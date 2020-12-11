Live politics updates: Senate passes defense authorization bill over Trump’s objections

Sean Rossman, Joey Garrison and David Jackson, USA TODAY
·5 min read

USA TODAY's coverage of the 2020 election and President-elect Joe Biden's transition continues this week as he rolls out more of his picks for top jobs in his administration. Meanwhile, the remaining final states certify their vote counts before the Electoral College ballots are officially cast Monday.

President Donald Trump has cleared the way for Biden's team to use federal resources and get briefings during the transition, although Trump has yet to formally concede the race.

Be sure to refresh this page often to get the latest information on the election and the transition.

Senate passes defense authorization bill over Trump’s objections

The Republican-controlled Senate by a lopsided 84-13 vote passed an annual defense authorization bill Friday over President Donald Trump’s objections and threats to veto the measure.

The bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, which already passed the House by a 335-78 vote on Tuesday, sets policy at the Pentagon and includes provisions like pay raises for members of the armed forces.

It awaits Trump’s signature for his final approval. The president has threatened to veto the measure over objections to language requiring the renaming of bases named for Confederate officers. Trump also demanded the defense bill include a provision ending certain legal protections for internet companies.

Top Republicans shrugged off Trump’s threats and said the bill must be passed anyway without the additions Trump wanted.

Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told reporters Tuesday he was “disappointed” by Trump’s continued opposition to the bill and would vote to override a presidential veto. Veto overrides require a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, though Congress rarely votes to override the president. Trump has vetoed eight bills over his presidency, but Congress has not voted to override any of them.

– Nicholas Wu

Haaland says she’s not being ‘vetted’ for Interior secretary

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., who has been under consideration for Joe Biden's Interior secretary and would make history as the first Native American in the position, said she was not being formally vetted yet, a process she said would wait until a nominee was picked.

“No, I’m not being vetted. I think anyone who is being considered is being vetted to some degree. What I’m doing now is concentrating on making sure our country can get past this pandemic,” she said, adding that the president-elect's team needed to make a decision on a nominee first before a formal vetting process began.

Haaland declined to answer a question on what it would mean if Biden didn't pick the first native secretary and picked someone like former Deputy Interior Secretary Michael Connor, saying she'd "support anyone" Biden picks.

But she called it progress that the nation could even have a conversation over having a Native American Cabinet member.

Haaland’s potentially historic bid to lead the sprawling department managing public lands and the federal government’s relations with Native American tribes has drawn the backing of progressives and Native American groups. Progressive Caucus Co-Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said Thursday that Haaland was respected on both sides of the aisle and had “unique lived experience as a Native American woman that I think would be invaluable and historic in this role."

But Democrats’ small majority in the House and Biden’s picks of two current House Democrats, Reps. Marcia Fudge of Ohio and Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, has raised concern among some Democrats about taking too many other members from the House.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Wednesday he was “concerned by the slimming of the Majority” and had told Biden’s team he wanted them to be “very careful” in which members they picked.

– Nicholas Wu

Trump refers to the 'Biden administration' in tweet

President Donald Trump insists his election protests will succeed and he will remain president – but on Friday he acknowledged Joe Biden's pending presidency by referencing "the Biden administration" in a tweet.

"The Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come," Trump tweeted.

Trump cited Biden's future presidency in the context of a plea to the Supreme Court to hear a complaint from Texas about voting rules in other states – an argument the justices will almost certainly reject.

Trump has previously acknowledged the imminence of the Biden presidency. On Nov. 15, he tweeted that Biden had indeed "won" the election.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump claimed then. A variety of judges and election officials across the country have since rejected those complaints.

Biden will be sworn in as the nation's 46th president on Jan. 20.

– David Jackson

Biden and Harris to unveil new staff selections

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will introduce new members of their incoming administration in a Friday news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Democrats recently chose Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, to be secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development; Tom Vilsack as secretary of agriculture; Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs; Katherine Tai to take over as U.S. trade representative and Susan Rice has been tapped as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

Biden continues to build out his administration while facing pressure from members of Congress who want him to ensure his staff is diverse.

– Sean Rossman

Electoral College expected to seal Biden's win Monday

Despite President Donald Trump's refusal to accept Joe Biden's election win, the Electoral College will vote Monday, possibly sealing the president's electoral fate.

Across all statehouses amid a global pandemic, 538 electors are set to convene to cast their votes for either Biden or Trump, reflecting the popular votes in their states.

Although protests are likely at some capitol buildings, the outcome should offer little suspense. Biden is set to end the day with 306 electoral votes, topping Trump's 232.

Historically, the Electoral College meeting is a formality given little attention. But Trump's unprecedented efforts to overturn the election have magnified every turn in the election calendar and shined the spotlight on electors who are usually overlooked.

– Joey Garrison

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Politics updates: Senate passes defense authorization bill

