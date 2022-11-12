France v South Africa live: Score and latest updates from the Autumn Internationals 2022 - Thibault Camus /AP

07:03 PM

More from our man at the Stade Velodrome

That's my friend and yours, Charles Richardson...

It is a balmy November night in Marseille, and there is a feverish expectation in the air. Around the town’s vieux port, smatterings of bleu and Springbok green intersperse the French, Maghrebian and Tunisian cafés. The métro to the imposing Stade Vélodrome did nothing to placate a local public who are demanding that their team reach greatness tonight. Never have such crammed carriages been experienced by this Englishman, who typically forgot his shorts. Arriving at the stadium, the atmosphere turns up to 11. The French, buoyed by the Saturday night buzz, banged their drums, drank their beer and sang their songs. The scrum, awaiting the opening of the gates, was a sight to behold; as was the rendition of the Marseillaise among the brasseries.

06:50 PM

What a venue

Fitting for tonight's clash.

The wonderful and raucous Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

Stade Velodrome - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

06:48 PM

From Charles Richardson in Marseille

What a seismic contest in store in Marseille tonight. The conditions - a balmy 22 degrees - could not be better; the stadium - the cacophonous Stade Vélodrome - could not, either; and nor could the 30 players who will take the field at 8pm. It is the reigning world champions, South Africa, up against the team that many - myself included - would herald as the best team in the world. France have not beaten South Africa anywhere since 2009 and Fabien Galthié's side will be desperate to prove that they are bona fide World Cup favourites with victory tonight. The Springboks, meanwhile, will be desperate in equal measure; they will want to avoid back-to-back Test defeats after the loss in Dublin last weekend. There are tantalising head-to-heads throughout tonight's line-ups. It would be sheer lunacy to not at least acknowledge the slobberknocker at scrum-half, where Antoine Dupont and Faf de Klerk will do battle. Up front, however, Grégory Alldritt and Jasper Wiese will have the most almighty of clashes from the back of the respective scrums. The No 8s are not quite polar opposites, but where Alldritt's strengths might lie slightly more in the brain, Wiese's are in the brawn. The South Africa carries more dynamically and ferociously than his French counterpart, but Alldritt thinks quicker. The winner tonight is impossible to call.

05:43 PM

Humdinger in store - world's best against world champions

There was a big sense that the northern hemisphere sides were a bit cold compared to the battle-hardened tourists - coming in off the Rugby Championship - last week. England's loss to Argentina being Exhibit A in that argument. But France's one-point win over Australia and Ireland's brutal three-point victory against South Africa both form very useful Exhibits B and C.

Les Bleus were expected to remind everyone why they're the favourites for next year's World Cup on home soil against the Wallabies, but for long periods were second best to the tourists. And Ireland were made to work extremely hard to see off the force-of-nature challenge of the Springboks.

The upshot is that if both sides play at the same level as they did last week then we can expect a South Africa win this evening. But France's close win over Australia may well have got rid of the rust in a side that hadn't played together since the Six Nations (the two-Test tour of Japan saw several big names rested) and provided great preparation for today's clash against the reigning world champions.

The Boks were brilliant against Ireland but their kicking game let them down. Damian Willemse, however, is given another chance to prove he can marshall the size from No 10 - his third start at fly-half - so expect the hosts to put him under pressure from the start.

Fabian Galthie has named an unchanged French XV, but South Africa wing Kurt-Lee Arendse is hopeful the Springboks’ exciting back-three can find ways to exploit France’s kicking game.

“We have been preparing well for France. We know they are going to kick a lot. We have been focusing on receiving plenty of kicks,” said Arendse. “Willie and Cheslin, with their experience, they have been helping me so much. We are prepared so we must just take it to France.”

The tourists are desperate for a goal kicker and if this - as some expect - is a close one success in front of the posts could well prove to be the difference.

Stay here for all the pre-match build up and action.