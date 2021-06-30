LIVE Score, England vs India, 2nd ODI at Taunton: Mandhana, Shafali kickstart Indian innings

Live Score updates England Women vs India Women second ODI at Taunton: Live Score updates England Women vs India Women first ODI at Taunton: Anya Shrubsole, right-arm medium, comes into the attack and she starts off with a maiden. Shafali is happy to defend rather than going after the short deliveries.

Preview, 2nd ODI: India suffered a big loss in the first ODI against England, losing the series opener by eight wickets. Mithali Raj and her team will aiming comeback in the second game on Wednesday in order to level the series and keep it alive.

The India captain played well in the first game but it was not enough to take her side home as India struggled to get to a decent total. The snail-paced India innings, in fact, cost them the game, England racing to the target in just under 35 overs with plenty of wickets in hand.

Punam Raut and Raj played too many dots in the middle overs in their response to loss of early wickets. They had steadied Indian innings after early dismissals of openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma but the pace of the innings and failure of other batters meant India finished with only 201 on the board at the end of the allotted 50 overs.

England's Tammy Beaumont (87 off 87), Natalie Sciver (74 off 74) played in completely contrasting manner as they raced past the total with over 15 overs remaining.

In the second ODI, India need to fix their weakness, which is maintaining a healthy run-rate while batting. Also, the new-ball bowlers are expected to put on a better show.

Squads:

England Squad: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy

Story continues

Also See: Highlights, England vs India, 1st ODI at Bristol, Full cricket score: Sciver, Beaumont power hosts to dominant win

India vs England: Mithali Raj says time has come 'to groom fast bowlers other than Jhulan Goswami'

India vs England: Mithali Raj and Co seek inspiration from past success on English soil on return to Test cricket

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.