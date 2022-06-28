Live The Process: New Financial Guidebook IMPROVE YOUR FINANCES YEAR AFTER YEAR Offers Key To Financial Literacy

Haitian American presents roadmap to financial freedom in Palmetto Publishing’s new release

Improve Your Finances Year After Year

Charleston, SC, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Marie Florence Desire immigrated to the US as a child. Empowered by a land of opportunity, Marie seized her chance for a better education and ultimately pursued a career in elementary education. Throughout her career, she recognized the importance of lifelong financial security and developed a set of guiding principles to allow her to strategically plan and invest. Forever a teacher, Marie is ready to impart her knowledge to help others achieve financial success.

In her debut book, Improve Your Finances Year After Year, Marie cuts through the noise of financial advisors and offers simple tips on organization, creating a budget, and setting intentions for the future. Whether you are looking to grow individual wealth or an entrepreneur looking to start or grow a business, her helpful instructions take the guesswork out of financial decisions. This engaging and easy step-by-step guide provides access to financial literacy for all and will set readers on a path toward total financial freedom. Marie has lived the process and reaped the rewards. And now she is ready to show the world how they can achieve their financial goals too

Improve Your Finances Year After Year is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and Marie Florence Desire, please visit DesireLiteracy.com or any of her social media platforms.

Marie Florence Desire is a non-fiction writer. She immigrated to the United States from Port-au-Prince, Haiti at the age of eight. She has a master’s degree in special education and taught elementary education for 22 years. She enjoys broadening her knowledge of culture and the Arts.

