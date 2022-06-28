Primary election updates: New York Governor's race, incumbent fights in Illinois, races in Colorado, more

Voters in five different states will head to the polling place to decide on candidates for November's midterm elections.

Notable races include New York's gubernatorial race, where Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is seeking to become the states first elected female governor. The Republican primary includes Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-NY.

In Oklahoma, more than ten Republican candidates are running to serve the remainder of Sen. Jim Inhofe's six-year term after announcing his retirement.

And in Illinois, redistricting has pitted incumbents against each other. In the state's new Sixth Congressional District, Rep. Marie Newman and Rep. Sean Casten will be vying for the Democratic nomination. In the 15th Congressional District, Rep. Rodney Davis and Rep. Mary Miller will be facing off for the seat's Republican nomination.

Roundup: Races to watch in Tuesday's primaries: NY governor, Illinois U.S. House, Colorado secretary of state

Former Congressman Fortenberry gets two years probation as Nebraskans vote to replace him

Nebraskans in the 1st District headed to the polls for a special election to replace a vacancy left open by long-time Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in March following conviction in an investigation that he lied to the FBI over an illegal, foreign donation.

In the Republican-leaning 1st Congressional District race to replace Fortenberry, Republican State Sen. Mike Flood is expected to win Tuesday’s special election over Democrat State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks. Regardless of who wins Tuesday, both candidates also will face each other in November’s general election for a full term starting in January.

Flood is the former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature and has been endorsed by Ricketts and former GOP Gov. Dave Heineman.

Fortenberry's resignation went into effect on June 1. The new representative will be in office through January 2023.

Fortenberry received a $30,000 contribution in a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser from Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury. Fortenberry didn’t disclose the contribution, and when asked in two separate interviews about the contribution, said he had no knowledge.

A Los Angeles federal judge sentenced him on Tuesday morning to two years probation, 320 hours community service and a fine of $25,000, but he faced a maximum fifteen years in prison.

-- Katherine Swartz

Mike Flood, the Republican nominee for the 1st District congressional district, addresses a room of supporters during a campaign event at the NEGOP office on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb.

Indicted Colorado secretary of state candidate pushes false election fraud claims

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters continues to outraise her opponents in Colorado’s GOP secretary of state primary despite being indicted on seven felony charges related to election fraud, called on by her own party to suspend her campaign and barred by a judge from overseeing her county’s elections this year.

Peters’ main opponent in Tuesday's primary is moderate Republican Pam Anderson, a longtime election official and former Jefferson County clerk who rejects former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election that Peters embraces. Anderson has raised nearly $107,000 since October, compared with $166,000 Peters raised since entering the race in February, according to financial disclosure reports from May 31.

This primary represents the latest chapter of a new fracturing within the GOP, a party torn between adherence to Trump-perpetuated claims of widespread voter fraud and those who reject those baseless claims. What's left is a tug-of-war between pro-Trump, far-right loyalists candidates and more traditional Republicans for GOP nominations in the primaries.

-- Allison Novelo, Julia Mueller and Zoya Mirza, Medill News Service

New York starts two-part primary Tuesday

Like a Broadway musical – or an absurdist play – the state of New York is conducting primary elections in two acts this year: gubernatorial and certain state elections on Tuesday, congressional and other legislative races in late August.

Party disputes over redistricting led to the two-part primary setup that could reduce turnout, increase friction between the parties and confuse large numbers of voters, political analysts said.

"It's a total mess," said Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University's Maxwell School. "It was an embarrassment to the state. ... It doesn't serve the interests of the voters."

Voters in the know will decide some state elections Tuesday, including State Assembly races and spirited Democratic and Republican primaries for the governor's office.

-- David Jackson

When do the polls close?

Illinois and Oklahoma will close their polls at 8 p.m. ET.

An hour later, polls close in New York and Colorado at 9 p.m. ET.

Utah will close their polls last at 10 p.m. ET.

- Kenneth Tran

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Primaries: New York governor's race, House elections in Illinois