoring their first goal - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

05:57 PM

67 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Kepa saves from Awoniyi who shot from the left of the box after more amazingly lax defending. It's as if Chelsea can only play at one pace and seem offended if a team ups the ante.

05:54 PM

65 min: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Kovacic replaced Zakaria half a minute before the equaliser. Forest's quicker tempo has caused Chelsea untold problems this half and they still look vulnerable.

05:50 PM

GOAL!!

Forest 1 Chelsea 1 (Aurier) Boly does brilliantly to win a second ball from a corner and nod it to Aurier at the near post. The right-back traps it on his chest then lamps a right-foot volley past Kepa. Chelsea have been mugged while dozing.

Nottingham Forest's Serge Aurier scores their first goal - REUTERS/Carl Recine

05:47 PM

59 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Mount brings down Yates as Kovacic warms up. Gibbs-White lines up the free-kick 40 yards out. He chips it up to Boly who had drifted offside.

05:46 PM

57 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Awoniyi buys a foul off Koulibaly who dives in rashly on halfway as the nimble forward nicked the ball ahead of him.

05:43 PM

55 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Gibbs-White smashes a shot from the edge of the box with his right on the half-volley, expertly set up by Yates' pull back. Kepa is beaten but the ball smashes off the underside of the crossbar and bounces on the Chelsea side of the goalline. Half a minute later Mount blocks another Gibbs-White 18-yard drive.

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White reacts after missing a chance to score - REUTERS/Carl Recine

How close can you get??! 🤯



A powerful strike from Morgan Gibbs-White rattles off the bar and OUT! ❌ pic.twitter.com/vSuYqhE6z3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2023

52 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

The ref fails to play advantage for Forest and gives them a free-kick on halfway much to the crowd's ire. They approve of his decision to book Azpilicueta for a foul on Lodi though that looked far worse than it was.

05:39 PM

50 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Freuler grabs Pulisic round the neck to concede a free kick. Chelsea, increasingly casual, go backwards from the set-piece. They lack a killer instinct today.

05:38 PM

48 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Johnson misses another chance. He could have shot past Kepa even though Thiago Silva pushed him wide or squared it for Awoniyi. Instead he took on the angled shot and placed it far too comfortably close to Kepa. Good work by Aurier and Gibbs-White to send him clear

05:36 PM

46 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Forest open in the style of Chelsea by sweeping the ball across the back four before sending Yates forward to play a one-two with Mangala and then knock it up to Freuler. The Swiss midfielder wriggles through a challenge and then slips the ball to the left of the penalty spot. Lodi is cutting in from the flank to shoot but Awoniyi chases it from the middle, spins and hits a weak shot at Kepa. Lodi would have had more momentum.

Some half-time reading

Here are Steve Cooper's programme notes. He is asking fans to back the team as they fight for survival; just as they did last season in promotion – ‘the stakes are just as high’. Even more pertinent given they are behind right now.

Steve Cooper's programme notes - Nottingham Forest

05:18 PM

Half-time: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Bright moments for Forest on the counter which they lacked the quality to convert but Chelsea have created the better opportunities even if their goal was something of a freak.

05:15 PM

44 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Chelsea send the free kick into the box and after some pinball and arvy-bargy, Pulisic wastes a decent opportunity with a tame, angled half-volley straight at Henderson.

05:14 PM

42 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Yates is booked for wrapping his arms around Zakaria, a proper scuffler in Chelsea's midfield, and wrestling him to the floor after being turned.

English referee Peter Bankes tries to calm Forest players after a decision goes against them during the English Premier League - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

05:11 PM

40 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Azpilicueta joins the attack and is picked out by Pulisic in preference to Sterling which wasn't the right option. Nonetheless Azpilicueta's off-target shot does earn Chelsea a corner.

05:09 PM

38 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Loud cheers greet a decision falling in Forest's favour. Mangala wins the ball in midfield and plays it up to Gibbs-White to run through the middle. He tries to sell Thiago Silva with a shimmy and a stutter but the great centre-back watches the ball and nips it away. All that was missing was a ruffle of Gibbs-White's hair and a 'You'll learn, son.'

05:07 PM

36 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Freuler, Yates and Worrall all confront the referee when he gives Chelsea a free-kick for a no contact slide tackle attempt. He did get the Mount one right. Johnson dived.

05:05 PM

34 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Mount's every touch is now being booed and Peter Bankes is 'not fit to referee'.

05:05 PM

32 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Yates shoves Mount over stupidly as the Chelsea midfielder was heading back towards his own goal. Thiago Silva's free-kick is cut out and Johnson sent up the right. Mount slides in to tackle him and is reminded of his year at Derby with hoots of derision when the referee decides it was a clean challenge.

05:02 PM

30 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Worrall launches a ball up the right after Pulisic was felled and unsuccessfully appealed for a foul. Johnson hares after it but Thiago cannily gets between him and the ball, slows down and causes a collision that earns him a free-kick, like one of those whiplash compensation vagabonds.

04:59 PM

28 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Gibbs-White takes it, bending it into the box, Cucurella heads it away and the ref also blows his whistle for a foul by red shirt on blue.

04:58 PM

26 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Boly pokes his leg through Sterling's legs to knock the ball away as the England winger tried to shield it facing his own goal. Gibbs-White latches on to the poke and Sterling hauls him down to stop him getting into the box on the left. Free kick.

04:57 PM

24 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Zakaria and Yates are having a running skirmish in midfield, snapping at each other's heels as Forest try to capitalise on the Switzerland midfielder's misplaced pass.

04:55 PM

22 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Chelsea have had 74 per cent of possession and continue calmly to probe.

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - REUTERS/Carl Recine

04:54 PM

20 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

The goal has knocked the wind out of Forest's sails. And left the crowd a cacophony of voices rather than singing in unison as before.

04:50 PM

17 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Just before Chelsea scored Forest spurned a fine chance when Johnson beat Cucurella and sent over a good pass to give Gibbs-White a shot on the run from 18 yards which he planted straight into Azpilicueta's sliding block.

04:46 PM

GOAL!

Forest 0 Chelsea 1 (Sterling) Pulisic faces up Worrall down the left and opens up his body to whip a right-foot inswinger into the six-yard box. Boly sticks out a leg and the ball loops up off his heel on to the bar, arriving perfectly at Sterling whose lightning reactions allow him to compose a fine, instant, right-foot half-volley finish from eight yards.

STERLING! 💥



Raheem Sterling makes no mistake from close range to give Chelsea the lead! 💪 pic.twitter.com/rdugKzmBvO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2023

15 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 0

Twice Forest threaten to get in down the flanks but Johnson gives up too easily down the right, not believing he could truly win it and hesitating, and then Awoniyi's cross is blocked.

04:45 PM

13 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 0

Koulibaly, who should take a booking in the dressing room before every game to save time, somehow avoids one for a cynical challenge on Awoniyi.

04:43 PM

11 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 0

Thiago Silva tries another long diagonal, this one from left to right into the box for Havertz. He draws Henderson and flicks it back but it's picked off and Forest break at lightning pace, playing Johnson down the middle with a lob from Gibbs-White, hurtling away from Thiago. Cucurella comes across to push him to the right and Johnson takes on a left-foot shot from 18-yards, thumping it with his swinger. Kepa dives to parry and also saves the weaker effort from the rebound.

Chelsea's Mason Mount shoots at goal - REUTERS/Carl Recine

04:39 PM

8 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea are largely walking about at the back as they wait for a space. Jorginho snaps a pass from the centre-circle out to Sterling on the right and he cuts his pass back to Mount by the penalty spot to shoot first-time with his right. Good block by Worrall.

04:37 PM

6 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 0

Plenty of possession for Chelsea as they inch their way forward. Sterling twice sees passes directed towards him down the right veering too close to Lodi.

04:35 PM

4 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 0

Kepa plucks a Johnson cross out of the air. Zakaria lost the ball with a misplaced pass that Boly picked off and sparked a counter down the right but with no one following the cross into the box. Johnson was sent wider than he needed to go with a heavy pass.

04:33 PM

3 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 0

At last Koulibaly walks into the Forest half and chips a diagonal from right to left, perfectly into the path of Mount who has lost Yates but slams his shot from a tight angle over the bar.

04:32 PM

2 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea have the ball at the back and the cigars on as they sweep passes from side to side and back to Azpilicueta in their own half, unpressed.

04:31 PM

1 min: Forest 0 Chelsea 0

Forest kick off, attacking the Trent End and Boly hoofs a long ball out for a throw-in as he searched in vain for Awoniyi.

The players are out

And engaging in the minute's applause for Pele with a packed City Ground.

04:17 PM

Steve Cooper speaks

We have to create [the atmosphere]. We do get a good one here when we play well and create a good spirit. We want a reaction from United. We would have had to be brilliant to get something out of it but we came off feeling it was a missed opportunity not to take the game to them. There's been a strong plan in place for Morgan [Gibbs-White] to return for this one.

04:14 PM

A spat without substance

Between Graeme Souness and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on Sky, Souness maintaining that Chelsea spending £170m on three defenders was negligent when they also got rid of Lukaku and Werner without replacing them. Hasselbaink disagrees, saying Werner simply wasn't good enough, Souness acknowledges that and carries on shouting for a while. Is there much more to punditry these days than hot air melding viral hits.

03:59 PM

In other news

Villa have beaten Tottenham, for whom defeat has been in the post for the last few games. Leeds couldn't do it, Brentford couldn't do it but Villa have. You can read all about it with Greg Wilcox here.

03:42 PM

And now for those of you watching in black and white

Nottm Forest Henderson; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Renan Lodi; Yates, Freuler, Mangala; Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White.

Substitutes Hennessey, Cook, Williams, Colback, O'Brien, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis, McKenna.

Chelsea Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; Zakaria, Jorginho, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic.

Substitutes Bettinelli, Kovacic, Aubameyang, Chalobah, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Giraud-Hutchinson, Hall.

Referee Peter Bankes (Merseyside)

Azpilicueta slots in at right-back for Chelsea

03:30 PM

Henderson back, Gibbs-White fit for Forest

2️⃣ changes for The Reds

🧤 Henderson starts in goal

💫 Gibbs-White returns



Our side to face @ChelseaFC! 👊 pic.twitter.com/Ixn6gPO4gD — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 1, 2023

02:32 PM

Good afternoon

Happy new year and welcome to the Made in Swansea, Potter-Cooper derby. It's a tale of two treatment rooms at the City Ground today. Forest's vast squad are still struggling to gel and their progress has been hampered by injuries suffered by Moussa Niakhate and Cheik Kouyate in particular but also the one sustained at Old Trafford by Jesse Lingard and the one in training by Morgan Gibbs-White that make them doubtful for selection this afternoon.

Chelsea are missing the two players who make them tick – Reece James and Ben Chilwell – while Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante continue to recover from the leg injuries that may well have cost France a third World Cup. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still a few days away according to Graham Potter's latest update, Armando Broja is out for the season but Edouard Mendy may be back in contention for a place on the bench.

Chelsea have looked poor, losing all fluency, when James has not played. He's as vital to them as Trent Alexander-Arnold is to Liverpool and making do with a winger in there tends to neuter them as attacking forces while leaving the defence vulnerable, with centre-backs shuffling over to try to help and leaving big gaps. But Potter, admirably and in contrast to many of his Premier League peers, regardless of whether you think he's the right man for Chelsea, has refused to blame absences on his stuttering start at the club:

"Our job is to try to get as many people back as we can," he said. "It has been a real tough period, as challenging as there has been in my time as a coach.

"But we are Chelsea and people don't want to hear those reasons or excuses. We have got to get on with it and try our best to find the answers."

Forest, who had two wins and two draws from their last five games before the World Cup break and then lost to Manchester United on Boxing Day are poised to make more signings, giving Steve Cooper the tools he needs to keep them up. This time, he says, they will adopt a narrower approach and his focus will be on cohesion.

"We have to get to a point where we have got a settled group. That's not to say we are not settled," he said. "Togetherness, spirit and culture comes over the course of time. There's no doubt about that.

"That's the intention and it's games where you learn a lot about players' personalities and characters and they learn a lot themselves. That's how they build relationships ... we have got to get consistency and that's what we are trying to do."