Live Score latest updates World Cup 2022

09:32 AM

So there are five changes for Japan

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu has told his players to forget the win over Germany and has made five changes to his line-up - as if to emphasise his assertion that it counted for nothing.

In come Miki Yamane, Hidemasa Morita, Yuki Soma, Ayase Ueda and Ritsu Doan, who came off the bench to score the equaliser against Germany.

For Costa Rica the 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain hasn't prompted a similar raft of changes - just two changes have been made.

Kendall Waston replaces Carlos Martinez at right-back and Gerson Torres is preferred to Sunderland's Jewison Bennette on the left wing.

09:25 AM

Japan fans get in the mood

A win today would all but guarantee Japan a place in the second round.

09:21 AM

So who do you think is going to win?

09:19 AM

How the teams line up

JAPAN XI TO FACE COSTA RICA: Gonda, Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Endo, Morita, Soma, Kamada, Doan, Ueda.

Substitutes: Kawashima, Taniguchi, Shibasaki, Mitoma, Minamino, Kubo, Junya Ito, Tomiyasu, Tanaka, Asano, Sakai, Machino, Schmidt, Maeda, Hiroki Ito.

COSTA RICA XI TO FACE JAPAN: Navas, Waston, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo, Fuller, Borges, Tejeda, Torres, Campbell, Contreras.

Subsititutes: Chacon, Vargas, Bennette, Ruiz, Venegas, Salas, Martinez, Alvarado, Aguilera, Lopez, Matarrita, Sequeira, Wilson, Hernandez, Zamora.

09:07 AM

Japan told to forget about their win over Germany

If you beat one of the favourites in your opening game, playing with a freedom and sense of fun that seems to get everyone on your side, then it would be all too easy, and forgivable to get slightly carried away. But Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has told his players their shock 2-1 win over Germany will count for nothing when they face Costa Rica today.

Wednesday's win was one of the most surprising results from the first week and Moriyasu acknowledged that the shock counts as one of the greatest moments in the side's history.

He said: "[Germany] is one of the best powerhouses in the football community, so I consider that this is an achievement of Japan and our players were wonderful, so I'm really proud of them playing like that.

"However, the win doesn't really promise a win for us tomorrow and our opponents are different, so of course we need to play differently, otherwise we won't win. The past achievement needs to be forgotten, as there's no time for complacency and we will focus on [today's] match."

Japan are hoping to make it to the second round for the fourth time in seven appearances in the World Cup. Their best ever finish was ninth, in both 2002 and 2010.

Moriyasu revealed Japan "wants to build its own style by also learning from other countries", and their most influential teachers may well be the country they beat on Wednesday as seven members of the Japan squad play in the Bundesliga, while Ao Tanaka plies his trade in Bundesliga second tier.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, are looking to regroup after Spain handed them a heavy 7-0 defeat in their opener and face an uphill - though not mathematically impossible - battle to advance.

Former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell said: "As long as we have the possibility to progress we will need to leave everything on the pitch.

"It won't be easy of course, but we are very excited because we can still progress to the next phase and we need to fight for that. We will bring our A-game tomorrow."

Saty here for all the pre-match news and action from what could be an entertaining match at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.