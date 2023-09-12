Live results: Incumbent Renee Johnson leads in competitive District 4 City Council race

Election results are starting to trickle in in Charlotte’s municipal primary, with incumbents posting strong showings in early voting

Polls across the city closed at 7:30 p.m. Races on the ballot included Democratic primaries for Charlotte mayor, at-large City Council seats and four districts.

Much of the attention in the buildup to Election Day was in District 4, where incumbent Renee Perkins Johnson is trying to fend off two primary challengers in a heated race, and District 3, where former City Councilman Warren Turner is trying to stage a political comeback.

Turnout was expected to be low in the primary despite multiple races on the ballot. Less than 9,000 people voted early in the primary, and lines were short at polling places throughout Charlotte on Tuesday. There are no Republican primaries on the ballot in Charlotte this year, so only registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters were eligible to participate in the election.

Here’s what to know about the latest Charlotte election results:

Johnson, Brown lead early in Districts 4 and 3

Johnson led in early results in her quest to keep her University City-area seat with 54.2% of the vote. The first results posted by the State Board of Elections were from early voting

Wil Russell — who received a rare endorsement from Mayor Vi Lyles — had 40.1% of the vote . The third candidate in the district, Olivia Scott, had 5.7% of the vote.

The trio traded barbs in the campaign over endorsements and ties to development.

No Republicans or third-party candidates filed to run in District 4. So, whoever wins the primary will go unchallenged in November’s general election.

In West Charlotte’s District 3 race, Turner was trying to overcome past allegations of sexual harassment in his run against Tiawana Brown and Melinda Lilly. Current District 3 representative Victoria Watlington is seeking an at-large council seat.

Turner trailed Brown with 31.3% in early vote to her 59.9%. Lilly had 8.8% of the vote.

The winner of the District 3 primary will face Republican James Harrison Bowers in November.

Vi Lyles leads early

Incumbent Mayor Vi Lyles jumped out to an early lead in her Democratic primary against challenger Lucille Puckett.

With early vote in, Lyles led Puckett by a margin of 85.4% to 14.6%.

The winner of the mayoral primary will face Republican Misun Kim and Libertarian Rob Yates in November’s general election.

If reelected to a fourth term, Lyles would become one of Charlotte’s longest-tenured mayors in history.

Ajmera leads early at-large race

Incumbent at-large Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera was leading the pack in the Democratic primary for at-large City Council seats with early vote in.

At-large council members represent and are elected by the whole city rather than a single district. Voters could choose four candidates on their ballot.

Ajmera had 21.8% of the early vote, followed by fellow incumbents LaWana Slack-Mayfield and James “Smuggie” Mitchell with 20.6% and 19.3%, respectively. Victoria Watlington rounded out the top four with 18.1% of the vote, followed by Charlene Henderson El’s 12.8% and Ben Copeland’s 7.5%.

Graham, Molina hold steady early Districts 2 and 5

Two other Democratic incumbents on the council, Malcolm Graham of District 1 and Marjorie Molina of District 5, also faced off against primary challengers Tuesday.

With early vote in, Graham was leading Gary Young II by a wide margin of 74.2% to 25.8%.

In east Charlotte’s District 5, which has been in the spotlight as the home of the hotly debated Eastland Yards property, Molina led Curtis Hayes, Jr. and Vinroy Reid by a margin of 55.3% to 28.3% to 16.4% in the early vote.

No Republicans or third party candidates filed to run in Districts 2 and 5, so Graham and Molina will secure reelection if they win their primaries.

There were no primaries in Districts 1 and 7 — where Democratic incumbent Dante Anderson and Republican incumbent Ed Driggs drew no primary or general election challengers. District 6 Councilman Tariq Bokhari, a Republican, also had no primary challenger but will face Democrat Stephanie Hand in November — an election that’s expected to be competitive.