Brighton vs Aston Villa live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

Harri Thomas
·3 min read
Brighton vs Aston Villa live: score and latest updates from the Premier League
Brighton vs Aston Villa live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Tony Obrien/Reuters

01:09 PM

Three changes to the Villa team that beat Man Utd 3-1 last weekend

Boubacar Kamara comes in for his first Premier League start since picking up an injury in September.

Danny Ings and captain John McGinn also start.

Leon Bailey and Leander Dendoncker are named among the substitutes while Ollie Watkins isn’t in the squad.

01:06 PM

Two changes for Brighton

From the win against Wolves.

Mitoma and Webster are out; Colwill and Welbeck come in.

01:03 PM

Team news: Aston Villa starting XI

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Ings, Buendia.

Subs: Sanson, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Bednarek, Olsen, Bailey, Dendoncker, Archer.

01:03 PM

Team news: Brighton's starting XI

Brighton: Sanchez, Gross, Colwill, Dunk, Estupinan, Mac Allister, Caicedo, March, Lallana, Trossard, Welbeck.

Subs: Lamptey, Enciso, Undav, Steele, Gilmour, Ferguson, van Hecke, Veltman, Turns.

12:46 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Brighton vs Aston Villa at the Amex, kicking off the final day of Premier League action before the World Cup.

Unai Emery made a perfect start to his tenure at Villa with a 3-1 statement win over Manchester United last weekend, but Villa's away form has been poor this season, their only victory on the road being a 4-1 Carabao Cup win over League One Bolton in August.

Villa have four players heading to Qatar in the next few days, even though Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins missed out on Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad.

Matty Cash and Jan Bednarek are in the Poland squad and Leander Dendoncker will travel with Belgium, while goalkeeper Emi Martinez is in the much-tipped Argentina squad.

But even with the start of the tournament in Qatar less than a week away, Emery expects to have his players' full focus today.

"We need it from everybody," he said. "The players are going to go and we are happy because to play in the World Cup is amazing for them. You have to respect the national teams.

"But on Sunday we are playing a very important match with three points available."

Brighton are enjoying a new manager bounce of their own, Roberto De Zerbi having overseen three wins in a row after waiting five matches for the first.

De Zerbi said: "Wins are more dangerous than defeats. Now we have won three in a row, the danger is to think you can win without giving 100 per cent.

"This is a mistake. We have to approach each game the same and remember the right mentality to win the game.

"Villa are a good team and I watched them against (Manchester) United, but we are in a good moment and I believe in my players.

"I would always like our team to start at 150 per cent so our fans can play with us. The start against Chelsea showed that and was important."

