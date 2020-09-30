Live: President Trump and Joe Biden square off in first presidential debate

Follow our live coverage of the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Be sure to refresh the page once we get closer to kickoff.

Will Trump beat his own record?

Can Donald Trump set another record?

His first 2016 debate against Democrat Hillary Clinton attracted 84 million viewers, the most for a presidential debate.

The first presidential debate in a series tends to attract the most viewers, although not always.

The second 2008 debate between Democrat Barack Obama and Republican John McCain was the most viewed, according to the Pew Research Center. (That was also the only year when more people tuned in to the vice presidential debate than to one of the presidential matches.)

Large shares of voters have told the Pew Research Center over the years that the debates were very or somewhat helpful in deciding who to vote for. But only 10% of those who voted in 2016 said they had definitely made up their minds “during or just after” the debates. Almost two-thirds said they had decided around the time of the conventions or even before.

— Maureen Groppe

Biden tweets photo of headphones and ice cream to mock Trump

The Joe Biden campaign had some pre-debate fun on Twitter, throwing shade on President Donald Trump’s accusations that Biden could be on performance-enhancing drugs and wearing an earpiece during the debate.

“It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready,” Biden tweeted with a photo of earphones and a tub of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

The choice of Jeni’s, based in Columbus, Ohio, was seemingly a nod to Cleveland, Ohio, which is hosting the debate.

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

Trump has routinely level baseless accusations that Biden – whose mental fitness he has questioned throughout the campaign – is taking performance-enhancing drugs.

The Trump campaign Tuesday accused the Biden campaign of agreeing several days ago to a “pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces” but “abruptly reversed themselves” today.

During a press call Tuesday, Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said Biden will not be wearing an earpiece and fired back, alleging the Trump campaign asked debate moderator Chris Wallace to not mention the number of COVID-19 deaths during the debate.

— Joey Garrison

How to watch?

Viewers can stream the match-up live at USATODAY.com and all of our social platforms. The debate also will be aired on most major networks and cable news channels, including Fox News, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, PBS and C-SPAN.

The debate is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET.

Presidential debate city: In the COVID era, it only takes a village

CLEVELAND – In a "normal" year, a presidential debate site is like a small city: Many hundreds of people roam sidewalks throughout the day, meeting, talking and generally taking in the scene.

This year's opening debate at the Cleveland Clinic is more like a village, or a series of gated communities.

Fewer hundreds of people are hanging out this time, and most of them are in isolated cells required by hosts who want to block an outbreak of coronavirus at the most-watched event of the presidential election.

"This is very subdued and very scaled back," said Aaron Kall, the director of debate at the University of Michigan who snagged a seat in the media filing center.

Most print reporters are based in the filing center at the Intercontinental Hotel that sits in the middle of the Cleveland Clinic complex.

A few blocks over, most television reporters do stand-ups from positions in a white-tented city, entry to which requires a special credential. Previously, many television networks set up broadcast facilities from within the general media filing center.

In previous presidential years, the temporary citizens of debate cities past could walk down the street – or hang out at the filing center – and bump into folks like future George W. Bush presidential counselor Karen Hughes (in 2000) or future Barack Obama presidential press secretary Josh Earnest (in 2008).

Not so this year: Campaign officials are largely sequestered in spaces across the Cleveland Clinic campus, popping out mostly for television interviews that are largely sealed off.

