When ‘Live PD’ cameras rolled, Williamson County deputies used more force

Imani Nembhard got out of her car, exactly as Williamson County sheriff’s deputy Christopher Pisa ordered.

Without warning, he knocked her to the ground with enough force to send her shoes and skirt flying. He dug his knee into her shoulder, burying his fingers in her braids as he pressed her cheek into the hot pavement.

Her 4- and 8-year-old daughters watched in terror from the backseat, crying for their mother.

“They were screaming, ‘Please get off my mom,’” said Nembhard, a Killeen resident and U.S. Army veteran who served in Kuwait.

The 29-year-old mother’s violations: a missing license plate and a little attitude.

The kind of violence Nembhard experienced that day in April 2019 became increasingly common in Williamson County when Sheriff Robert Chody invited the camera crews of “Live PD” to feature his department.

An American-Statesman analysis of 124 use-of-force reports shows that violent encounters between Williamson County sheriff’s deputies and civilians nearly doubled from 43 in 2017 — the year before “Live PD” joined the agency — to 82 in 2019. During the weeks when the reality TV show filmed with the department, deputies used force significantly more often than during weeks when cameras weren’t on patrol.

