Live results: Cheek, Sawyer, Strain behind after early votes in CMS school board race

Anna Maria Della Costa
·5 min read
Submitted images

Most incumbents were behind in their Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education races after the State Board of Elections posted early in-person and mail-in absentee votes Tuesday.

Tallies showed Thelma Byers-Bailey in District 2 as the only incumbent leading. Rhonda Cheek in District 1, Carol Sawyer in District 4 and Sean Strain in District 6 trailed their challengers. Incumbents aren’t running for re-election in District 3 or District 5.

Races for the six district seats on the school board have been crowded, with 18 candidates on the ballot whose experience ranges from former CMS educators and pastors to small business owners. The school board election is nonpartisan.

The at-large seats — held by board chair Elyse Dashew, Jennifer De La Jara and Lenora Shipp — are not up for reelection this cycle.

Challenges awaiting the new board include choosing a superintendent, narrowing achievement gaps and ensuring school safety. New members will be sworn in Dec. 13. Normally, district seats are four-year terms but because the election was delayed a year due to census data, new members will serve three-year terms.

District 1

With 31.94% of the vote, Melissa Easley leads in District 1, which covers northern Mecklenburg County and is the most crowded school board race. Rhonda Cheek had 23.75%, Ro Lawsin had 16.38%, Bill Fountain had 14.79% and Hamani Fisher had 12.41%.

Cheek, 61, was elected to the board in 2009. She started Families United for North Mecklenburg Education (FUME) in 2003 and has served on several education-related committees and the board of Charlotte Advocates for Education.

Easley, 39, is the co-founder of North Carolina Teachers United — a pro-public education support and resource group in the state.



Lawsin, 53, is the former president of the Filipino American Community Carolinas, former vice president of the NC Asian American Coalition and a member of the Huntersville American Legion.

Fisher, 46, is a member of the Mecklenburg County Task Force to Stop the Violence and the Village Heartbeat Initiative. He is pastor of Life Center International.

District 2

With 43.89% of the vote, Thelma Byers-Bailey leads in District 2, which stretches from uptown to the Gaston County line. Monty Witherspoon had 37.07% and Juanrique Hall had 17.71%.

Byers-Bailey, 79, was elected to the school board in 2013. She is president of the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Association, serves as a member of the Friendship CDC Board of Directors and the African American Community Fund’s Board of Directors. She has served as an after-school math tutor for fourth- and fifth-grade students.

Monty Witherspoon, 43, is the minister of Steele Creeke AME Zion Church. Witherspoon previously ran for school board in 2019. He is a member of the Black Political Caucus and an educate reform advocate.

Juanrique Hall, 50, was a volunteer coach at West Charlotte High and works with the city’s Alternative To Violence program as a community advocate.

District 3

With 78.36% of the vote, Gregory “Dee” Rankin leads in District 3, which stretches from uptown to the Gaston County line. Steven Rushing was in second with 20.33%. District 3 covers parts of northern and eastern Charlotte and extends to the Cabarrus County line.

Rankin, 47, is making his first run for elected office. But he’s the former chair of the Mayor’s Mentoring Alliance, former chair of the Education Committee for the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg. He’s also a member of the CMS Equity Committee.

Steven Rushing, 48, is running for a public office for the first time. He owns a children’s taxi transport company that offers the ability for parents to get to work on time while his company picks up and drops off children at school.

District 4

With 43.17% of the vote, Stephanie Sneed leads in District 4. Carol Sawyer was in second with 37.57%. Clara Kennedy Witherspoon was in third with 17.99%. District 4 starts on the east side of I-77 and stretches to the county line in eastern Mecklenburg County.

Incumbent Carol Sawyer has served District 4 since 2017. The 64-year-old previously served on the board’s Equity Committee and is co-founder of the advocacy organizations OneMECK and Mecklenburg ACTS. She now serves as the chair of the board’s Policy Committee.

Stephanie Sneed, 47, previously ran for a school board seat and was chair of the Charlotte Black Political Caucus before deciding to run for school board. She attended Howard University School of Law and earned her license to practice law.

Clara Kennedy Witherspoon, 65, is a retired support specialist with CMS and school counselor. Before returning to CMS, she worked as an executive director for GPM Inc, a 501(c)(3) agency, and director of a 21st Century Community Learning Center funded by the NC Department of Education.

District 5

With 49.65% of the vote, Trent Merchant leads in District 5, which covers the Myers Park area, Providence High and Matthews. Lisa Cline was in second with 49.52%.

Trent Merchant, 52, joined what he called a broken CMS board in 2006 and served as an at-large member until 2011. He’s an executive search consultant who said his work experience will help in the superintendent search.

Lisa Cline, 62, is a newcomer to public office. She’s a retired educator with more than 39 years of experience in the field.

District 6

With 45.44% of the vote, Summer Nunn leads in District 6, a district that covers the southern part of Mecklenburg County. Sean Strain is in second with 28.52%. Michael Watson is in third with 25.07%.

Strain, 50, was elected to the board in 2017. He is a business and systems consultant and serves on four nonprofit executive boards and advisory committees in Mecklenburg County and said he likes using metrics and data analysis when making decisions on the school board.

Nunn, 39, works in marketing and says she brings leadership and the ability to drive performance in a large organization. She is a marketing executive and served on a school parent leadership team for two years.

Watson, 41, has served at the elementary school level on an administrative team for All Pro Dads, a school improvement team and as the PTA vice president of events at Polo Ridge Elementary.

