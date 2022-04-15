'Would You Live In Rwanda?': Minister Skewered As He Defends Asylum Plan

Alexandra Rogers
·5 min read
Tom Pursglove clashed with Adil Ray (Photo: ITV)
Tom Pursglove clashed with Adil Ray (Photo: ITV)

Tom Pursglove clashed with Adil Ray (Photo: ITV)

The minister responsible for tackling illegal immigration has refused to say whether he would be prepared to live in Rwanda, despite the government preparing to send asylum seekers there from the UK.

Tom Pursglove was put on the spot while defending the controversial policy on ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme.

Presenter Adil Ray repeatedly asked him: “Would you live in Rwanda?” during a feisty interview this morning.

But the minister would only say he would visit the east African country, rather than settle there permanently.

Mome secretary Priti Patel signed an agreement on Thursday that will see illegal immigrants flown one-way from the UK to Rwanda for “processing”.

The move is designed to prevent asylum seekers trying to cross the Channel from France in dangerous boats.

Boris Johnson admitted on Thursday that he expects the controversial proposals to be challenged in the courts.

In the GMB interview, Ray said the Foreign Office had raised concerns about Rwanda’s treatment of LGBTQ people and that in 2018, police there had shot dead 12 protesters.

“You are sending people there, where is the ethics in that - forget the legal duty, forget the strategy, where is the ethics that our country and our reputation depends upon?,” he said.

The presenter went on: “If you had to, would you move your family to Rwanda? If you had to, could you go and live in Rwanda?”

Pursglove replied: “I don’t think that’s relevant.”

Ray then said: “Of course it’s relevant. If it isn’t good enough for you, why is it good enough for a Syrian or an Afghan refugee?”

The minister said: “I am somebody who is a British citizen, who lives in the United Kingdom legally, that is not a direct comparison.”

Ray then hit back: “Let’s send thousands of people at a cost of billions of pounds to a country that you, in charge of illegal migration in this country, wouldn’t even go to yourself.”

But Pursglove said: “That is not the case, I would happily visit Rwanda.”

Earlier on Sky News, Pursglove said anger over the government’s plan has been driven by “appalling stereotypes” about Rwanda.

The minister said the country had made “huge strides” in recent years despite concerns raised by charities and human rights organisations, who have branded the plan “unworkable” and “unethical”.

Pursglove was repeatedly challenged about the policy by Sky News’ Niall Paterson, who questioned the government’s assertion that those crossing the channel were predominantly economic migrants.

He also questioned the choice of Rwanda, given its human rights record.

“Why Rwanda?” Paterson asked. “How safe is that country?

“Luckily they haven’t had a genocide in almost 30 years which is great, but the record on human rights, particularly LGBT is pretty sketchy.”

Pursglove hit back: “We have seen, I have to say, some appalling stereotypes thrown around in the last 24 hours since this announcement.”

Paterson interjected: “Minister, what are you talking about?

“The foreign office travel advice for heading to Rwanda reads this: homosexuality remains frowned upon by many, it is not illegal but it can be frowned upon, LGBT individuals can experience discrimination and abuse, including from local authorities.

“That is the advice given to gay people in this country by the foreign office just round the corner from you!”

Pursglove replied: “The fact is that Rwanda has made huge strides forward over the last three decades.

“It has a female majority parliament, it has an anti-discrimination law that runs right through its constitution and it’s also just worth making the point that the UNHCR themselves place refugees in Rwanda as part of their schemes, which of course is providing sanctuary to them.”

Paterson also asked Pursglove whether he could provide evidence that the vast majority of those making the Channel journeys were economic migrants.

Pursglove claimed 70 per cent of those arriving in small boats were “single adult males” but did specify the source of information.

He continued: “But my point is this: that nobody should be coming to our country via small boat whether that be males, whether that be women, whether that be children.

“Everybody is leaving what are fundamentally safe countries.

“There are perfectly functioning asylums system in France and other EU countries and people should be using them when they’re in those countries rather than making these perilously unsafe journeys.”

As part of the deal, the UK will give Rwanda an initial £120m for a trial scheme, while the Navy has also been put in in command of the Channel.

The government’s policy has not only been criticised by Labour and human rights organisations but also by Conservative MPs.

Former Cabinet minster Andrew Mitchell said the plan was “immoral” and involved “eye-watering” costs.

The former international development secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he recognised that ministers were attempting to tackle “what is a terrible problem” after 28,000 people came to the UK “illicitly” in 2021.

“The government is quite rightly trying to break the smugglers’ sordid and deathly model, and so I am absolutely behind them in doing that,” he said.

“The problem with the scheme that they have announced is that I don’t think it will work.

“It is impractical, it is being condemned by churches and civil society, it is immoral and, above all for conservative advocates, it is incredible expensive.

“The costs are eye-watering. You’re going to send people 6,000 miles into central Africa – it looked when it was discussed in Parliament before that it would actually be cheaper to put each asylum seeker in the Ritz hotel in London.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • 76ers star Joel Embiid says Raptors play 'recklessly'

    It sounds like Raptors coach Nick Nurse is even developing players on opposing teams now.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Hartman-Kane beefs spills over into social media

    The disagreement between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane has taken on new — and hilarious — life on social media.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for