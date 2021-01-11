Politics updates: Pompeo mum on Capitol assault; Biden says Trump 'should not be in office'

Matthew Brown, Camille Caldera, Deirdre Shesgreen, Michael Collins, Joey Garrison and Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
·23 min read

Hallmark asks Hawley, Marshall to return political donations

Hallmark, the American greeting card company, has asked GOP Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Roger Marshall of Kansas to return campaign contributions the firm made in the 2020 election, in the wake of their role in objecting to President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College count last week.

Hawley led the charge to object to finalizing Biden’s win in the Nov. 3 presidential election, and Marshall supported that move along with several other Republican senators. They did so even after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the election and a direct attack on the democratic process. The attack left five people dead.

“Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system,” Hallmark said in an emailed statement. “The recent actions of Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall do not reflect our company’s values. As a result, HALLPAC (the company’s political action committee) requested Sens. Hawley and Marshall to return all HALLPAC campaign contributions.”

Campaign donations: Businesses rethink political donations after Capitol siege

The firm’s political action committee donated $12,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall in the 2020 election, according to campaign finance records. Hallmark is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and the company is a key political force in Missouri politics.

— Deirdre Shesgreen and William Cummings

Pompeo mum on Capitol assault as he touts America as 'greatest nation that civilization has ever known'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made no mention of last week’s deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol – aimed at upending a peace transition of power – during a speech Monday in which he repeatedly touted “American exceptionalism.”

Pompeo made the remarks at the Voice of America, part of the U.S. government media agency that also operates Radio Liberty and other outlets dedicated to promoting American-style democracy around the world.

In his remarks, Pompeo denounced political correctness and suggested VOA’s mission had been compromised – until the Trump administration vetted its journalists and made other changes.

Critics have said the Trump administration politicized the agency and its journalism, seeking to turn it into a mouthpiece for the president.

But Pompeo claimed VOA’s news reports “became less about telling the truth about America and too often about demeaning America.”

“... It is not fake news for you to broadcast that this is the greatest nation in the history of the world and the greatest nation that civilization has ever known,” Pompeo argued.

It was a remarkable assertion given last week’s events, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and tried to stop the Electoral College count certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election win. The attack left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Pompeo made no mention of that assault on the seat of American government, and he was not asked about it in a short question-and-answer session afterward.

Pompeo did reference the fact that some VOA employees had privately objected to his planned remarks – blasting the dissension as part of a new “woke” culture.

“It all points in one direction – authoritarianism cloaked as moral righteousness,” Pompeo said. “It's time that we simply put woke-ism to sleep.”

— Deirdre Shesgreen

Biden: Trump 'should not be in office' over Capitol riot

President-elect Joe Biden said Monday investigators should focus on holding accountable those who "engaged in sedition" in last Wednesday's violent assault on the Capitol.

When asked if Trump is among those who engaged in sedition, Biden said: "I think President Trump should not be in office. Period.”

His comments came an hour after House Democrats introduced a new impeachment article against Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection as part of a broader effort to remove the president for his role in last week's attack before his term ends on Jan. 20.

Some Democrats have suggested delaying sending the impeachment article to the Senate in order to give the upper chamber time to first consider Biden's nominations and policy priorities before holding an impeachment trial.

Biden told reporters it's his "hope and expectation" that if the House moves forward, the Senate would split up the workday by spending the mornings confirming the president-elect's nominees and approving his coronavirus relief package, and the afternoons on a Trump impeachment trial.

The Senate is required to end any legislative or executive business at 1 p.m. each day during an impeachment trial.

Despite fears that pro-Trump rioters would return to Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day, Biden insisted he would proceed with his swearing-in ceremony as planned.

“I am not afraid to take the oath outside," he said.

Biden spoke to reporters in Newark, Delaware, after receiving his second and final dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer's vaccine, which was the first to receive emergency authorization use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is administered in two doses, three weeks apart. Biden and his wife Jill Biden received their first dose on Dec. 21.

— Courtney Subramanian

Trump’s job approval plummets after mob attack

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has plummeted following last week’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, tying the lowest point of his presidency.

In a new Quinnipiac University poll, 33% of American voters said they approve how Trump is handling his job, a dramatic drop of 11 percentage points since December, when 44% said they approved of his job performance. It's the lowest mark for Trump since Aug. 2, 2017, when it was also at 33%.

Among Democrats, 94% disapprove of Trump’s job performance and 4% approve. Seventy-one percent of Republican voters approve of Trump’s job performance, while 20% disapprove. Independent voters, by a margin of 65% to 28%, disapprove of his job performance.

Read the full story: Trump's job approval rating plummets after mob attack at Capitol

The poll found 56% of voters hold Trump responsible for storming the Capitol, while 42% said they do not hold him responsible.

A slight majority of voters, 52%, said Trump should be removed from office, while 45% of respondents said he should not. A slightly higher percentage, 53% to 43%, said he should resign from the White House.

"A majority of Americans hold President Trump responsible for the chaos at the Capitol, and a slight majority believe that he should be removed from office," said Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac University polling analyst.

The poll of 1,239 self-identified registered voters nationwide was taken Jan. 7-10. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

After his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden, Trump is set to exit the White House on Jan. 20. But he first faces an impeachment effort from Democrats, who want Trump removed from office for inspiring a group of pro-Trump rioters to storm the Capitol while electoral votes were being counted.

The poll found 74% of voters believe democracy in American is under threat while just 21% said it is alive and well.

Sixty percent of the poll’s respondents said Trump is undermining democracy, while 34% said he’s protecting democracy. Among Republican voters, 73% said Trump is protecting democracy and only 20% said he is undermining democracy.

"When it comes to whether American democracy is under threat,” Malloy said, “both Republicans and Democrats see a raging five-alarm fire, but clearly disagree on who started it.”

— Joey Garrison

Senate Dem calls on Ethics Committee to consider expulsion, censure of Hawley, Cruz

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, called on the Ethics Committee to consider expulsion or other punishments for Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley in connection to last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cruz and Hawley led the charge in the Senate to object to the count of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, feeding false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday in an attempt to stop the count and overturn the election.

“The Senate Ethics Committee also must consider the expulsion, or censure and punishment, of Senators Cruz, Hawley, and perhaps others,” said Whitehouse, who represents Rhode Island.

Cruz and Hawley’s spokespeople did not immediate respond to a request for comment.

Whitehouse also said Cruz, Hawley and Sen. Ron Johnson, the top Republican on the Senate’s homeland security committee, should be removed from key committees while the Senate probes the Capitol attack.

“The Senate will need to conduct security review of what happened and what went wrong,” likely through its Judiciary, Homeland Security and Rules Committees, Whitehouse said.

“Because of massive potential conflict of interest, Senators Cruz, Hawley, and Johnson (at least) need to be off all relevant committees reviewing this matter until the investigation of their role is complete,” he said.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, also suggested Cruz and Hawley should face consequences for objecting to Biden’s legitimate win.

“Even a member of Congress that commits a crime, you know, they expel from the body,” Thompson said in an interview Monday on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show. “There are ethics charges that can be brought against those individuals.”

“…What Hawley did and what Cruz did was horrible,” he added.

Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican who led the House GOP’s objection to Biden’s win, is also under fire from his Democratic colleagues.

On Monday, Reps. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, both Democrats, introduced a resolution to censure Brooks for “inciting violence against his fellow members of Congress as part of last week’s assault on the United States Capitol.”

They note that on the day of the assault, Brooks addressed the pro-Trump crowd that later tried to seize the Capitol. In his remarks, denounced other lawmakers who were planning to recognize Biden’s Electoral College win.

“Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks told the crowd.

Brooks has refused to apologize for his remarks in the days since the mob attacked the Capitol, which left five people dead.

“Rep. Brooks knew perfectly well what he was doing — and whom he was inciting —when he encouraged the mob set on storming the Capitol to commit violence on Wednesday,” Malinowski said. “His actions endangered the lives of his fellow members of Congress, the vice president, and the police officers who bravely tried to defend the Capitol, and he deserves at the very least the formal condemnation of the House.”

— Deirdre Shesgreen

Impeachment article introduced

House Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting an insurrection in the violent Capitol riots last week.

"There may well be a vote on impeachment on Wednesday," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters.

If passed by the Democrat-controlled House, Hoyer said the article should immediately be sent to the Senate.

Some Democrats have suggested the article should be delayed to give the Senate time to first consider President-elect Joe Biden’s nominations and top policy priorities for holding an impeachment trial.

While the article has no Republican cosponsors, Rep. David Cicilline, one of the authors of the article, said he's hopeful some will vote for it.

“He incited insurrection against the government of the United States that resulted in the death of five individuals, dozens of people injured in violence here at the Capitol,” the Rhode Island Democrat told reporters Monday.

Cicilline said he and other Democrats would prefer that Pence trigger the 25th Amendment or that Trump resign on his own.

"Days have passed, and it is clear that neither of those possibilities will be realized," Cicilline wrote in an opinion piece in The New York Times published Monday. "So it is Congress’s responsibility to act."

– Maureen Groppe

Trump admin. blacklists 7 Ukrainian operatives as part of Russia-backed influence campaign targeting Biden

The Trump administration on Monday slapped sanctions on seven Ukrainian officials for their role in a malign Russian-backed campaign to undermine President-elect Joe Biden’s candidacy in the 2020 election.

In its announcement, the State Department did not name Biden. But it said several of the Ukrainian individuals sanctioned in Monday’s action worked with Andrii Derkach, a member of Ukraine's parliament and an active Russian intelligence agent, in “the coordinated dissemination and promotion of fraudulent or unsubstantiated allegations involving a U.S. political candidate.”

Derkach was a key player in Russia’s efforts to tarnish Biden with unsubstantiated allegations that while vice president, Biden sought to have a Ukrainian prosecutor fired so that he would not investigate his son, Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, when his father was vice president. There is no evidence that Biden did anything wrong.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Derkach in September, calling him a longtime Russian agent and saying the step was part of a broader effort to expose "Russian malign influence campaigns and protecting our upcoming elections from foreign interference.”

The new announcement says seven individuals and four entities were part of a Russia-linked foreign influence network associated with Derkach. They include former Ukrainian officials Konstantin Kulyk, Oleksandr Onyshchenko, and Andriy Telizhenko, as well as a current member of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksandr Dubinsky.

“They have made repeated public statements advancing malicious narratives that U.S. Government officials have engaged in corrupt dealings in Ukraine,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday.

Pompeo also said the entities sanctioned on Monday are all “media front companies” operating in Ukraine – NabuLeaks, Era-Media, Only News, and Skeptik TOV. The State Department said these outlets “disseminate false narratives at the behest of Derkach’s and his associates.”

Deirdre Shesgreen

New York bar association considers revoking Rudy Giuliani’s membership

The New York State Bar Association is considering removing Rudy Giuliani from its membership after the attorney for President Donald Trump urged supporters to “have trial by combat” before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol Wednesday.

Scott Karson, the organization's president, has launched an inquiry to determine whether Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, should be revoked, the association announced Monday.

“This decision is historic for NYSBA, and we have not made it lightly,” the group said. “We cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked.”

The association said it has received “hundreds of complaints” in recent weeks about Giuliani and his unfounded efforts to cast doubt on the veracity of the 2020 presidential election. Seeking to overturn the election, Giuliani led Trump lawsuits in several states – each rejected -- that alleged voter fraud without evidence.

More: YouTube removes Rudy Giuliani podcast video and Steve Bannon's channel as it cracks down on misinformation

At a Trump rally before Congress counted the Electoral College votes last week, Giuliani reiterated the baseless claims of voter fraud in the presidential election and the Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs.

“If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of, but if we’re right a lot of them will go to jail,” Giuliani told the crowd. “Let’s have trial by combat.”

The bar association’s bylaws state “no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of any state, territory or possession thereof, or of any political subdivision therein, by force or other illegal means, shall be a member of the Association.”

“Mr. Giuliani’s words quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election’s outcome to take matters into their own hands,” the bar association said in a statement. “Their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power.”

Giuliani will be provided due process and have an opportunity to explain and defend his words and actions, according to the bar association. Bar leaders did not provide a timeline on a decision.

Giuliani has practiced law in New York for decades. He served as a federal prosecutor in the 1980s including as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York before becoming mayor in 1994.

If his bar membership is revoked, Giuliani could still practice law in New York. Disbarring a lawyer for misconduct in the state must come from a Grievance Committee appointed by the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court.

-- Joey Garrison

Major US companies to pause donations to GOP lawmakers who objected to finalizing Biden’s win

Several major U.S. corporations plan to suspend donations to the Republican lawmakers who voted against finalizing President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory last week.

“We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our political action committee to those who voted against certification of the election,” Marriott International Inc, one of the world’s largest hotel companies, said in an emailed statement.

Other companies that said they will halt donations include Commerce Bank, headquartered in Missouri, and Blue Cross Blue Shield, the health insurance giant. The news was first reported by Popular Information, a political news website that said it surveyed 144 companies about their political donations to GOP lawmakers after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The deadly assault on Congress – which left five people dead – was carried about by extremists supporting President Donald Trump, who repeatedly encouraged his followers to try to overturn the election.

“In light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, (Blue Cross Blue Shield Association) will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy,” the health insurance company said in a statement posted on its website.

A spokesperson for Commerce Bank did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation. But in a statement to CNN, the bank said it would end donations to those GOP officials who “impeded the peaceful transfer of power.”

"Commerce Bank condemns violence in any form and believes the actions witnessed this week are abhorrent, anti-democratic and entirely contrary to supporting goodwill for Americans and businesses,” the statement said.

Marriott’s political action committee donated nearly $200,000 to federal candidates in the 2020 election cycle, with 45% of that money, about $90,000, going to Republican candidates, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan group that tracks money in politics.

Blue Cross Blue Shield’s PAC shelled out more than $370,000 in campaign contributions in the last election, with 66% – about $240,000 – going to Republicans, the center’s data shows.

Citigroup, the global investment banking firm, sent an internal memo to employees on Friday stating its intention to pause contributions entirely for the first quarter of the year.

“We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law,” says the memo, shared with USA TODAY. “We intend to pause our contributions during the quarter as the country goes through the Presidential transition and hopefully emerges from these events stronger and more united.”

The note, from Citi’s government affairs chief Candida Wolff, said of the candidates who led the charge against counting Biden’s Electoral College win, the company’s PAC donated $1,000 to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

– Deirdre Shesgreen

Obama, Bush, Clinton to join Biden for wreath-laying ceremony after inauguration

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will join President-elect Joe Biden at Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following Biden’s swearing-in ceremony next week.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will lay the wreath following their swearing-in and a Pass in Review inspection of the troops at the Capitol on Jan. 20, Biden’s inaugural committee announced Monday. The ceremony will be one of Biden’s first official acts as the new commander in chief.

The committee said the theme of Biden’s inauguration will be “America United."

President Donald Trump announced Friday he will not attend Biden’s inaugural, making him the first outgoing president in 152 years to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration. Vice President Mike Pence will attend the ceremony.

– Michael Collins

Democrats to introduce resolution calling for 25th Amendment

House Democrats will introduce a resolution Monday calling for President Donald Trump's removal via the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president incapable of performing his duties.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi laid out the steps they plan to take in a letter to colleagues on Sunday.

On Monday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., will request unanimous consent for the “Raskin Resolution,” which calls on Pence to convene the Cabinet and activate the 25th Amendment. If they don’t receive consent – which is almost guaranteed since only a single Republican would have to object – Democrats will vote on the measure on Tuesday.

"We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours" after the resolution is passed, Pelosi said. If Pence does not act before that deadline, House Democrats will introduce articles of impeachment against Trump.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," Pelosi wrote. "As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

Pelosi told CBS News’ "60 Minutes" on Sunday that she prefers the 25th Amendment to impeachment.

"Well, I like the 25th Amendment because it gets rid of him. He’s out of office," she said. "But there’s strong support in the Congress for impeaching the president a second time."

Under the 25th Amendment, if the vice president and the majority of the Cabinet declare the president unfit for office, the vice president immediately becomes the acting president.

Impeachment is a lengthier process. First, a simple majority in the House must vote in favor of charges. Then, the Senate must hold a trial to consider the charges. For the president to be removed, two-thirds of its members must vote to convict.

– Camille Caldera

More: Momentum for Trump impeachment soars as some in GOP say it's warranted after Capitol riot

Reports: FBI, NYPD warned Capitol Police about threat of extremist violence

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and New York City Police Department both informed the U.S. Capitol Police about the threat of violence ahead of last Wednesday’s planned protest of the counting of the Electoral College vote, according to reports by Fox News and NBC News.

In several instances, the FBI visited extremists who were planning to travel to the rally and urged them to not attend, according to Fox News. Capitol Police did not plan to increase staffing ahead of the events and did not expect that the attendees would begin an armed insurrection and violently storm the Capitol, sources also told Fox.

Social media was a critical part of organizing the protests. Conservative activists and President Donald Trump had advertised the rally for weeks. Far-right extremist groups had intimated they would engage in violence on message boards in the days before the attack, leading some senior officials to question why federal law enforcement was not better prepared, according to NBC News.

Lawmakers at all levels of government and across the aisle have called for investigations into the failure of law enforcement to defend the Capitol.

"Obviously it was a failure or you would not have had people enter the Capitol by breaking windows and terrorizing the members of Congress who were doing a very sacred requirement of their jobs," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said a day after the attacks.

– Matthew Brown

Biden selects career diplomat William Burns to head CIA

President-elect Joe Biden has selected career diplomat William J. Burns as his pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, the transition committee said in a press release Monday.

Burns, who has served in the Middle East and Russia, will inherit the country’s premier intelligence agency as cybersecurity and espionage from rival nations like China, Iran and Russia will be of chief concern to the incoming Biden administration.

The Biden transition contended Burns was well prepared the challenge, noting "he has the experience and skill to marshal efforts across government and around the world to ensure the CIA is positioned to protect the American people."

Burns "shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect," Biden said in a statement. "Ambassador Burns will bring the knowledge, judgment, and perspective we need to prevent and confront threats before they can reach our shores."

Burns left the U.S. Foreign Service in 2014 after 33-years. Most recently, Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington think tank with a focus on foreign policy and international affairs.

– Matthew Brown

Democrats to introduce resolution calling for 25th Amendment

House Democrats will introduce a resolution Monday calling for President Donald Trump's removal via the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president incapable of performing his duties.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi laid out the steps they plan to take in a letter to colleagues on Sunday.

On Monday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., will request unanimous consent for the “Raskin Resolution,” which calls on Pence to convene the Cabinet and activate the 25th Amendment. If they don’t receive consent – which is almost guaranteed since only a single Republican would have to object – Democrats will vote on the measure on Tuesday.

"We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours" after the resolution is passed, Pelosi said. If Pence does not act before that deadline, House Democrats will introduce articles of impeachment against Trump.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," Pelosi wrote. "As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

Pelosi told CBS News’ "60 Minutes" on Sunday that she prefers the 25th Amendment to impeachment.

"Well, I like the 25th Amendment because it gets rid of him. He’s out of office," she said. "But there’s strong support in the Congress for impeaching the president a second time."

Under the 25th Amendment, if the vice president and the majority of the Cabinet declare the president unfit for office, the vice president immediately becomes the acting president.

Impeachment is a lengthier process. First, a simple majority in the House must vote in favor of charges. Then, the Senate must hold a trial to consider the charges. For the president to be removed, two-thirds of its members must vote to convict.

– Camille Caldera

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Politics updates: Trump 'should not be in office,' Biden says

Latest Stories

  • Doug Pederson, who led Eagles to their first Super Bowl, out as team's coach

    A rough 2020 season led to friction between Doug Pederson and the Eagles.

  • NBC brings on Mike Babcock as new analyst, cuts ties with Mike Milbury

    Mike Babcock has resurfaced with the NHL's U.S. broadcasting partner.

  • Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell turns question about Capitol riot back to reporters for discussion

    Before describing his own feelings, Russell wanted to hear from reporters about theirs in an open discussion on the topic.

  • Who is biggest threat to Maple Leafs for North Division supremacy?

    The North Division features all the Canadian teams in one place, and while the Maple Leafs are the favourites, don't sleep on the rest of the division.

  • The Raptors seem to have found a solution to their biggest problem

    By removing Aron Baynes and Alex Len from the rotation, the Raptors appear to have landed on a lineup and are rediscovering the identity that made them so good last season.

  • NBA postpones Mavericks-Pelicans, Celtics-Bulls due to COVID-19 health and safety issues

    The NBA has now postponed three games in 24 hours due to COVID-19 issues.

  • Ohio State will have hands full with Alabama in national title game

    The Buckeyes showed out against Clemson, but the Crimson Tide offense is on another level.

  • Baker Mayfield says he met one of his linemen for the first time in the locker room before the game

    As if the Browns' week wasn't wild enough, Baker Mayfield didn't meet one of his lineman until they were both in the locker room on Sunday.

  • Why the North Division will feel like a throwback

    There might not be a Vezina or Selke winner from the North Division, but the elite talents from Canadian teams should have every opportunity to do what they do best in a division that caters to offensive stars.

  • Viral Bills fan shown crying on TV had visited grandfather's grave day before Buffalo's win

    Jay Poch said he was thinking about his family when he broke down and TV cameras found him.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Predictions for players who will bounce back in the 2021 NHL season

    Who is set to bounce back in the 2021 NHL season?

  • Wild-card recap: Browns & Bills vanquish playoff demons, Doug Pederson fired

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap all six of the weekend's wild-card games before discussing the news of Doug Pederson's firing.

  • LA Rams show progress, promise in gritty road playoff win

    LOS ANGELES — For a team that doesn't know who its starting quarterback will be this weekend when it faces the NFC's top-seeded club in sub-freezing temperatures, the Los Angeles Rams actually are in pretty good shape.The Rams (11-6) put together one of their most encouraging performances of the season last weekend in Seattle, beating the Seahawks 30-20 with a comprehensively strong effort highlighted by standout games from rookie running back Cam Akers and cornerback Darious Williams.The powerhouse Green Bay Packers (12-4) are standing between the Rams and a trip to the NFC championship game. Los Angeles will be at frigid Lambeau Field on Saturday to match its top-ranked defence against Aaron Rodgers and the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offence.The Rams are underdogs again, but their playoff opener in Seattle instilled optimism.“It will be cold, but it’ll be a great change of pace for us,” coach Sean McVay said Sunday. “We’re excited about the opportunity to still be in this thing.”John Wolford started the game in Seattle, but Jared Goff and his surgically repaired right thumb finished it after Wolford got a neck stinger early on. McVay plans to wait to choose a starting quarterback again this week — and even when he does, he plans to conceal it for strategic reasons.“This is what you love,” McVay said. “These are the type of matchups and opportunities that as a competitor, you can’t wait for."The Rams' performance in Seattle suggests they could be coming together at the right time for this opportunity. After four months of shuffling forward and backward, Los Angeles' offence put up 333 yards and five scoring drives on the road — and that's usually enough to win given the LA defence's consistent excellence.Williams' 42-yard interception return for a touchdown punctuated the standout effort against Russell Wilson. Rodgers is an even bigger challenge, but few teams in the NFL seem more qualified than the Rams, who have scored five defensive touchdowns this season.“I’ve never played with a defence of this calibre,” Goff said. “It’s exciting. It makes what we do on offence, I don’t want to say easier, but it gives us a lot more opportunities, I believe. What they’ve been doing this year is amazing. We’ve been able to rely on them in some spots. I’m sure at some point they’re going to have to rely on us, but we’re playing some good ball right now on defence."The Rams missed the playoffs last year, but most of the core from their 2018-19 Super Bowl team is intact. Los Angeles' key players can draw from the experience of that lengthy post-season run to find the consistency and durability necessary to keep moving on.And when it's as cold as Lambeau Field in January, it's a good idea to keep moving.“It tells you the talent we’ve got in our locker room,” Williams said. “Every single body, from the front seven to the back seven, everybody can make plays. Our offence is good, don’t get me wrong. They’ve been balling, but when you have a defence that can go out there and score, it just gives them more confidence.”WHAT'S WORKINGRodgers is an enormous challenge, but the Rams' pass defence has been stellar. The league's No. 1 group held Wilson to 174 yards passing — his fewest in a playoff game in five years, and third fewest in his 16-game post-season career — and two touchdowns even though the Seahawks were playing from behind from the second quarter onward. LA sacked Wilson five times and hit him 10 times, while Williams' TD highlighted several impressive plays in coverage.WHAT NEEDS HELPSeveral key Rams need to get healthy this week, and the NFL gave them no help by scheduling their game for Saturday instead of Sunday. All-Pro DT Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Leonard Floyd and Wolford all took significant damage in Seattle, while Goff and 39-year-old left tackle Andrew Whitworth need every hour of rest possible in their rushed comebacks from surgery.STOCK UPThe Rams' kicking game is solid for the first time all season. Matt Gay made all three of his field goal attempts in Seattle, giving him 12 straight over the past five games. He has also banged 28 of his 35 kickoffs for touchbacks since arriving in late November.STOCK DOWNThe Rams’ quarterback uncertainty largely kept their passing game in check. Wolford and Goff combined for 184 yards through the air in Seattle on just 12 completions. It won’t get any easier for Kupp and Robert Woods in frigid Green Bay.INJUREDDonald has a rib injury, and leading receiver Kupp has knee bursitis. They're expected to play, but starting left guard David Edwards is more uncertain with an ankle injury.KEY NUMBER0 — The number of turnovers committed by the Rams in Seattle. It was their first game all season without a giveaway.WHAT'S NEXTThe Rams have never played a post-season game at Lambeau Field, which opened in 1957. The franchises' only playoff meetings were in Milwaukee and in St. Louis.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Jets interview Titans OC Smith, Saints DBs coach Glenn

    NEW YORK — The New York Jets interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive co-ordinator Arthur Smith and New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn on Monday for their head coaching vacancy.Smith and Glenn make nine known candidates to meet remotely with the Jets, who have said they would “cast a very wide net” in their search.New York, which fired Adam Gase after two seasons, spoke to Buffalo offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus and Los Angeles Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley on Sunday. The Jets have also interviewed Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, San Francisco defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh and Carolina offensive co-ordinator Joe Brady.Doug Pederson, who was fired Monday by Philadelphia, could also emerge as a candidate. Pederson and Jets general manager Joe Douglas worked together with the Eagles for four years, including the Super Bowl-winning squad during the 2017 season.The 38-year-old Smith has been a Titans assistant for 10 seasons, including the last two as Tennessee's offensive co-ordinator. He is expected to interview with several of the six teams looking for a head coach.Smith oversaw an offence that tied for second this season in total yards per game, led by 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry. He has also helped Ryan Tannehill, the AP Comeback Player of the Year last season, become one of the NFL's most efficient passers. Tannehill threw a career-high 33 touchdown passes this season.Titans coach Mike Vrabel gave his endorsement to Smith being hired as an NFL head coach as someone he respects.“Arthur’s always done the best job in the job that he’s had,” Vrabel said. "He hasn’t worked telephones and tried to undercut anybody. He’s always come to work, and I have a lot of trust in Arthur as a person first and foremost, so I know he’d do a fantastic job leading anybody’s team.”The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. Smith's offence struggled against the Ravens as Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards and the Titans were held to their fewest points.Smith began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina, his alma mater, in 2006. He spent two seasons as a defensive quality assistant for Washington before going to Mississippi as a defensive intern and administrative assistant in 2010.Smith was hired in 2011 by Mike Munchak in Tennessee as a defensive quality control coach. He became the offensive quality control coach the next season, and was promoted to offensive line and tight ends assistant in 2013. New head coach Ken Whisenhunt kept him on his staff in 2014 as the assistant tight ends coach before he was promoted to tight ends coach by Mike Mularkey in 2016.Smith was again retained in 2018 when Mike Vrabel took over as coach, and promoted to offensive co-ordinator in 2019.The 48-year-old Glenn is considered an up-and-coming coaching talent despite his relatively short time on the sidelines. He has been on Sean Payton’s staff since 2016 and helped the Saints rank fifth in passing defence during the regular season. Glenn previously spent two years as Cleveland’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-15.Glenn was the 12th overall pick by the Jets out of Texas A&M in 1994 and spent eight seasons in New York, a stint that included two Pro Bowl appearances.He was acquired by Houston in the expansion draft in 2002 and made another Pro Bowl in the first of his three seasons with the Texans. Glenn was well respected in the locker room and was voted in 2003 by his teammates as the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner, given to players who show inspiration, courage and good sportsmanship.Glenn signed with Dallas as a free agent in 2005, reuniting with Bill Parcells, who coached him for three seasons with the Jets. The cornerback also played for Jacksonville (2007) and New Orleans (2008), and signed a one-day contract with Houston in 2010 to retire as a member of the Texans.He was the general manager of the Houston Stallions of the indoor Lone Star Football League LSFL in 2012 before rejoining the Jets later that year for a two-season stint as a pro scout.___AP Pro Football Writer Teresa Walker contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • Promoted Spezia beats Sampdoria 2-1 in Ligurian derby

    LA SPEZIA, Italy — Spezia beat Sampdoria 2-1 in a Ligurian derby on Monday to register consecutive victories for the first time in its debut Serie A.It was also Spezia's first home win; having won at Napoli last week.M’Bala Nzola converted a second-half penalty for the winner after a header from Spezia captain Claudio Terzi put the hosts ahead early.Antonio Candreva equalized for Samp before the break with an acrobatic volley.Spezia moved five points clear of the drop zone, while Samp remained 11th.Sampdoria standout Fabio Quagliarella was rested.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Bettman: NHL has to be ready to adapt and adjust as league prepares to open season

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league has to be ready to adjust and adapt as it prepares to launch its abbreviated 56-game season during the second wave of a global pandemic.In a conference call with reporters Monday, Bettman said the league has good health and safety protocols in place to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 among players and team staff during the upcoming season.But he acknowledged that keeping the novel coronavirus at bay will be more of a challenge this season, with teams playing at their home arenas and travelling to other cities for away dates, than during the restart of the 2019-20 season in controlled "bubble" environments in Edmonton and Toronto.While Bettman said it quickly became clear the hub cities would be safe for last year's post-season, he said the idea of sending players back into a "bubble" for a six-month season was something he "couldn't even ask."The next NHL season is set to begin Wednesday, but the league has already had to make adjustments due to the coronavirus.The Dallas Stars have had to postpone their season opener this week because six players and two staff members tested positive, while the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks have either held players out of practice or cancelled scheduled team activities due to potential exposure to the virus. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Bucs excited to have third crack at division rival Saints

    TAMPA, Fla. — No one does “win and advance” better than Tom Brady.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t at their best in their first playoff victory in 18 years, but they won. That’s all that really matters in the NFL playoffs.“You could win 100-0 and it’s going to be the same result in the end,” Brady said of striking a balance between critical self-analysis of the team’s play and the reality that a win is a win at this time of the year.“You’d love to play great every game,” the six-time Super Bowl champion added. “I think it’s good to win and advance. If we don’t play well next week, we’re not going to be happy.”Next up for Brady and the Bucs, who beat Washington 31-23 in the NFC wild-card round, is a third matchup this season with NFC South rival New Orleans The Saints (13-4) won both regular season meetings convincingly, including 38-3 in Tampa on Nov. 8.Overall, the Bucs (12-5) have lost five straight times to their division rivals, with four of the games decided by double digits.Coach Bruce Arians said turnovers have been the difference since his arrival in Tampa Bay in 2019.Brady has thrown 12 interceptions in his first season with Tampa Bay, five of them in the pair of losses to New Orleans. The Saints have also sacked the 43-year-old quarterback six times.“The turnover margin has been lopsided in their favour. We’ve got to protect the football much better and stay balanced (on offence),” Arians said Monday, adding the Bucs aren’t fazed by having to go on the road in the playoffs for the second straight week.“I think they’re really, really looking forward to it,” the coach added. “Our guys are ready to play anybody, anywhere ... that’s for sure.”WHAT’S WORKINGThe Bucs set a franchise playoff record with 507 yards total offence against Washington, with Brady throwing for 381 — another club best — and two touchdowns. Mike Evans became only the second player in team history to have a 100-yard game receiving in the post-season, finishing with 119 yards on six receptions. Antonio Brown had his fifth TD reception in the past four games, and receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Cameron Brate and running back Leonard Fournette contributed, too.WHAT NEEDS HELPTampa Bay led the NFL in red-zone scoring percentage this season at 95.1 percentage, producing points on 58 of 61 possessions. That included 42 touchdowns, tied with Buffalo and Minnesota for fourth in the league behind New Orleans (49), Green Bay (48) and Tennessee (48). The Bucs had five red-zone possessions against Washington, but only got the ball in the end zone once. Nothing against kicker Ryan Succop, who’s been outstanding, but settling for four field goals didn’t sit well with Arians or Brady.“Moved the ball OK, I think we had decent yardage, but at the end of the day it comes down to points,” Brady said. “We’ve got to do a better job scoring more points.”STOCK UPFilling in for injured running back Ronald Jones, Fournette had his best game since joining the Bucs late in training camp after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for 93 yards on 19 attempts and had four receptions for 39 yards to account for 132 yards from scrimmage.STOCK DOWNThe Bucs led the league is rushing defence for the second straight year, but have been vulnerable against the pass. Filling in for the injured Alex Smith, inexperienced Taylor Heinicke threw for 306 yards and one touchdown, while also taking advantage of his elusiveness and some shoddy tackling to pose problems for Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.INJUREDLinebacker Devin White and backup defensive tackle Steve McLendon, who sat out the playoff opener, were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Right guard Alex Cappa broke his right ankle against Washington and will be replaced in the lineup this week by third-year pro Aaron Stinnie.KEY NUMBER3 — This is the third time the Bucs will face an opponent three times in the same season. The others both occurred in 1997, when Tampa Bay was part of the NFC Central and met division rivals Detroit and Green Bay twice during the regular season and again in the playoffs. The Bucs split the season series before beating the Lions in a wild-card game. The Packers won all three meetings between the teams.NEXT STEPSLooking for a first victory in the divisional round of the playoffs since January 2003, when Tampa Bay went on to win its only Super Bowl championship.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLFred Goodall, The Associated Press

  • Milbury out, Babcock in for NHL broadcasts on NBC

    Mike Milbury is out and Mike Babcock is in for NBC Sports' coverage of the NHL this season. Milbury had been with the network since 2008 after coaching the Bruins and serving as coach and general manager of the Islanders. He stepped away from broadcasting during the 2020 playoffs after drawing widespread criticism for saying players should be more focused in the league's coronavirus bubble because there were “not even any women here to disrupt your concentration." “It’s an unfortunate situation with Mike,” executive producer Sam Flood said Monday. “Mike is a friend. He’s a unique talent, and he’s given a lot to NBC and the NHL over the years. It was time to separate for a number of reasons.” Asked later for details, Flood declined to elaborate. Milbury's ouster is the second in less than a year for the NHL on NBC, which parted ways with Jeremy Roenick in February after suspending the former player for making inappropriate comments about coworkers. In a statement, NBC Sports said: "We are grateful to Mike for all of his contributions to our coverage for 14 years, but he will not be returning to our NHL announce team. We wish him well.” Milbury in August apologized for his on-air remark about women, saying in a statement: “It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.” Babcock, an NHL head coach for 17 seasons, joins NBC Sports more than a year after being fired by Toronto. The 2008 Stanley Cup-winning coach came under fire late last year for tactics that some considered to be mental abuse. Flood said a representative for Babcock reached out about doing some work during the playoffs, and the network decided in light of pandemic protocols to wait until this season. Asked twice on a season-opening conference call about the decision to hire Babcock, Flood gave terse, brief answers. "We looked at everything," Flood said. “We’ve had a full process of conversations, as we do with anyone we bring in onto the team.” Flood said he got to know Babcock more than a decade ago and called him “a fascinating, insightful man. I think he’ll be a great addition to the team.” NBC isn't naming a replacement for Mike “Doc” Emrick after he retired from his role as the top play-by-play announcer. Kenny Albert, John Forslund and Brendan Burke headline the group in 2021. Former U.S. women's hockey star AJ Mleczko will again be a game analyst, with current player Kendall Coyne Schofield making recurring appearances in the booth while also serving as player development coach for Chicago. “I’m so excited to be able to call these games that I’ll be able to,” Mleczko said. “I’m also thrilled to be back with the NBC team.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Washington goes from 'Why not us?' to 'Who's the QB?'

    Ron Rivera and Washington embraced a “Why not us?” mentality in exceeding expectations to win the NFC East.After losing a close playoff game to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, there's plenty of hope for a franchise that hasn't had much in a while. There's also a different question facing Washington going into next season: Who's the quarterback?Kyle Allen was Rivera’s first choice after moving on from 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith led the turnaround from 2-7 to the playoffs and Taylor Heinicke impressed Saturday night against the Buccaneers. Rivera wouldn't tip his hand, saying he'd need to first meet with owner Dan Snyder to debrief this 7-9 season.“From that point on, we’ll start the evaluation process of our football team,” Rivera said Sunday. “Obviously, the quarterback situation will be one of the topics of conversation.”Smith, 36, is under contract for two more seasons and has to be considered the frontrunner if he wants to keep playing. He completed a remarkable comeback from a broken right leg that required 17 surgeries to repair but ended the season out of uniform because of a strained right calf in the same leg.“It’s not the way you want to finish out the season, so in that sense, it’s frustrating,” Smith said. “Bigger picture to be back, playing a role and even to be in this situation is something that if you had presented that to me a year ago, two years ago, obviously I would have jumped at.”Smith added he'd take a few weeks to talk to his family and make a decision. Allen, whose season was cut short by a dislocated left ankle, should return regardless given his familiarity with Rivera and offensive co-ordinator Scott Turner's system.Heinicke is the wild card. He's 27 after bouncing around the NFL for years and being out of football before Washington called him in December to be “quarantine quarterback," but he was 26 of 44 for 306 yards passing and rushed for 46 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown in his first post-season start.“Hopefully I deserve to be in this league a little longer,” Heinicke said. "I want to be in the NFL. I want to keep playing ball. It’s a dream of mine and keep working towards it.”Washington, which has the 19th pick, could also draft and develop a quarterback after Haskins clearly wasn't a fit under the new regime.WHAT'S IN A NAMEOne full season known only as the “Washington Football Team” might not be it. Team president Jason Wright has alluded to that sticking for 2021, which is in line with the expected 12-18 month timeframe to rebrand with a new name.“I’m confident in whatever we have," Rivera said. "That’s something that I’ll hear from Mr. Snyder and from Jason as far as that’s concerned. Until we get to that point, whatever we’re going to call ourselves, we’re going to call ourselves. It’ll be the Washington Football Team until then.”CHASE GREATNESSNo. 2 pick Chase Young lived up to the hype by leading all rookies with 7 1/2 sacks and should be an anchor of Washington's defence for years to come. That unit, mediocre at best in the seasons before Young's arrival, ranked second in the league in large part because of a fearsome pass rush.With Young and fellow first-round picks Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen along the line, Cole Holcomb at linebacker and Kendall Fuller at cornerback, the building blocks are there for a strong defence for years to come.“We can get crazy, Young said. “This is just the beginning with coach Rivera and (defensive co-ordinator Jack) Del Rio. I think it’s going to be scary for the years to come. We’re not letting our foot off the gas.”UN-SCHERFF-AINTYRight guard Brandon Scherff had an All-Pro season, his first in the NFL, and became the franchise's first with that honour since punter Matt Turk in 1996. He also played 2020 on the franchise tag making his future uncertain.Right tackle Morgan Moses told Scherff in the locker room after the loss to Tampa Bay, “That’s not the last game I ever play with you.” Scherff responded he hoped it wasn't, either, and told reporters the next morning he'd be open to re-signing for the long term.“I love it here,” Scherff said. “I’m just looking forward to the off-season and hopefully I can sign my name to stay here.”KERRIGAN'S LAST STANDThe organization's longest-tenured player, Ryan Kerrigan, spent a few extra minutes outside at FedEx Field on Saturday night soaking in the aftermath of what's likely his final game in burgundy and gold. He's a pending free agent who turns 33 before next season and was shuffled to a reserve role throughout the season.Kerrigan wants to be a starter, which won't happen in Washington.“I definitely feel like I still got a lot a lot of ball in me, a lot of good, productive years ahead of me,” he said. “I definitely see myself in a in a big role: making a lot of plays and doing what I’ve done my whole career.”GIBSON THE GUYA young, stacked defence isn't the only reason for optimism. The offence, which already found a No. 1 receiver in 2019 third-round pick Terry McLaurin, has a feature back of the present and future in Antonio Gibson.Taken in the third round after being a receiver at Memphis with the aim of making him a running back, Gibson ran for 11 touchdowns before a toe injury derailed his rookie year."I think it went very well for somebody who only had three carries in college." Gibson said. “I improved every week, took the coaching in, week in and week out. Still wasn’t the best, still got a lot to improve on.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Bianca Back: Tennis star Andreescu slated to make long-awaited return in Melbourne

    After a long wait, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is finally set to make her return to competitive play.  The 2019 U.S. Open champion will return to the court at the upcoming Melbourne Summer Series. A pair of WTA Tour 500 events — the Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic — will run Jan. 31-Feb. 6 as part of the series, with players being divided into the two events.  It will mark Andreescu's first competitive appearance in about 15 months.  The tournaments will serve as tune-ups for the Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam, which starts Feb. 8.  Andreescu hasn't played since a left knee injury forced her to retire from a match at the WTA Finals in October 2019. The WTA Tour released the entry list for the series last week and a spokesperson at the Octagon agency, which represents Andreescu, confirmed her participation Monday in an email. Andreescu's coach, Sylvain Bruneau, said in a text message that they planned to leave for Australia on Thursday. Andreescu enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2019 after starting the season ranked No. 152 in the world. She closed the year at No. 5 despite missing some time throughout the season due to injuries. The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., earned titles at Indian Wells, Calif., and Toronto that year before winning her first Grand Slam in New York. In 2020, she was on Canada's Fed Cup roster for a February tie in Switzerland but didn't play due to her knee injury. When WTA Tour events resumed in the summer after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andreescu declined to participate. She announced in September that she would take the rest of the season off to focus on health and training. Two months later, she confirmed her return for the 2021 Australian swing. "The positive thing is that she is obviously extremely motivated," Bruneau told The Canadian Press at the time. "She's always motivated, so it's not a change. But when you're forced (off the court) and that's your life, you want that back badly." The Australian Open will run through Feb. 21. All players must quarantine for 14 days in Melbourne after arriving Down Under.   A WTA 250 event will also be played in Melbourne during the second week of the Australian Open. Andreescu has shown in the past that she can quickly get back to a high level of play after a break.  She played just one match in a four-month span leading up to the Rogers Cup in 2019. Andreescu was pushed from the start that year in Toronto, needing three sets in each of her first four victories. "She'll have to get into battle mode right from the start but that's also her (modus operandi)," said tennis broadcaster and former national team coach Robert Bettauer. "I think she'll be very clear-headed about what to expect. She's not the only one who has taken an extended break." Top-ranked Ash Barty, for example, hasn't played a WTA Tour match since February. The pandemic upended the calendar to varying degrees for everyone.  "That does help Bianca," said Bettauer, the CEO of the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence. "She's coming back to a very unusual tour where many players are not far removed from her situation of just not having played many competitive matches." Barty has a comfortable lead on Simona Halep in the world rankings. Naomi Osaka is third with Sofia Kenin, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova all close behind.  The rest of the top 10 includes Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, Kiki Bertens and Aryna Sabalenka.  "It's a very competitive field at the top, they're all pretty even," Bettauer said. "So I think Bianca is absolutely one of them that will have the opportunity to challenge for the top spot and win more majors. So that hasn't changed. And it's not like while she was gone, one player clearly established herself as the undisputed No. 1.  "The dynamic at the top of the women's game seems similar to what it was when she was injured, it's just maybe there's more contenders there now." Bertens has opted out of the Aussie swing due to injury. The rest of the collective field at the Melbourne series will feature 49 of the WTA Tour's top 50 players. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.  Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press