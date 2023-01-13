Leeds fans chant 'Marsch out' during defeat Aston Villa

Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Leeds United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - January 13, 2023 Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch - REUTERS/Molly Darlington

The Leeds support’s sporadic chants of “Marsch Out” seemed rather unfair after an evening where the his team's all-out attacking display created a hatful of chances against an Aston Villa who always seemed on the verge of concession. As the cliché has it, Leeds will play an awful lot worse and not lose. However, the record will show they did lose to two poorly defended goals and, as it has since the moment he walked through Elland Road’s doors 11 months ago. Marsch’s position is under threat.

“I’m perfectly comfortable,” he insisted. “I understand the reality of the situation, but I’m facing it head on. This was the best performance since I’ve been here. I’m more positive than I’ve ever been.”

As his distressed players trooped off at the end of 90 thrilling minutes, Marsch went over to clap the travellers, for whom only Marcelo Bielsa remains as revered as Don Revie. He was given short shrift.

“I would have expected an appreciation for the way the team played, but that’s OK, I can take the heat” lamented Marsch. “We’re not halfway through the season, we’re not in a relegation struggle. Finally we’ve put together a 90 minute performance that’s exactly what we’re trying to achieve. This was a benchmark for how good we can be.”

Leeds may have been unfortunate, but some facts do not lie. This defeat may leave them in the relegation slots come Sunday morning and Marsch’s team have won just two games in all competitions since August and for all the immense potential of Wilfried Gnonto (“he plays like he’s seven foot tall,” trilled Marsch) and Tyler Adams’s ability to command midfield, the Leeds squad is not Premier League compatible in all areas.

Villa meanwhile, rode their luck, exorcised the ghosts of Stevenage and, having won five of their last eight league games, are soaring up the table.

Leeds began as they always do, oozing puppy-like energy. As ever, though, they were blighted by their own naivety and when Harrison’s early corner was cleared, Villa scored.

Claret and blue shirts hurtled forwards en masse and what was left of Leeds’s depleted rear-guard were out of position when Ashley Young found Boubacar Kamara, who supplied the bullet with an incisive pass to Leon Bailey. As Pascal Struijk backed off, Bailey curled his first goal of 2023 past Illan Meslier from the edge of the area.

Leon Bailey put away a quick opening goal and came away man of the match - Getty Images/Neville Williams

If Leeds’s failings are predictable, then so are their strengths and Villa would struggle to create another first half opportunity. Undaunted, Leeds regrouped and built their own head of steam and created a succession of clear opportunities. Rodrigo missed a fistful, Jack Harrison hit the post against a backdrop of eye-watering tackles.

Feisty little teenager Gnonto led Young, old enough to be his father, a merry dance down Villa’s right, but when Rodrigo did get the better of Emiliano Martinez, latching onto Harrison’s terrific through ball, skipping around the goalkeeper and rolling the ball towards what looked like an empty goal, Alex Moreno – making his unexpected debut after signing from Real Betis in midweek after Lucas Digne fell awkwardly – appeared from nowhere to bundle clear and endear himself to the home support. Villa would lose Ollie Watkins before the end of a first half not for the faint-hearted either, the striker having failed to run off the effects of a robust Robin Koch challenge.

Leeds came closest of all just before the break when Luke Ayling’s cross was met first time deep in the six-yard box by Harrison, whose ferocious volley was hard and true. Martinez taunted the laws of physics and kept it out. A world class save from a World Cup winning goalkeeper and somehow Villa took their half time tea a goal to the good.

Jack Harrison had several attempts at goal but could not circumvent Aston Villa's World Cup-winning goalkeeper - AFP/Geoff Caddick

For all that they kept their first goal intact for the first period, Villa’s defending was rarely heroic. With Tyler Adams their midfield conductor, Leeds were everywhere. Martinez saved smartly from Gnonto, Rodrigo found the side-netting and only a terrific Young interception prevented Adams from equalising.

Just when it seemed Villa’s dam would burst, Leeds’s did. Douglas Luiz sprayed a lovely ball to Bailey, overlapping on the right. The Jamaican cut in, glided past a handful of non-challenges and shot. Meslier saved but only managed to deflect the ball into the path of Emiliano Buendia, who headed into the empty goal. Referee Michael Oliver signalled offside, Var intervened and overturned. Villa could hardly believe their luck. And neither could Leeds.

Even as Leeds had the upper hand, a quick break from the home side gave them a 2-0 cushion - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

There was a smattering of hope for Leeds when Gnonto – who else? – outmuscled Young, sped down the left and crossed low. Joe Gelhardt helped it along and Patrick Bamford – appearing for the first time since October – poked home his first goal in 13 months. It was too little too late of course, but how close Leeds had come.

10:20 PM

Step forward, star boy

One extremely bright spark for Leeds tonight was a glittering turn by Wilfried Gnonto. Responsible for at least 80 percent of Leeds' goal, as well as a heaped spoonful of their chances, Gnonto also engaged brilliantly with Young.

gnonto - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

10:18 PM

Familiar problems for Leeds

Leeds were more than capable of threatening Villa – in fact, for large stretches of the match, they looked more comfortable, and they were feisty throughout. But whilst Leeds were unlucky to face a goalkeeper in World Cup-winning form, the score line told a story that the visitors have heard before.

What does a season-record 2.38 xG matter if you can't poke the ball over the line?

marsch - AFP/Geoff Caddick

10:10 PM

Leon Bailey and Ashley Young speak to Sky Sports

Young, on bouncing back after the defeat against Stevenage:

I think we needed to bounce back. I'm not too sure it was a point to prove. Our performances in the league have been good. You want to get off to a good start, and Leon's goal did that. Tonight, when you work hard like he does, you get the benefits, you get the rewards.

On his duel with Gnonto:

It was a good battle. I was feeling my back a bit at half time. The manager's put me in the team to have battles like that

Bailey, on seizing a vital three points:

Tor us, it was very important, we needed the fans to get that winning feeling again, at Villa Park. Now it's going to be tough away, but it's [great] to get the three points.

Leon Bailey was man of the match at Villa Park - Fantasista/Chris Brunskill

10:03 PM

90+7 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 1

But play flows on, the ball falling out, which Marsch collects, patting Ayling on the back. He thinks it's over – seconds later, it is.

Villa, miraculously, take the three points.

10:02 PM

90+6 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 1

Kamara goes down after some fracas following the corner, and stays down to run down the clock, with one minute to go.

Martinez picks up the mantle with another thoughtful freekick, which Bailey can't control down. Bamford goes sniffing for scraps, but Villa win a throw-in in their own half.

Bamford looks to get away and pull down a curt header, but he's offside, and the flag flies up. Martinez looks to end things with his freekick...

09:59 PM

90+4 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 1

Villa win a freekick that Douglas Luiz sends curling in, seeking Ings, but the ball springs out for a goal kick.

Adams can get away, setting up Gnonto on the left, but he's quickly dropped by Young. He gets his own back moments later, drawing a freekick from the veteran defender, ten yards out to the left of the box.

Greenwood sends it in, and it falls well, but before Leeds can snatch an equaliser, Mings leathers the ball out for a corner.

09:57 PM

90+2 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 1

Bamford shoots forward, optimistically sprinting ahead of the pack to pick up a streaking ball, but Martinez is there first, and falls on top of it, to the sound of fans singing his name.

He takes a decent amount of time with his freekick, as you might imagine, and picks up a yellow card.

09:55 PM

90 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 1

Six minutes of added time – Leeds have somewhat unraveled, but is an equaliser still within reach?

09:54 PM

89 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 1

Villa cling on to possession, before creeping forward. Meslier comes way out of his goal to try and pluck the ball down, and wildly challenges with a too-high leg to floor Coutinho. He gets a yellow, and is lucky to.

09:52 PM

87 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 1

Another change for Leeds: Firpo on for Koch.

09:51 PM

09:50 PM

85 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 1

Ayling sends a wasteful pass to a claret and blue shirt, before Coutinho sports Meslier off his line and attempts to sneak a goal. No such luck, as the ball skirts the crossbar.

09:48 PM

GOAL!!! Aston Villa 2 Leeds 1

Gnonto picks up a fabulous ball way out on the left, and he winds his way into the box, cutting through defenders before passing neatly to Bamford, who rifles it home!

Leeds are on the score sheet, and hope is reignited.

bamford - Reuters/Molly Darlington

martinez - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

09:46 PM

81 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 0

Buendia knocks down Rodrigo, sniffing around the ball, and Villa can make two changes before the freekick. That's Buendia's last move of the game, as he exits along with Ramsey, to make way for Coutinho and Sanson.

09:45 PM

80 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 0

Konsa pulls down the ball beautifully to set up Kamara, and Moreno shines again as he feeds the ball into the box. Villa try and muddle the ball over the line, but Leeds scramble to defend, and win back possession.

09:43 PM

78 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 0

More changes for Leeds: Gelhardt on for Aaronson, and Greenwood on for Roca.

Kamara wins the ball just over the halfway line, winding through the pack, but Villa can't find a clear route through, and reset before starting up again.

09:41 PM

76 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 0

Gnonto slithers through the pack in the box, before sending in a shot which is expertly blocked by Young. Theirs has been a terrific battle, and both have been outstanding for their respective teams, Gnonto in particular.

gnonto - AP/Rui Vieira

09:40 PM

74 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 0

Konsa bundles Gnonto on the run down the left before he can find Bamford lurking in the centre, gifting the visitors a corner.

Roca sends the ball in, but Villa feast on the delivery, breaking quickly. Aaronson shuts down a sprinting Bailey, Leeds looking increasingly harried.

09:38 PM

72 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 0

Shutting down a half-hearted Leeds attack, Bailey flows the ball up the pitch, as Ings works to set up Moreno running in from the left. He strikes, but finds the side netting.

09:36 PM

70 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 0

Young, frustrating Gnonto once again and covered in glory after his quick-thinking tackle which set up that second goal, wins a throw-in to send flying to Douglas Luiz. He has a chance, spooking Meslier, but ultimately sending it out of play.

Villa are looking confident again, and Leeds may wonder if they have missed their moment.

09:33 PM

68 min: Aston Villa 2 Leeds 0

Emery allows himself some celebrating this time, cutting quite the contrast to a furious Marsch.

In the reset, Leeds make two substitutes, Bamford and Wober coming on for Harrison and Struijk.

09:31 PM

GOAL!!! Aston Villa 2 Leeds 0

Kamara picks up a yellow card for time-wasting, hovering over a freekick in their own half. But he's without options, explaining the delay.

Leeds skips away and goes for goal, but Villa pull off a necessary tackle at the last, before setting up a pacey counter-attack.

Bailey sends in the first shot to test Meslier, before the ball springs back for Buendia to power into the goal!

The flag goes up... but will the goal stand? A quick review of the play shows him squarely onside – Villa have their cushion!

09:26 PM

61 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Villa break quickly, and look to be setting up another helter-skelter attack, but they're chopped down halfway inside the Leeds half.

Ayling plays a lovely long ball up and over to Rodrigo from a freekick, as he slaloms past the Villa defence. He strikes imperfectly, however, and the ball finds the side netting.

09:24 PM

59 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Harrison holds onto the ball for a moment too long, missing the opportunity to play in Ayling just ahead of the box, and Villa can sneak back possession after a spell without.

Quickly, however, Ayling sneaks the ball back, and sends Leeds back into Villa's territory.

Aaronson, swerving to stay up and dogged by Douglas Luiz, wins a freekick 35 yards out. Little comes of it, save a quickly-taken corner.

09:22 PM

57 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Leeds will need to pounce sooner, rather than later, as Villa look unsettled in the face of their continuous onslaughts.

Now, Gnonto sends in a good-looking cross which is bundled out for a throw-in high up by the corner flag.

09:21 PM

55 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Gnonto flows up the pitch, carrying the ball nicely before setting off Rodrigo, but he's offside, and Leeds have their run halted.

Buendia sets up Bailey, who sneaks around the right edge of the box. He runs in, attempting to defy Struijk, and the ball falls with Douglas Luiz, who punts the ball past the post with Meslier at full stretch.

09:18 PM

52 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Roca challenges Bailey, and thought he had got away with it, but Oliver hands Villa freekick. The home side can ignite with it, working the ball quickly up to the box before Moreno can sneak in and get the shot away at the last minute. It's under-powered, and lands softly in Meslier's grasp.

Moments later, Leeds swerve play up the pitch, testing Martinez once again as he pulls off another stunning save to deny Gnonto once again. Martinez has been the difference for Villa this evening.

09:15 PM

50 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Young sends a long, loose ball down the right, which no team-mate can collect, handing possession back to Leeds.

Ayling sends a pass across the pitch which Bailey streaks to intercept, but a Leeds foot nudges it forward just in time. Gnonto picks up on the left and heads forward, but he's unsupported, and the Villa defence can keep the sparky player under wraps.

09:13 PM

48 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Buendia ushers the ball up the pitch, before the ball falls to Mings, urged to shoot on the edge of the box by the crowd. Villa can't get any further, and when Mings is pushed back to the halfway line, he slips under pressure, and Leeds can get off to the races.

Swarming the box, Young pulls off a terrific block to keep out a close range Leeds shot, gifting the visitors a corner.

09:12 PM

46 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

No changes for either side off the mark, as Villa kick off the second half.

On the sidelines, Jesse Marsch looks furious with the decision to award Villa a freekick deep in their own half. Beside him, Emery is icy and impassive.

09:09 PM

Second half: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

The teams are back in position... let's get back underway at Villa Park.

09:06 PM

08:57 PM

Half-time

And... breathe. Whatever the scoreline says, Villa have looked under pressure for great swathes of the first half, with Leeds holding the higher percentage of chances. But can they keep that energy up? So often, Leeds can threaten, and threaten, and threaten, but fail to deliver the clinical edge required.

That being said, they have an opportunity here with Emery forced to make unplanned changes. He hasn't looked the happier man in the dugout.

emery - Reuters/Molly Darlington

08:53 PM

45+7 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Tempers flare on the pitch after Cooper wrestles Buendia off the ball, with players leaping to intervene in their ensuing full and frank exchange of views.

Leeds make a final drive into the Villa half, but the home team lock up to shut the run down quickly, just before the whistle blows.

08:52 PM

45+5 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Villa are holding possession more confidently now, keen to subdue Leeds until the half-time whistle blows. They make their way into Leeds' half, but play is overturned for a Meslier freekick.

Martinez steps out of the box, confidently, to collect the ball, seemingly unfazed by advancing Leeds forwards. Winning a World Cup might do that to you.

08:48 PM

45+3 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Young is doing a terrific job infuriating Gnonto, and he frustrates him once again, forcing Leeds back into their own half.

08:47 PM

45+1 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

They come again, working well from the halfway line, Gnonto coming from the right side this time to send a flyer into the box. Mings makes the first block, but Rodrigo powers the ball over the line with the next attempt!

But he's marginally offside. Var rules that one out, and Leeds, with six minutes left to play, must look for their equaliser elsewhere.

rodrigo - Getty Images/James Williamson

rodrigo - AFP/Geoff Caddick

08:46 PM

45 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Gnonto tries to pirouette past Young, but can't quite pull off the turn, the ball falling out for a Villa throw on the halfway line.

Leeds have another terrific chance. The ball spins in for a well-timed cross by Ayling on the right, but Gnonto is defied by Martinez, who stretches for a dazzling save. Leeds can't hack the ball over the line.

08:43 PM

43 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Ings muddles the ball forward to the edge of the Leeds box, before cutting back to Bailey. He's overturned, however, and Leeds get off the mark quickly this time.

The ball is played cleverly in front of a running Rodrigo, who beats the defenders tracking him and Martinez, pulled forward, before striking – a shot which Moreno keeps out with a heroic block!

rodrigo - AFP/Geoff Caddick

08:42 PM

41 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Leeds win a freekick just inside Villa's half, but can't flood forward for their usual besiegement. Villa defend well, before recapturing possession.

08:40 PM

39 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

There's mass chaos as both teams hack at one another to scramble the ball back just inside Villa's half. The home side come off the better, Kamara streaking forward, but he's unsupported, and his run is bullied out for a throw-in.

08:38 PM

37 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Harrison's corner flies in for Roca, but with too much power, it falls more suitably for Struijk. Aaronson's final touch nudges the ball out for a goal kick.

But Leeds are bright and undaunted, coming again to win a second corner quickly. This one falls best for a leaping Mings, who pushes the ball back, but only for a moment. Buendia stymies their progress drawing a freekick from deep in Villa's half.

08:35 PM

35 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Mings' long ball forward lands with Leeds, and Adams scoops up a short pass to push upfield. Villa can set them back, but they hold on to possession, Gnonto gaining ground to pick up a fabulously-played high ball.

He slides the ball into the box for Aaronson to pick up, but Villa's defence locks up, to block the ball out for a corner.

08:33 PM

33 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Watkins heads down the tunnel, head bowed.

We restart with Martinez's goal kick, as Villa look to draw some of Leeds' sting out of the last few minutes of play.

Koch picks up the first card of the match, wrong-footing Ramsey who tumbles over an outstretched boot. Not a sniff of the ball there.

08:31 PM

31 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Oh dear, oh dear: we could be looking at another forced change from Villa. Goal aside, hardly the ideal start, particularly as Leeds' threat increases and increases.

Watkins is walked off gingerly by his medics. On comes Danny Ings.

watkins - Reuters/Molly Darlington

08:30 PM

30 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Harrison looks to try and gain ground on the right, but he's beset by Villa players, and passes quickly to send the ball back into the home side's possession.

Ayling tries the same route, and dices with Moreno, pushing the ball off by the corner flag. Moreno weakly calls for a freekick, but Oliver's focus switches to Watkins, who is down again, still struggling from the earlier tumble.

08:28 PM

28 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Playing the ball up the pitch, Moreno is nicked by Rodrigo, but back on his feet quickly, keen to join in on the flood forward. Little comes of the attack, with Meslier stretching to make a perfunctory save. Villa continue to hold ground in the Leeds half, until Bailey skids forward to collect Young's high ball, streaking down the right to play a badly-angled shot on goal.

Watkins was a little slow to be able to get a boot to it, and poke the shot over the line.

08:26 PM

25 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Martinez may have been having flashbacks: that freekick was worked similarly to the Netherlands' equaliser against Argentina. No such bloodletting this time, however.

But Leeds are knocking on the door, winning another freekick a little further out to the right of Martinez's goalmouth. Harrison loops the ball leftwards, and it skids out of play, bypassing his team-mates by some margin.

08:24 PM

23 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Martinez takes charge, corralling his players, before Aaronson steps up to take it. He dummies it, and Harrison sneaks in, playing the ball short for Rodrigo to pick up. He slides to score but hits Martinez.

There's mass uproar and calls for VAR, but Oliver waves play on. No foul, and Villa escape.

martinez - PA/Nick Potts

08:22 PM

21 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

A long, optimistic ball is swept up the pitch for Watkins, but Koch tags him closely, and tumbles Watkins winning the ground.

Watkins stays down for a moment, before getting to his feet unsteadily. In the interim, Leeds have won a freekick, 35 yards out left on goal, which Gnonto looks to sneak through until he's overturned just in front of the box's edge. Another freekick, this time, more dangerous-looking.

08:20 PM

19 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Villa deal with the corner with minimal fuss, and set up to unleash Bailey for another quick break. This isn't as successful as the first, but they make ground, pushing Leeds back and looking confident.

Struijk sets up Gnonto, jinking down the left, but he can't speed past Young.

08:18 PM

17 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Martinez plays a casual ball rightwards to a team-mate, under fire from a swarm of Leeds' forwards. Very casual indeed, forcing a spell of panicked play from the home side.

They're served another scare after Harrison breaks loose down the right, before crossing neatly to Rodrigo. He sends in a bulleted ball that is blocked out for a corner.

08:16 PM

15 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Kamara misplays the ball to Stuijk, who soft-peddles the ball around the box. He has ample support too, and Leeds look to try and thread their way through a stuffed Villa box.

Young swipes the ball from Gnonto, but can't get any further out of his half, ball forced off for a throw-in. Villa win a freekick after Koch attempts to overleap Watkins, waiting to receive the throw.

08:14 PM

13 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Mings wallops the ball up for Watkins, but under pressure, he fumbles the ball backwards. Leeds buzz around, waiting for a mistake, again forcing Villa back deep into their own half.

All they can claim is a throw-in, however, high up by the corner flag.

08:12 PM

11 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Digne roundly applauded off and Moreno on, play can resume.

Konsa looks to serve Bailey on the right, but unable to find a way through, play is crossed to the left. Watkins goes questing for a loose ball played in front of him, but Meslier makes his way up in time to pull it back under Leeds' control.

08:10 PM

8 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

Digne is still down, having been toppled by Harrison, catching him at a bad angle. He fell awkwardly on his shoulder, too, and looks in some pain.

Moreno is looking more and more ready for action; and indeed, he takes off his bib, and here comes Villa's first, forced, change of the evening.

digne - AP/Rui Vieira

08:08 PM

08:07 PM

5 min: Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

17 seconds was all it took for Villa to wriggle out from the Leeds corner, but rather than catching their breath, Leeds whip back down the pitch. Digne, snatching the ball back, is dispossessed quickly, and takes a tumble.

He stays down, and we may be seeing Moreno a little earlier than anticipated...

08:04 PM

GOAL!!! Aston Villa 1 Leeds 0

The corner is booted in at pace, but before Leeds can shuffle the ball over the line, Villa break with brilliance. Kamara works the ball to Bailey on the edge of the box, and he dances in to pull off a towering strike!

We're off to the races at Villa Park.

08:02 PM

2 min: Aston Villa 0 Leeds 0

Young picks up from a sprinting Ramsey to run up to Bailey, but Leeds overturn Villa quickly, pushing the home side back into their own half.

Struijk muscles the ball cleverly to Young at the corner flag for a quick opening Leeds corner.

08:01 PM

Kick-off!

Michael Oliver blows his whistle, after a moment of confusion for the fans; Villa have switched themselves round, as Leeds get us started.

08:00 PM

The light show is over

Music blasting, as Villa Park lights up for the players making their way out from the tunnel.

Predictions? It should be an interesting one, as clashes between these two certainly have been of late. But I think the prospect of Emery's second home win is too tantalising a prospect to bet against.

John Aizelwood is at Villa Park, and shares his thoughts on that pre-match show:

Villa playing Jeff Beck’s Hi Ho Silver Lining as pre-match tribute to the recently deceased guitarist. It’s what he would have wanted. Except he wouldn’t since Beck loathed his only hit. He didn’t like football either.

07:54 PM

Unai Emery speaks to Sky Sports

Today we are doing the first XI, thinking [of] our best [team]. But at the same time, the players that are on the bench are ready to play and help in the second half if we need it. Each match at home is very important [...] to impose our energy and try and connect with [the supporters].

On facing Leeds at home:

We are improving, but have a very big challenge, to show how we are trying to win. It's very important for our progress.

On new signing Alex Moreno starting on the bench:

He is coming here to help us – we have now as well Lucas Digne, and it's very good for the squad to have another player with different qualities.

On the importance of winning at Villa Park:

We have a responsibility to play [well] each match, but at home I want to show our best performance.

07:49 PM

Aston Villa chief facing backlash over controversial new sponsorship deal

Whilst Emery steadies the ship on the pitch, things are rockier off it.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow is facing a fan backlash after being accused of “not holding the club to a high enough standard” over its controversial new advertising deal with online casino BK8 Fan groups have united with anti-addiction charities in a desperate appeal to get the club to drop the sponsorship deal, with thousands of supporters expressing their anger after Telegraph Sport this week disclosed details of the upcoming deal with a gambling sponsor axed by Norwich City in 2021 over sexualised adverts with young women.

After clueing yourself up on the initial report, read more in Tom Morgan's piece on the tumult here.

07:41 PM

Congratulations in store for Tyler Adams

Since he started his warm-up moments ago, he's been dubbed US Soccer Male Player of the Year, to cap off a sensational 2022.

07:36 PM

Leeds are out in force at Villa Park

leeds - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

ayling - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

pascal - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

marsch - PA/Nick Potts

07:34 PM

The table – as it stands

07:25 PM

John McGinn talks to Sky Sports

On the sidelines with a hamstring injury this evening, McGinn talks through what Emery has focused on since his arrival at Villa Park:

I think body position is a big thing. The body position – he's got me as a wide player. he pulled me in and said, 'what position do you want to play?' I said, 'I didn't care!' I'm happy anywhere but the bench. He talks about everything, little details. I feel like he's improved me in the short term. He's very intense, but as long as you can match that intensity, [you're okay].

07:21 PM

Ashley Young speaks to Gary Neville

I think it's really important to keep this run going in the league [For getting back on track after the loss against Stevenage there's] no better place to do it than at home.

On adjusting his game under Emery, and facing Leeds tonight:

The manager wants you to get on the ball, he wants you to play football. I think we've seen a different Leeds side [this season], more of a compact side and more on the counter attack. We've got to be aware of that. But as a footballer, you don't want to focus too much on the other side.

07:15 PM

Minimal changes for Marsh and Emery

Aston Villa only make one change from the team that last faced Wolves, doubts confirmed as Matty Cash fails to make even the bench; he's replaced by Jacob Ramsey.

Leeds follow suit, their one change from their last Premier League runout, a 2-2 draw versus West Ham, Crysencio Summerville swapped for Jack Harrison.

07:07 PM

Team news

07:05 PM

Emery looks to get Villa back on track after FA Cup slaying

Unai Emery has called on his Aston Villa side to prove their shock FA Cup defeat to Stevenage at the weekend was a one off when they get back to Premier League action against Leeds this evening.

Under the Spaniard Villa have suffered just one defeat in their past five matches in the Premier League, and even during that sole loss at Liverpool impressed. So to say that the giant-killing defeat at the hands of the League Two side on Sunday was as unexpected as it was shocking is something of an understatement.

But keen to get back on track and extend the good run in the top flight Emery has told his players he expects a response against Leeds.

"I'm expecting, every day, the response on the training ground and in our conversations. We arrived two months ago and we are doing some things so quickly - tactically, defensively, being organised," the Spaniard, who replaced Steven Gerrard in October, said.

"We have to progress in changing our mentality and being aggressive in our ambition. The players are so open to work with their application and they are committed to everything we're trying to do.

"Sometimes we can have very good results and very good performances but sometimes, like on Sunday, we didn't play like I want. It was an accident and it was an unusual match we played.

"The first response is Friday and I'm so, so excited to be with our supporters again at home. I think we have to use our supporters to be stronger."

Emery and Villa will have to do without John McGinn (hamstring), Diego Carlos (Achilles) and Leander Dendoncker (suspended) tonight, with Matty Cash a doubt.

Leeds, while not suffering a giant killing, also didn't have it their own way in the cup last weekend. They scored in the last minute to avoid a humbling by Championship side Cardiff. But Jesse Marsch made seven changes for that clash and skipper Liam Cooper and goalkeeper Illan Meslier are expected to be back in contention after recovering from muscle strains.

Stay here for all the team news, pre-match analysis and action, which is due to get under way at 8pm.