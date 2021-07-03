LIVE Score, India vs England, 3rd ODI at Worcester: Visiting skipper Mithali Raj wins toss, opts to field

Live Score updates England Women vs India Women third ODI at Worcester: After losing the first two ODIs, India will aim to salvage some pride with a win in the final match of the series. At the same time, they will also hope to make progress on their slow scoring rate.

Preview, 3rd ODI: India impressed in the four-day format against England despite them playing a Test for the first time since 2014. But their ODI performance so far has been quite dismal. Two losses out of two, India will take on England in the final match of the series in New Road in Worcester with an aim to secure a consolation win.

Indian batters, except for Mithali Raj, have failed to find form in the two matches, forcing the visitors to put up a below par target on both occasions.

While Raj has struck two consecutive fifties, veteran Harmanpreet is under a lot of scrutiny due to her prolonged poor form. Since the 2017 ODI World Cup, Harmanpreet has only made two fifties and the lack of runs from her bat has made India's middle-order highly unstable.

The Indian team management will hope for a good outing from Harmanpreet as they aim to sort out the batting issues and make progress on the slow scoring rate.

India's bowling in the second ODI was a lot better than the previous match. Jhulan Goswami was well supported by seamer Shikha Pandey and leg spinner Poonam Yadav finally broke the wickets drought. Raj will hope for another good day in the office for her bowlers.

England have been playing some very good cricket and are just one win away from a series sweep, which the hosts will definitely want to achieve.

Squads:

England Squad: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy

Story continues

Also See: Highlights, England vs India, 2nd ODI at Taunton, Full Cricket Score: Dunkley's 73 helps hosts seal series with five-wicket win

Highlights, England vs India, 1st ODI at Bristol, Full cricket score: Sciver, Beaumont power hosts to dominant win

Highlights, England women vs India women, Only Test Day 4 at Bristol, Full cricket score: Bhatia, Rana headline visitors' well-fought draw

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.