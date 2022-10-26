Jugen Klopp - Ajax vs Liverpool live: score and latest updates from the Champions League

06:14 PM

Can Liverpool reverse their worrying away form?

by Chris Bascombe in Amsterdam

Virgil Van Dijk says it is time for the real Liverpool to show up to reverse their worrying away form and secure Champions League progress.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has won only one of its seven away fixtures this season, a stark contrast to their home comforts having won six of eight unbeaten Anfield games.

Despite an emphatic victory away at Rangers in their last European game, Van Dijk knows a sterner challenge awaits in Ajax’s Johan Cruyff Arena.

“We want to show that we are Liverpool – one of the biggest teams and clubs in the world,” said Van Dijk.

“We shouldn’t forget ourselves and who we are. We want to improve the situation, we want to improve the away results. It starts tomorrow.

“It [the away form] is not something that we like. It is something we want to improve as a group. We will try and show the intensity that we always want.

“We need that, obviously, in every game we play whether it is away or at home. It is always a difficult task and it is a different ask.”

A point in Amsterdam would seal Liverpool’s last 16 place for a sixth consecutive year, but defeat would leave them sweating on a result against an impressive Napoli side on the final matchday.

Klopp attributes Liverpool’s erratic form to an injury-ravaged campaign which has denied him consistency of selection and performance.

His options will improve on Wednesday with Darwin Nunez, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold set to return to the starting line-up.

But Thiago Alcantara is still missing due to illness and Klopp’s medical team have advised caution on the number of minutes given to recently recovered players.

“They come back and play and they have another – not injury – but, how I say, they have ‘things’ and they are not allowed to play. They cannot play longer than 20 minutes, they cannot do this and they cannot do this and all this kind of thing,” said Klopp.

Adding to the frustration is two of Liverpool’s fit-again players – Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – were left out of the Champions League squad in August because they were not expected to be fit so soon.

“The situation doesn’t just get sorted overnight,” said Klopp.

“You ask me if Ibrahima Konate is now ready to play. He trained properly yesterday. He was not long out but he had a muscle thing and now it is whether he is ready to play 90-95 minutes, I’m not sure. Same with Naby [Keita]. He needs to train. Same with Ox. He needs to train.

"They are not in the Champions League squad because everyone told me they would be out for longer. If they are back it is good but they are not back to play. Curtis [Jones] is back, a few others are back. I have no complaints, no nothing.

“I’m really looking forward to the game. It’s the Champions League, it’s Ajax – big names, big games. It’s all good. We have enough players here and we will give it a proper try. Our squad is not too small, it’s just that we have too many injuries. We have enough players here and that is good news for the people who are with us.”