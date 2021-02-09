Live politics updates: Historic second Trump impeachment trial begins with debate over whether it's constitutional
Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, apologized for her Twitter feuds with Republicans and pledged that her role as an "impassioned advocate" would change if confirmed as White House budget chief.
Tanden, the president and CEO of the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, is considered one of Biden's most contentious Cabinet picks despite her extensive experience in government. She's caught heat for Twitter broadsides directed at Republicans over the last few years, particularly against senators who she'll have to face during her confirmation
"Over the last few years, it's been part of my role to be an impassioned advocate," Tanden told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in her first confirmation hearing Tuesday.
In a departure from her prepared remarks, Tanden acknowledged concerns over her social media use and apologized for past Twitter attacks.
"I regret that language and take responsibility for it," she said.
Tanden said she understood that the role of the "OMB Director calls for bipartisan action, as well as nonpartisan adherence to facts and evidence."
– Courtney Subramanian
Trump impeachment trial opens with constitutional debate
WASHINGTON – The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a debate over whether the proceeding is constitutional because Trump is no longer in office.
The debate marks the beginning of a historic trial, not only because Trump is the first president to be impeached twice, but because he stands trial after he left office. The House impeached Trump nearly a month ago, charging him with inciting the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Senators have the task of voting whether to acquit or convict Trump of the charge when the trial concludes.
Senate leaders set aside four hours Tuesday to hear both sides debate the constitutional argument raised by Trump and Republicans. The oral arguments begin at 1 p.m. EST. Trump's lawyers, led by Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen, have called the trial unconstitutional and "political theater," citing the fact Trump is private citizen and have asked that the trial be dismissed.
Trump trial: Senate shapes contours of Trump's second impeachment trial, wrestles with whether to call witnesses
But the Senate has already rejected the argument that the trial is unconstitutional in a 55-45 vote. Congressional Democrats, hoping to convict Trump and bar him from holding future office, have cited precedents about impeachment trials of a Cabinet secretary and judges after they left office.
The big unknown in the trial is whether witnesses will be called, a decision still days away. If either side requests witnesses, the debate and vote would come after the arguments and four hours of questions from senators.
– Bart Jansen
Biden nominee Neera Tanden to face grilling from senators
Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget, faces what could be a contentious confirmation hearing Tuesday after facing pushback from Republicans as well as progressives.
Tanden, the former head of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, is expected to be grilled by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Republican senators have expressed resistance to Tanden’s nomination because of her progressive positions and highly critical tweets, having taken aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Susan Collins, among others. She has since deleted some tweets, but after her nomination was announced, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, labeled her Biden’s “worst nominee so far."
Neera Tanden: Neera Tanden, Biden's pick for budget chief, defends progressive credentials, deletes old tweets
She's also faced blowback from progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who in 2019 chided her in a letter saying she was "maligning" his staff and "belittling progressive ideas."
Tanden also has a Wednesday hearing before the Senate Budget Committee, where Sanders is chairman. If confirmed by the full Senate, she will be the first woman of color and Asian American to lead the office.
– Nicholas Wu
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump impeachment trial: Sides debate if trial is constitutional