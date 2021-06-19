LIVE Score, England women vs India women, Only Test Day 4 at Bristol: Deepti Sharma scores maiden Test fifty as visitors gain lead

Live Score updates England Women vs India Women Test Day 4: Sciver continues. Will there be a slight change in approach here, given India are in the lead here? Maiden from Sciver, her third.

>Day 3 report: After a rain-shortened third day of the one-off Test between England women and India women at Bristol, all eyes will be on the unbeaten Shafali Verma (55*) as she and the rest of the visiting team look to salvage a draw on the fourth and final day.

Only 45.5 overs were bowled, but India will still have work to do when the match resumes on Saturday.

India resumed the day on 187-5, which was still 60 runs behind follow-on, but a flurry of wickets from Sophie Ecclestone put the visitors in trouble at 197/8. While England wasted no time in taking the second new ball, Anya Shrubsole wrapped up the Indians' first innings at 231, half an hour before lunch. India were still 16 runs behind the follow-on total, and the hosts enforced follow-on thereafter.

India went to lunch at 29/1, having lost Smriti Mandhana early. The start of the post-lunch session was delayed by half an hour due to rain, and once play resumed, India surpassed the 50-run mark before rain played spoilsport once again. India went to the second rain break at 57/1, still trailing by 108 runs, but Shafali Verma (45*) was looking in good touch with Deepti Sharma (1*).

The match resumed once again after the rain receded few minutes later, and Shafali got to her second fifty of the match, thereby becoming the youngest woman to hit two half-centuries in a debut Test.

Rain halted play again around tea time, with India's score reading 83/1, trailing the hosts by 82 runs. With the rain becoming heavy this time and refusing to recede, the umpires called for tea break, and with the rain continuing to play spoilsport, it was later decided that there would be an early stumps.

The duo of Shafali and Deepti have so far forged a partnership of 54 for the second wicket.

