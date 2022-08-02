Live primaries updates: Voters in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Washington head to the polls

Ella Lee and Phillip M. Bailey, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Few primary days will be as consequential as the Aug. 2 elections this year.

That’s because Tuesday includes two critical swing states — Arizona and Michigan — in the next presidential race, which have also been ground zero for former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Arizona is one of a handful of Senate races considered a "toss-up" this fall, with Republicans needing to flip just one seat to seize the majority next year. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly will be a formidable incumbent, having already raised $52.5 million as his would-be GOP opponents are engaged in a bitter primary fight.

  • In Michigan, likewise, the governor's race is also one of the more closely watched contests where Republicans are itching to boot Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, who was a champion of many COVID-19 restrictions, out of office.

  • Voters will have some critical contests and choices to make, including the Missouri primaries for Senate to replacing retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, and the first test of a statewide abortion referendum in Kansas.

Race roundup: Abortion, Democratic infighting and a whole lot of Donald Trump

Trump wars come to Arizona

The Grand Canyon State will be a centerpiece on Tuesday for another round of the GOP primary tug-of-war between Trump and other Republican rivals.

At the gubernatorial level, Kari Lake, a former TV journalist backed by Trump, is going up against Karrin Taylor Robson, a former member of the Arizona Board of Regents, who has been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence and incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey.

More than likely the winner of the Republican contest will face Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state who was thrust into the national spotlight for resisting false assertions about the 2020 election.

Also on the ballot for Arizona Republican//s// is a field of seven vying to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who is trying to keep the seat he just won in 2020.

Among those running are Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, businessman Jim Lamon and Blake Masters, who is backed by Trump and tech billionaire Peter Thiel.

Masters earned Trump’s support by embracing the former president’s lies about the last presidential race and has recently cast doubt on the legitimacy of the midterm elections.

— Phillip M. Bailey

'They want to damage me': Trump campaigns as victim at Arizona rally

Step by step: Untangling Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s complex network of interests

Democrats face uphill climb in Kansas

Incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly surprised many political observers when she upset Republican Kris Kobach in the 2018 governor’s race.

But four years later the GOP is betting it's harder to be a red state Democrat now.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is endorsed by Trump, is expected to seize the Republican nomination. The former president won the Sunflower State by 14 points in 2020 and by 20 points in 2016.

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan.
Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan.

There is also anxiety about Rep. Sharice Davids, the only Democrat in Kansas’ congressional delegation. Her seat was significantly changed by the Republican-controlled state legislature during redistricting, and attempts to overturn those changes failed in court.

Davids, a former mixed martial artists, held what had been considered a safe seat, but after the maps were redrawn it is rated as one of the 26 Democratic "toss-up" races by The Cook Political Report.

— Phillip M. Bailey

First post-Roe referendum

Voters in Kansas will decide whether their state Constitution protects the right to have an abortion, which makes it the first statewide amendment up for a vote since the Supreme Court knocked down Roe v. Wade this summer.

If the so-called Value Them Both amendment passes, the state legislature could install new abortion restrictions or prohibit the procedure entirely.

But if voters reject the amendment, it would uphold a state Supreme Court decision in 2019 that ruled bodily autonomy in Kansas included a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy.

— Phillip M. Bailey

Poll: More than half disapprove of state abortion bans without exceptions

More: Kansas governor vetoes measures to tighten election laws

When do the polls close?

Missouri and Michigan close their polls first on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Kansas state law says that the polls there must be open until at least 8 p.m. ET, though polling locations may remain open until 9 p.m. ET.

Arizona's polls close at 10 p.m. ET, and Washington state's close at 11 p.m. ET.

— Ella Lee

