scotland v australia live score autumn internationals latest updates

Blair Kinghorn - Scotland v Australia live: score and latest updates from the Autumn Internationals

Scotland bid to continue winning streak over Australia

The 2022 Autumn Nations Series kicks off this evening, with Scotland hosting an Australian side that has struggled this year.

The Wallabies have lost nine of their last 12 test matches and are down to No 9 in the world rankings – below Scotland who sit in sixth.

Gregor Townsend's Scotland have recorded three straight victories against. the visitors, but the coach has warned his side not to underestimate their opponents.

"We know Dave Rennie really well and he's always had an attacking philosophy. It will be a big test for us, but we have some continuity from the summer tour even though we're not able to select players who play outside Scotland. A lot of this 23 were involved in the Argentina Tests."

"We're aware of the strengths Australia bring," he said. "I was in Melbourne last month watching them against New Zealand. They lost (39-37) in the last seconds of that game after a brilliant comeback.

"Although they've not won as many games as they'd have liked, they've shown their quality enough times over the summer to be positive about their northern hemisphere tour."

Australia's poor run of form began with a 15-13 defeat to the Scots at Murrayfield last November, and they were well off the pace in this year's Rugby Championship, finishing third and nine points behind the winners New Zealand.

Townsend has named a new skipper for the visit of the Wallabies: Jamie Ritchie has been given the nod in place of Stuart Hogg, who is unavailable for the match because it falls outside the international window.

Ritchie said he'll draw aspects of Hogg's captaincy: "The things I'll take from Hoggy are his passion – he's a very passionate Scotsman – and the way he used the group around him."

"There would be days when you wouldn't necessarily hear him speak a lot because he'd use the leaders around him, and that's something I'll look to take on as well."