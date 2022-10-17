Australia vs India live: score and latest updates

australia vs india live score latest updates from t20 world cup warmup - GETTY IMAGES

04:49 AM

Toss and team news

Both sides have named all 15 World Cup squad members on their team sheets for today's friendly so looks like we will have a bit of swapping and changing throughout. The Aussies have won the toss and will bowl first.

Australia: Finch, Warner, M Marsh, Smith, Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Inglis, Wade, Cummins, Agar, Starc, Richardson, Hazlewood, Zampa.

India: Sharma, Rahul, Kohli, Yadav, Pandya, Karthik, Pant, Hooda, A Patel, Ashwin, H Patel, Kumar, A Singh, Chahal, Shami.

04:43 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup warmup match between Australia and India.

The Aussies are the reigning champions after lifting the trophy in the UAE in November and will be desperate to defend their title on home turf.

But if their recent series against England is anything to go by, then Aaron Finch's side still have a fair bit of fine-tuning required to get back to their world-beating best.

They lost the series 2-0 to England and were in fact on the brink of slumping to a 3-0 whitewash before rain intervened.

Finch admitted his "tired" side were struggling and said he hoped their week off before today's game would give them a chance to freshen up.

"The schedule has been so packed over the last six to eight weeks that we identified a couple of months ago that we wanted to make sure that we're in a position to be peaking at the right time of the World Cup and not beforehand.

"So it's going to be important over the next couple of days to try and freshen everyone up as much as we can...

"It's just about guys peaking at the right time and not burning out too early. All in all, we're not bad, just a little sharpen up would be nice."

India fell to a 36-run defeat against Western Australia in an earlier warmup game this week and will also be hoping for a confidence-boosting performance against the hosts.

But strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament through injury, with Mohammed Shami replacing him in the squad.

As well as over-by-over coverage of the Australia vs India clash, we will also bring you updates from the World Cup qualifier between West Indies and Scotland which is also due to get under way at 5am.